Perforce Adds Generative AI to Test Data Automation to Increase Precision, Coverage, and Shift Left Velocity

BlazeMeter's new Test Data Pro adds generative AI in three significant ways to auto-generate test data, increase data profiling precision, and enable natural language for test data rule creation.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a global leader in DevOps solutions, announces BlazeMeter's Test Data Pro, the latest addition to its comprehensive continuous testing platform.

Designed to optimize test data generation, Test Data Pro leverages cutting-edge AI technology to simplify and democratize the use of test data. Having access to accurate, synchronized test data is one of the biggest testing challenges today — especially as organizations shift left.

"Obtaining test data from production is a time-consuming process involving multiple teams. PII data has to be properly scrubbed, and the data has to be synchronized across the testing landscape," explains Stephen Feloney, VP of Continuous Testing at Perforce. "Because of this lengthy process, testers refresh data less often than they should. Now consider today's world of rapid releases. There is no time to get data and prep it. Developers and agile testers needed to test yesterday."

Test Data Pro addresses these challenges head-on by introducing AI-driven test data automation that optimizes the way test data and functions can be generated.

Key features of Test Data Pro include:

AI-Driven Precision: Test Data Pro employs generative AI to instantly profile and create data generating functions and test data from scratch, including complex data types such as structured data sets requiring multiple fields (e.g., first name, last name, address). This precision ensures that users have the exact data needed to properly execute tests, increasing testing velocity and accuracy. This includes synchronizing the data driving the test, data in mock/virtual services, and data in systems under test. Expanded Coverage: By seamlessly creating diverse data sets, Test Data Pro enables comprehensive testing coverage across a wide array of scenarios including negative testing. This comprehensive approach helps identify potential issues faster. Accelerating Testing While Maintaining Data Privacy: Test Data Pro maximizes testing velocity while protecting sensitive customer data. By automatically generating synthetic yet realistic test data, teams avoid using real production data in testing environments. This eliminates data privacy concerns and compliance risks. Chaos Testing for Resilience: Test Data Pro introduces chaos testing by intermixing positive and negative test data during test executions. This allows users to gauge system resilience and validate application performance under circumstances they would normally not have tested.

"Perforce is dedicated to improving software quality through innovation," said Feloney. "Test Data Pro marks a significant step forward, addressing key challenges and setting a new benchmark for test data generation."

Testing teams interested in learning more about BlazeMeter's Test Data Pro can sign up for a demo.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

About BlazeMeter

BlazeMeter was designed and built by engineers who are passionate about open source. From mobile to mainframe, IDE or UI, BlazeMeter brings teams together on a single platform with shared visibility, tests, and reports. Developers and testers can work together, using the same tool, but focus on their level of expertise. The best part? BlazeMeter provides it all: performance, functional, scriptless, API testing and monitoring, test data, and mock services. Large financial and entertainment enterprises worldwide rely on BlazeMeter for many of their testing needs from API and functional to performance and production-based testing. With BlazeMeter, development teams can speed their digital transformation and shift quality left.

