TORRES BRANDY ZERO CHALLENGE COMES TO THE UNITED STATES

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Torres Master Distillers and Infinium Spirits jointly announced the Torres Brandy Zero Challenge, a Program of the USBG that will be coming to the United States. In this challenge, Torres Brandy calls on Bar Managers and Bartenders around the world to submit their sustainable bar initiatives to promote a new mindset in mixology that prioritizes the environment.

The Torres Brandy Zero Challenges is the first international competition to present an award to the world's most sustainable cocktail bar project.

In its inaugural year, Giacomo Gianotti of Paradiso, #1 World's Best Bar, took the top spot for its sustainable concept and their Paradiso Waste Lab.

Applications are now open for you to present your project demonstrating how you would set up and manage a sustainable bar.

To apply: Torres Brandy Zero Challenge Application Open (usbg.org)

The form remains open from now until October 31st, 2023. If selected, 4 competitors would present their project sometime in late January/Early February 2024 in NYC where 1 US representative will be chosen to attend the Global Finals in Barcelona on March 21, 2024 to compete with the finalists from other countries or a chance to make their concept a reality. As the co-sponsor, the USBG manages the logistics and submissions and picks the 4 national finalists. The national finalists will be judged by a celebrity bartender, USBG judge, and Torres Brandy judge on the panel.

About Torres Brandy

The Torres winery was founded in 1870, but it was not until 1928 that Juan Torres Casals first began to distill and age brandy at the family winery. The distillery is family owned and run to this day by the 5th generation of the Torres family. All Torres brandies and liqueurs are handcrafted by Master Distillers in this same family winery in Penedès. They are unique in the world of brandy because of the grape varietals and distillation method used. For more information, visit https://www.torresbrandy.com/en or on social @torresbrandyofficial

About USBG

The USBG is where bars & restaurants come together to build a hub of community. Through national & local charity initiatives, we connect with the neighborhoods that welcome our establishments and the people who we entertain each night. To us, a key part of growing professionally is supporting the communities where we serve through our core values: Service, Integrity, Sharing Knowledge, Tradition, and Camaraderie. For more information, visit https://www.usbg.org/home or on social @usbg.

About Infinium Spirits

Established in 2005 and based out of San Diego, California, Infinium Spirits is a family-owned global premium spirits supplier. Infinium specializes in building a diverse and distinctive portfolio of award-winning spirit brands including Templeton Rye; Seagram's Vodka; Corralejo Tequila; Crystal Head Vodka; Zaya Rum; Highway Vodka; Torres Brandy; Tears of Llorona Tequila; Los Arango Tequila; Magdala Orange Liqueur; Rives Gin; Perro San Juan Mezcal and El Gobernador Pisco. For more information, visit www.infiniumspirits.com .

