Mohr Partners Adds Tod Zhang as Director in Dallas Office

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a top-three global corporate real estate advisory & outsourcing services firm, has added Tod Zhang to serve as a Director in its Dallas office with the focus of building a leading industrial tenant-representation practice throughout North Texas.

In his new role, Zhang will expand his geographic focus to include the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, where he will leverage Mohr Partners' industry-leading supply chain & logistics data analytics platform to advise his industrial occupier clients when making site selection decisions.

"I am excited to utilize Mohr Partners' comprehensive supply chain advisory expertise to help my clients make data-driven site-selection decisions which will drive optimal economic outcomes," Zhang said.

Zhang comes to Mohr Partner from Mercer Company, where he focused on representing industrial tenants in his Dallas-area submarkets.

"Tod represents the next generation of commercial real estate professionals who understand how to leverage data and a deep understanding of their clients' business to advise them in making optimal real estate decisions," Robert Shibuya, Mohr Partners' Chairman & CEO, said.

Tod graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

