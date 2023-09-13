Union Square Advisors Hires Top HealthTech Dealmakers Ezequiel Navar and Alexander Despo to Expand Practice and Offerings

Navar and Despo collectively bring 30+ years of investment banking experience to the firm

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Square Advisors, a leading technology-focused investment bank, today announced the expansion of its HealthTech practice through the hires of Managing Director Ezequiel (Zeke) Navar and Vice President Alexander (Alex) Despo. Effective immediately, Navar will lead the firm's practice and report directly to Co-Founder, Partner and President Ted Smith.

Navar and Despo will take a focused and thematic approach to HealthTech coverage, combining their broad transaction experience with deep insights into the intersection of both industries. Their focuses will include health AI, behavioral health, value-based care enablement, financialization of health care (e.g., cost containment, fraud & abuse, payment integrity, etc.), revenue cycle management (RCM), pharma-IT, payor / self-funded plans and personalized medicine.

"There has never been a more pivotal time for tech-enabled solutions to help streamline the complex healthcare industry," said Smith. "Leveraging Zeke and Alex's expertise will allow Union Square Advisors to play a crucial role in driving this innovation forward through the execution of strategic transactions in the space."

"It is an honor to become a part of the Union Square Advisors team and lead this important practice," said Navar. "I look forward to collaborating with both Alex and the existing, talented team to provide our clients with the service and results that they expect from such a well-respected firm."

Navar and Despo both join the firm from Crosstree Capital, previously serving as the Head of HealthTech and a Vice President, respectively. Navar joins the firm with 25+ years of investment banking experience and a comprehensive, nuanced understanding across providers, patients, payors and pharma. Despo joins the firm with nearly 10 years of investment banking experience, previously working on the investment banking teams at Jefferies and Houlihan Lokey before his time at Crosstree Capital.

Union Square Advisors is a leading technology-focused investment bank that offers strategic mergers & acquisitions advice and execution, agented private capital financing and debt capital markets advisory services. Founded in 2007, with offices in San Francisco and New York, Union Square Advisors works with leading public and private technology companies, private equity, venture capital and family offices. Our expertise spans many aspects of the technology landscape, including Enterprise Software and Infrastructure, FinTech, HealthcareTech, Internet+Digital Media, eCommerce, Consumer Software, AIoT & Industrial Technology and other key segments. Since inception, Union Square Advisors has advised on more than 170 strategic transactions exceeding $118B.

