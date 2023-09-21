Plastic Surgeon Announces Historic Medical Milestone

NEW BERN, N.C., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic milestone for the field of cosmetic breast surgery, we are delighted to announce the formation of the American Association of Cosmetic Breast Surgeons (AACBS). This visionary organization, dedicated to advancing the art and science of cosmetic breast surgery, proudly welcomes Dr. John Zannis, a distinguished Plastic Surgeon, as a Founding Member and the first President.

The AACBS is committed to raising the bar in cosmetic breast surgery by promoting excellence, innovation, and safety within the field. With a mission to provide education, support, and resources to both patients and the surgeon community, this organization is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of cosmetic breast surgery.

Key Goals of the AACBS:

Advancing Patient Care: AACBS members are committed to delivering the highest quality care to patients seeking cosmetic breast surgery. They adhere to strict ethical standards, stay updated on the latest advancements, and prioritize patient safety above all else.

Promoting Education: The AACBS will be at the forefront of educational initiatives, offering training, resources, and seminars to ensure its members are equipped with the latest techniques and knowledge in cosmetic breast surgery.

Fostering Research: The organization encourages research and innovation in the field, driving progress in techniques, technologies, and patient outcomes.

Advocacy and Outreach: AACBS will be an advocate for patients and the surgeon community, working with regulatory bodies and stakeholders to ensure the highest standards of care in cosmetic breast surgery.

Benefits to Patients:

Patients considering cosmetic breast surgery can trust AACBS members to provide:

Expertise: Surgeons affiliated with AACBS are among the most qualified and experienced in the field of cosmetic breast surgery.

Safety: Patient safety is a top priority, with rigorous standards and continuous education for AACBS members.

Innovation: Access to the latest advancements in cosmetic breast surgery, ensuring the best possible results.

Benefits to Surgeon Community:

Surgeons who join AACBS will have access to:

Networking: Connect with fellow experts, exchange knowledge, and collaborate on research and best practices.

Education: Stay at the forefront of the field with exclusive access to AACBS educational resources and events.

Advocacy: AACBS will represent the interests of its members and the field of cosmetic breast surgery on regulatory and legislative matters.

Dr. John Zannis, a founding member and first President of AACBS, brings unparalleled expertise and leadership to the organization. With an illustrious career in cosmetic breast surgery, Dr. John Zannis is available for interviews and comments to the press regarding cosmetic breast issues, the mission of AACBS, and the future of cosmetic breast surgery.

To learn more about the American Association of Cosmetic Breast Surgeons and its mission, please visit www.cosmeticbreastsurgeons.org or visit www.zannisplasticsurgery.com .

About AACBS:

The American Association of Cosmetic Breast Surgeons (AACBS) is a leading organization dedicated to advancing the art and science of cosmetic breast surgery. Committed to excellence, innovation, and patient safety, AACBS members are among the most qualified and experienced surgeons in the field. The organization provides education, support, and resources to patients and the surgeon community while advocating for the highest standards of care in cosmetic breast surgery.

