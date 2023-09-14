JIU-JITSU + MEDITATION RETREAT WITH TOM DEBLASS & NOAH LEVINE

ALL-INCLUSIVE TAHOE-STYLE RETREAT FOR LOCAL SOBER LIVING

TRUCKEE, Calif. , Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 25-29, 2023 Crow's Nest Ranch has partnered with Elevated Martial Arts to bring Jiu-Jitsu Professor Tom DeBlass and psychology master and Buddhist teacher Noah Levine to Truckee, California for a 5-day, 4-night all-inclusive sober jiu-jitsu retreat.

Attendees will have the opportunity to book a single private room or share a room with fellow participants while enjoying daily jiu-jitsu training sessions with Tom DeBlass, daily guided meditations and dharma talks with Noah Levine, chef-prepared meals, sauna, cold douse, hot tub, steam room, bike rides, hikes, trips to Lake Tahoe, and more! Click here to book your stay on the crowsnestranch.org website , and follow booking instructions.

Crow's Nest Ranch is an established 501c3 in the State of California and all booking expenses are tax deductible in accordance with federal tax law.

Set to open in the Summer of 2024, Crow's Nest Ranch will be a 12-bed sober living facility offering residents employment opportunities within the Truckee and North Lake Tahoe community while creating a strong foundation for their newfound healthy lifestyles. 'The Ranch' will prioritize the well-being of tenants and focus on accountability by providing amenities such as regular alcohol and drug testing, weekly outdoor excursions, meditation training, fitness and yoga sessions, diet and nutrition support, Muay Thai boxing and Jiu-Jitsu training, direct access to farm animals, an onsite community garden, and much more.

With an emphasis on healthy habits, community support, and employment opportunities, Crow's Nest Ranch is poised to make a lasting impact. Consider booking a room for this retreat or donate to their scholarship fund and be part of the journey to empower individuals on their path to recovery. Together, we can create change and support the vision of a healthier, brighter future.

