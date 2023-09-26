Cardiosense Begins Enrollment in Nationwide Heart Failure Study

Company also makes key additions to leadership team including Judy Lenane as Independent Director

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiosense, a digital health company developing a non-invasive monitoring platform for the early detection of heart disease, recently started enrolling patients in SEISMIC-HF I, its nationwide clinical study to refine and validate algorithms to assess intracardiac filling pressure, an early physiological marker for acute heart failure decompensation. The algorithms leverage data captured by CardioTag, Cardiosense's non-invasive patch that measures key parameters of cardiac function. Cardiosense was awarded FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in 2022.

Heart failure affects more than 6 million people in the US and is expected to cost the healthcare system more than $70 billion annually by 2030. "Elevated intracardiac filling pressures are a clinically proven indicator for decompensated heart failure and hospitalization, but so far has largely been possible only through invasive methods, limiting its utility to a broader population," said Anjan Tibrewala, M.D. of Northwestern Medicine's Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute. "Cardiosense's technology has the potential to be a game-changing solution in remotely monitoring patients with heart failure. I'm excited to participate in the SEISMIC-HF I study and that Northwestern Medicine was the first site to enroll patients."

The Company is also delighted to announce that Judy Lenane is joining its Board as an Independent Director. The appointment follows last year's $15.1 million Series A raise and the additions of Daniel Gottlieb of Broadview Ventures and Jeff Terrell of Hatteras Venture Partners to the Board.

"On behalf of the entire Cardiosense team, we are thrilled to welcome Judy Lenane to our Board of Directors," said Amit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Cardiosense. "Judy brings a wealth of operating and company-building experience that will play a pivotal role in scaling and shaping the future of our company and product offerings. Her extensive background in healthcare management, cardiac wearables, remote patient monitoring, and clinical AI combined with her passion for advancing patient-centric solutions make her a welcome addition to the team."

Judy Lenane has been instrumental in bringing a variety of novel medical concepts to life, and in executing successful cardiovascular service businesses. As an early member of the iRhythm team, she held executive roles including Executive Vice President of Products, Chief Clinical Officer, and Executive Vice President of Operations. As a registered nurse, her work at iRhythm was dedicated to advancing cardiac technologies in remote patient monitoring settings to improve clinical outcomes, all with the patient in mind. Prior to joining iRhythm, Judy was the Vice President of Cardiovascular Business Development for Centura Health, a major integrated healthcare delivery system in the state of Colorado.

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors at Cardiosense," said Judy Lenane. "The company and investors' dedication to creating novel solutions for patients and healthcare providers resonates with my own values. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Cardiosense as we work towards building a successful company revolutionizing cardiac care and improving patient outcomes."

The Company is pleased to announce two further additions to its leadership team. Arezou Azar has joined as the Vice President of Compliance and Program Management. Arezou previously served as the Chief Compliance Officer at Cardiologs, a cardiology AI company, and prior to that held leadership roles at Eko Devices, Apple, Verily, and AliveCor. Sri Mruthik has joined as Senior Vice President of Engineering. Sri most recently served as the Chief Technology Officer at nQ Medical, a neurology AI company, and prior to that held leadership roles at Bayer Pharmaceuticals and GE HealthCare.

Cardiosense is building a physiological waveform AI platform to develop predictive biomarkers to detect and manage cardiac disease. The Company has developed a suite of novel digital tools, multi-sensor devices, and analysis algorithms to detect early signs of cardiovascular disease, inform personalized therapy, and improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit: www.cardiosense.com .

