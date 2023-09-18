167 Health Systems Honored in the 2023-2024 WebMD Choice Awards

Annual awards recognize best-in-class health systems based on patient and provider preferences in their local area

NEWARK, N.J, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD today announced the recipients of the 2023-2024 WebMD Choice Awards. The WebMD Patient Choice Awards and Medscape Provider Choice Awards are granted to health systems within the top 30% of patient or provider preferences in a local market, respectively. Health systems that rank in the top 30% of both patient and provider preferences and receive twice the percentage points of their next ranking competitor, are honored with the WebMD Elite Choice Award. This year, 167 health systems were recognized, including 26 WebMD Elite Choice Award recipients. See all 2023-2024 WebMD Choice Awards recipients here.

This is the third year of the WebMD Choice Awards, which is the only program of its kind. It is based solely on the perception of patients and providers, using up-to-date data from the past year. This approach is unique in the healthcare industry and provides invaluable insights.

"Health systems are navigating a fast-paced, consumer-driven environment," said Ann Bilyew, SVP, Health and Group General Manager, WebMD Ignite. "Choice Awards provide a current, reliable measure of patient and provider perception in their local communities, without the confusion of complicated methodology or stale data sources. By leveraging the insights provided by the WebMD Choice Awards, health systems can compete and thrive in this increasingly competitive landscape."

This annual program ranks health systems in five specialties (cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, oncology, and orthopedics) and 44 treatments/procedures across 28 markets and 112 subregions.

"The Choice Awards are unique in our industry and are the only ones to provide the much-needed perspectives of both patients and providers," said John Whyte, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of WebMD. "WebMD is proud to champion their voices, and we offer our sincerest appreciation and congratulations to the recipients being recognized for their excellence."

Award Methodology

The WebMD Choice Awards are determined by the results of two surveys that leverage WebMD and Medscape's deep national reach. The WebMD Patient Choice Awards survey was conducted via a live poll intercept randomly targeted to relevant condition areas and audiences at WebMD.com, and geo-targeted and mapped to zip codes to gather market-specific information. Additional results were collected via recruitment drivers on Facebook or in WebMD newsletters. The Provider Choice survey targeted a random subset of healthcare professionals in primary care and specialty areas via email, with geo-location data based on respondent National Provider Identifier (NPI) numbers. Both surveys are conducted annually, and the results are anonymous.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD, an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the healthcare experience for consumers, patients, health care professionals, employers, health plans, and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the health care journey, and improve patient care.



The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, WebMD Ignite, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, PulsePoint, SanovaWorks, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

