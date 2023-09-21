EdenHill Communities Announces 5th Annual Alzheimer's Symposium, Winner of Excellence in Community Service Award from Leading Age

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdenHill Communities, a trusted senior living community in New Braunfels, Texas, is thrilled to announce the eagerly awaited 5th Annual Alzheimer's Symposium, scheduled for October 5, 2023. The Symposium, recognized for its commitment to providing high-quality information and support, has received the prestigious Excellence in Community Service Award from Leading Age.

The Annual Alzheimer's Symposium is a cornerstone event in EdenHill's mission to enrich lives through a continuum of care, including families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer's and dementia. This year's symposium promises to be a remarkable gathering with expert speakers, resources, and cutting-edge research.

Terry Jackson, the Symposium Chairperson, shared the core philosophy behind this initiative: "Our team's overriding goal has been to provide high-quality information and resources, at no cost to participants, and be as easily accessible to as many participants as possible. Through the tremendous support of sponsors, we can provide this Symposium for free, with breakfast and lunch provided.

Wendy Carpenter, CEO of EdenHill, expressed her enthusiasm for this year's Symposium: "EdenHill is proud to offer this educational gift to our community. We strive every year to bring in the highest quality speakers and are thrilled to have the Biggs Institute—a nationally designated center of excellence for dementia care—with us as a presenter."

The 5th Annual Alzheimer's Symposium promises to be an invaluable resource for those impacted by Alzheimer's and dementia. With engaging sessions, attendees can gain knowledge, understanding, and connection in their journey. Topics include:

The Biggs Institute: Practical, Research-based Dementia Strategies

Caregiving Doesn't have to be a Solo Endeavor

Alzheimer's Diagnoses and Treatment Considerations

How Do I Pay? Options for People Needing Long-Term Care.

To register for the Symposium please visit EdenHill.org/symposium or call 830-625-1327.

About EdenHill Communities:

EdenHill, established in 1910, has operated in New Braunfels as a faith-based, nonprofit organization for more than 60 years. EdenHill is the only Life Plan Community in the region, offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Caregiving, as well as Hospice Care.

About Leading Age Texas:

LeadingAge is a trade association representing the full continuum of mission-driven, not-for-profit aging services providers. Its purpose is to provide leadership, advocacy, and education for not-for-profit retirement housing and nursing home communities that serve Texas retirees.

