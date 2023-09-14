WorkLLama Announces Record Logo Wins as Industry Leader in Direct Sourcing

New customer wins include leading global brands with a commitment to superior talent experiences

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkLLama, technology provider of a single, AI-driven talent marketing, relationship management, engagement, and direct sourcing suite, today announced a record-setting past three months with 15 new direct sourcing customers—most of them Fortune 500 customers—including the largest hotel chain, a UK-based airliner, an oil and gas company, and a premier global media and entertainment conglomerate. This solidifies WorkLLama's position in the market as the leading next-generation direct sourcing and talent acquisition platform.

The organization is obsessive in its approach to the talent experience, giving its customers a significant advantage in attracting, sourcing, engaging, and nurturing their future workforce. It's commitment to delivering a scalable experience from the moment talent engages with a customer's brand through the lifecycle of that relationship has been paramount in securing these new logo wins.

Industry partners have also recognized this innovative approach, and many have selected WorkLLama's platform as a key partner for their direct sourcing solution. "WorkLLama is one of our key direct sourcing partners because we believe deeply in their mission of connecting people to meaningful work," said Brian Hoffmeyer, Beeline's SVP Market Strategies. "They deliver a superior candidate experience, increased speed to hire, and an automated way to engage and nurture talent, which is critical in today's market." Katie Bussey, Senior Vice President and Direct Sourcing Practice Leader, Hiregenics, added: "WorkLLama's platform, combined with TalentFusion's new Services model will be revolutionary in changing how business acquire, manage, and grow talent. I look forward to introducing the Talent Revolution at CWS."

WorkLLama's participation in next week's Staffing Industry Analysts' CWS Summit in Dallas, Texas, is set to bring a fresh perspective to the market on contingent workforce management. During the summit, WorkLLama will showcase its innovative direct sourcing strategies, elucidating how they can be leveraged to drive efficiency, minimize costs, and deliver a superior talent experience that makes engaging long-term relationships with candidates seamless. A deep dive into WorkLLama's model promises to offer invaluable insights into the future of work regardless of how talent is engaged—be it full-time, contingent, freelancer, SOW-based worker, and more.

Last month, the organization was recognized as a market leader by Ardent Partners, a leading industry research and analyst firm, which acknowledged the company's dedication to redefining workforce solutions through its "proprietary blend of robust functionality, top-shelf expertise, artificial intelligence, and end-to-end workforce management."

"We are honored to have been chosen as the platform by so many globally recognized customers," said Sudhakar Maruvada, CEO, WorkLLama. "We appreciate the trust these organizations have put in us, our roadmap, and our innovation in direct sourcing, talent marketing, and talent management. We continue to have an unwavering commitment to innovation, customer success, and our mission to treat talent like customers, and we're looking forward to continued success in 2023 and beyond."

About WorkLLama

WorkLLama is a total talent management and engagement suite. We create communities of highly engaged talent with a single, modern, AI-driven talent marketing, relationship management, and direct sourcing platform. Visit us at www.workllama.com . Engage with us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/workllama/

