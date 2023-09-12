Architect Financial Technologies Becomes Authorized Redistributor of CME Group Market Data

Derivatives trading technology platform licensed to distribute CME Group futures and options data to institutional clients

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Architect Financial Technologies, Inc. ("Architect" or "the Company"), an emerging leader in derivatives trading technology, today announced it has become a licensed redistributor of CME Group market data. The Company will now provide clients of its low-latency institutional trading platform access to live and historical data across the entire spectrum of CME Group futures and options products, including Equity Index, Agriculture, Metals, Foreign Exchange, Cryptocurrency, Interest Rates, and Energy markets.

Architect Financial Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto/Architect Financial Technologies Inc) (PRNewswire)

As an authorized redistributor, Architect will provide CME Group data through low-latency APIs or the Company's advanced visualization suite, bolstering clients' algorithmic and discretionary trading capabilities across a wide range of derivatives products. Architect's trading technology platform includes microsecond-level OEMS/EMS/PMS solutions, live and historical market data normalization and distribution, a cross-platform desktop trading frontend, internal APIs for programmatic trading and portfolio management, and settlement and trade reconciliation APIs for exchange- and blockchain-based transactions, supporting firms that specialize in digital asset as well as traditional derivatives trading.

Brett Harrison, Founder and CEO of Architect, commented, "Our company looks forward to offering CME Group's comprehensive, trusted, market-leading datasets. CME Group exchanges set the industry standard for liquidity and breadth of products, and are critical for our institutional clients, whether they're trading in commodities, equities, or digital assets. As Architect continues to expand functionality across the entire derivatives trade life cycle, CME Group data will be vital to both our company's and our clients' operations."

About Architect:

Architect Financial Technologies, Inc. is an institutional trading technology provider for global futures, options, and digital asset markets.

To learn more about Architect, please visit https://architect.xyz .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Architect Financial Technologies Inc