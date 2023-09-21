Breakthrough Properties to Develop New European Headquarters for Neogene Therapeutics

Breakthrough Expands its International Footprint, Entering the Burgeoning Amsterdam Life Science Community in Partnership with the Amsterdam University Medical Center

Anticipated to be One of the World's Most Advanced and Sustainable Laboratory Environments, Kavel F by Breakthrough Aims to Achieve Carbon Negative Operations and a BREEAM Outstanding Rating

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough Properties, a premier global life sciences real estate developer, announced that it has reached an agreement with Neogene Therapeutics to develop its new European headquarters within the campus of the Amsterdam University Medical Center (Amsterdam UMC), one of Europe's leading medical institutions.

Kavel F by Breakthrough (PRNewswire)

Neogene Therapeutics (Neogene), a wholly owned subsidiary of global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development and manufacturing of next-generation engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapies targeting a broad spectrum of solid cancers.

Breakthrough, a joint venture of Tishman Speyer and Bellco Capital, acquired the development site from Amsterdam UMC after a highly competitive bidding process, executed the 100% pre-lease to Neogene, and broke ground on the five-story development in August. Breakthrough is creating a state-of-the-art biotech research facility that will be fully occupied by Neogene upon its completion in the summer of 2025.

Kavel F by Breakthrough (Kavel F) is destined to become one of the most sustainable laboratory environments in the world. Designed to BREEAM Outstanding certification standards, the all-electric building will layer sustainable technologies to maintain Net Zero Emissions in the energy performance model and is expected to contribute energy back into the electrical grid under normal operating conditions. Key technologies include geothermal storage for sustainable heating and cooling, highly efficient air treatment, PV panels, and phase shift climate ceilings.

"Breakthrough is thrilled to support the Neogene team as it aims to bring the potential benefits of T cell receptor therapies to more patients with cancer," said Breakthrough Properties Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Dan Belldegrun. "Kavel F is emblematic of Breakthrough Properties' mission to support cutting edge science by delivering high-quality, sustainable environments."

"As we continue our efforts to pioneer T cell receptor therapies, we are excited to support our further growth in Amsterdam by developing a state-of-the-art R&D building together with Breakthrough Properties, Amsterdam UMC and the City of Amsterdam," commented Carsten Linnemann, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Neogene Therapeutics. "The building will enhance our research and development by providing a modern, collaborative work environment that meets the highest sustainability standards."

The Amsterdam market continues to develop into one of Europe's most prominent life science hubs, offering proximity to several of Europe's leading research and medical institutions such as the Amsterdam UMC, a deep pool of life science talent and biopharma companies, and the European Medicines Agency following its relocation from the UK in 2019. Kavel F is a key component in the city of Amsterdam's efforts to support the continued growth of the surrounding cluster on the campus of the Amsterdam UMC. The master plan calls for one million square feet of new development across seven sites that will enable collaboration on bold, patient-centric initiatives.

Prof. Dr. Hans van Goudoever, dean and vice chair of the executive board of Amsterdam UMC said, "Amsterdam UMC is thrilled to have Breakthrough Properties and Neogene as next-door partners. Front running medicine development in a sustainable environment fits perfectly within the scope of Amsterdam UMC as one of Europe's top medical institutes. It is a valuable addition to our Medical Business Park and the Amsterdam Life Science District. We are looking forward bringing together innovation, healthcare and science, all for the benefit of our patients – for now and in the future."

Breakthrough promotes sustainability, biodiversity and occupant health and wellness throughout all their projects. Kavel F by Breakthrough will feature an ultra-high performing, triple-glazed glass façade and incorporate a series of landscaped outdoor terraces, architectural solar shades and green roofs featuring local plant varieties and biophilic materials. Breakthrough will also install electric vehicle charging infrastructure and bicycle storage areas, tapping into Amsterdam's vast cycling network and most preferred method of commuting.

"We are grateful to the Amsterdam University Medical Center for this opportunity to contribute to a thriving campus that brings together clinicians, scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs and companies on efforts to dramatically improve patient outcomes in the clinical care environment," said Thomas Renn, Breakthrough Properties Vice President of Acquisitions and Development for Europe. "Breakthrough is pleased to bring our expertise to Amsterdam, and we look forward to complementing its thriving life sciences sector."

Reinier van Dantzig, Deputy Mayor of the City of Amsterdam, said, "The municipality of Amsterdam is delighted that this development is starting. This sustainable building reflects the high ambitions that we, together with the Amsterdam UMC, have set for this area. The building and the future users give an impulse to the medical technological development as well as to the further development of this innovation district. This innovative area offers space for collaboration and knowledge exchange with a focus on health. The expansion of laboratory capacity at the park responds to the growing demand for laboratory space. The science at this location makes an important contribution to future healthcare in Amsterdam and beyond. We have enjoyed working with Breakthrough, the result is to be proud of."

Breakthrough has retained the Dutch construction firm De Vries en Verburg to serve as general contractor on the project and award-winning architecture design network UNStudio.

Breakthrough currently has more than five million square feet in its under-construction and development pipeline across Europe and the United States. Among recent and ongoing development projects are The 105 by Breakthrough in Boston, home to CRISPR Therapeutics' global R&D headquarters; the 10-acre Torrey View by Breakthrough campus, which will be anchored by a new innovation center for Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD); Trinity by Breakthrough in Oxford, England; and Vitrum by Breakthrough, located on 1.8 acres inside St John's Innovation Park in Cambridge, England.

About Breakthrough Properties (www.btprop.com)

Formed in 2019 as a joint venture between global real estate owner, developer and investor Tishman Speyer and biotechnology investment firm Bellco Capital, Breakthrough Properties is a life science real estate development company that leverages cross-sector collaboration to deliver environments that foster innovation and scientific breakthroughs. Breakthrough Properties' mission is to acquire, develop and operate the best life science properties in leading urban technology centers around the world and support scientific innovation across biotechnology, agriculture and nutrition. Breakthrough combines Tishman Speyer's decades of global real estate development experience with Bellco Capital's industry-making biotechnology entrepreneurship to reimagine environments where companies can create life-changing therapies for patients.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Breakthrough Properties