If you purchased Hefty or Great Value brand Recycling bags, you may be eligible to receive a cash payment from a class action settlement

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc. and Reynolds Consumer Products, LLC ("Reynolds" or the "Defendant").

Plaintiffs allege that Reynolds's use of the claim "Recycling" on the packaging of its Recycling trash bags under the Hefty and Great Value brands was misleading because "Recycling" trash bags are not recyclable at many solid waste disposal facilities and are not suitable for the disposal of recyclable products at solid waste disposal facilities. Reynolds denies all of the allegations made by Plaintiffs. The Court has not made any determination about who is right.

Am I a Settlement Class Member? You are a member of the Settlement Class if you are a consumer in the United States who purchased Hefty or Great Value brand Recycling bags between July 20, 2018 and August 30, 2023. A full list of the Hefty and Great Value brand Recycling bags included in the Settlement can be found at www.recyclingbagsettlement.com. If you are still not sure whether you are a member of the Settlement Class, you may go to the Settlement Website at www.recyclingbagsettlement.com, call the Claim Administrator toll-free at 1-877-272-3437 or send an email to info@recyclingbagsettlement.com.

What does the Settlement Provide? Members of the Settlement Class are eligible to receive a cash payment. To be eligible for a cash payment, you must submit a timely, valid Claim Form by the claim filing deadline.

A Settlement Class Member who submits a Valid Claim shall receive a cash payment of $2.00 for each Product (listed in Exhibit A to the Settlement Agreement available at www.recyclingbagsettlement.com) purchased by the Settlement Class Member. A Settlement Class Member does not have to provide Proof of Purchase for the first six (6) Products claimed for a total of twelve dollars ($12). Proof of Purchase is required for every Product claimed over six (6) Products. A Settlement Class Member can make a claim of up to twenty-five (25) Products for a total of fifty dollars ($50). The total cash payment due to the Settlement Class Member will be provided via a single check payable to the Settlement Class Member. Each Household is limited to and may only submit a single Claim Form and will receive no more than one cash payment.

Your Options. Your Claim Form must be postmarked or submitted online on or before December 13, 2023. Claim Forms may be submitted online at www.recyclingbagsettlement.com or printed from the website and mailed to the Claim Administrator at the address on the form. Claim Forms are also available by calling 1-877-272-3437 or by writing to: Gudgel et al. v. Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc., Claim Administrator, P.O. Box 2197, Portland, OR 97208-2197. You can also exclude yourself from, or object to the Settlement on or before October 25, 2023. If you do not exclude yourself from the Settlement, you will remain in the Class and will give up the right to sue the Defendants and Released Persons about the legal claims in this case that are released by the Settlement Agreement. A summary of your rights under the Settlement and instructions regarding how to submit a claim, exclude yourself, or object are available at www.recyclingbagsettlement.com.

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on November 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.. The Court could change the day, time or location of the Hearing, so you should check www.recyclingbagsettlement.com to confirm. At this hearing, the Court will consider whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate and decide whether to approve the Settlement, Class Counsel's application for attorneys' fees, expenses, and the Service Awards to class representatives. If there are objections, the Court will consider them. The Court will also listen to people who have asked to speak at the hearing. You may attend the Hearing at your own expense, or you may also pay your own lawyer to attend, but it is not necessary.

This Notice summarizes the Settlement. For the precise terms of the Settlement, please see the Settlement Agreement available at www.recyclingbagsettlement.com or by calling 1-877-272-3437.

URL: www.recyclingbagsettlement.com

View original content:

SOURCE Reese LLP and The Wright Law Office, P.A.