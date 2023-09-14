Northwestern Mutual doubles down on commitment in the fight against childhood cancer, reignites social media #LemonTopChallenge for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Company announces additional major investments toward cancer research and scholarships and enacts local activations

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, more than 1,000 children worldwide are diagnosed with childhood cancer. Today Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial services company, announced it is recommitting its efforts to help fund further research and provide support to patients, survivors and families through additional investments, a social media challenge and local activations in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

"As a company, we are deeply committed to the fight against childhood cancer and supporting research needed to help find a cure," said Steve Radke, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Through enhanced initiatives and investments, we aim to create a lasting impact on families affected by this disease, and ultimately, a future free of childhood cancer."

Reigniting the #LemonTopChallenge

Earlier this summer, Northwestern Mutual kicked off its social media #LemonTopChallenge to raise awareness for finding better treatments and cures for childhood cancer. The initiative resulted in high engagement, helping to increase awareness for the cause. In honor of Childhood Awareness Month, the company is bringing the challenge back and inviting consumers from across the country to join in on the fun by sharing a photo or video on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter or LinkedIn featuring someone balancing a lemon on their head. For every post shared, Northwestern Mutual will make a $10 donation to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) to help fund cutting edge research, up to $500,000.

As part of Northwestern Mutual's community partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers, the company is hosting a pop-up #LemonTopChallenge stand at American Family Field from September 15-17 to allow fans to get involved while attending the game.

Investing in the next generation of research

This year, Northwestern Mutual, through contributions from its financial advisors and Foundation, is dedicating $650,000 toward Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation's Pediatric Oncology Student Training (POST ) and Young Investigator programs to support future pediatric oncology researchers who are pursuing innovative cancer research ideas. This will help fund hundreds of thousands of hours of research over the next few years.

Alleviating the financial burden on families impacted by childhood cancer

Recognizing the significant financial burden families face when undergoing childhood cancer treatments, Northwestern Mutual created its Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program to help lessen the financial strain for childhood cancer survivors and siblings of survivors wishing to pursue higher education. This year, the company will issue $500,000 in college scholarships to childhood cancer survivors and siblings, adding to the 260+ scholarships awarded to date.

Going gold in Milwaukee

Throughout the month of September, Northwestern Mutual's corporate tower in Milwaukee will be lit up gold, the color synonymous with childhood cancer, to symbolize the company's long-term commitment to supporting research, families and survivors.

The company, through its Foundation, has contributed more than $50M and funded more than 600,000 hours of research through its decade-long commitment to end childhood cancer. For patients, families and survivors the diagnosis and treatment associated with the disease and its late effects are an emotional and financial burden. Additionally, the research for better treatments and cures is significantly underfunded.

"During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, we reflect on the progress we've made over the years toward finding cures for all childhood cancers," said Liz Scott, Alex's mom and co-executive director of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. "With the help of Northwestern Mutual, we've provided lifesaving grants, empowered the next generation of researchers and created programs dedicated to helping families affected by childhood cancer."

To learn more about Northwestern Mutual's commitment to fighting childhood cancer, visit its Foundation's website here .

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $400 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $570 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $35 billion in revenues, and $2.2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 111 on the 2023 FORTUNE 500.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $250 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org .

