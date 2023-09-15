CrossCountry Mortgage Launches New Spanish Loan Application, Expands Support for Hispanic Borrowers

Company Continues Investment in New Technology to Deepen Hispanic Connection

CLEVELAND, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is making significant investments to provide focused, authentic support to Hispanic homebuyers, including the launch of a new Spanish loan application.

"Our support for the Hispanic community extends well past translated materials," says Eric Wilson, chief marketing officer. "We have hundreds of Spanish-speaking loan officers with strong roots in the community. Our goal is to be a trusted resource by deepening our connection with this community to generate borrower confidence. The launch of our Spanish loan application will further those efforts."

CCM's Spanish application is an extension of the company's Hispanic Initiative, a program designed to advance homeownership in the Hispanic community. Educational tools and translation services, including translated disclosures, are available to provide Spanish-speaking borrowers with guidance on the loan process in their native language.

CCM is also a national partner of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and will participate in the annual L'ATTITUDE Conference for the second year.

Strengthening that commitment, CCM celebrated 12 loan originators who earned a spot on the prestigious NAHREP Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators list. Included in the top recipients, CCM's Phoenix-based loan originator Lizy Hoeffer earned the number one spot for the sixth year in a row. The list ranks Latino Mortgage Originators nationwide and recognizes the dedication and hard work that goes into creating sustainable homeownership for Latino families in our communities.

To learn more about CCM's robust product portfolio and to connect with a local Spanish-speaking loan officer, visit ccm.com/espanol. For NY borrowers, visit crosscountrymortgage.com/Espanol.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is one of the nation's top three retail mortgage lenders, with more than 7,000 employees operating nearly 600 branches across all 50 states. Our company has been recognized nine times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com.

