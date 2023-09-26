Insider announces Sirius AI™, the world's most comprehensive Generative AI solution for CX, making marketing teams 60% more productive

Insider , a single platform for building individualized, cross-channel experiences, is trusted by 1,200+ leading enterprise companies and high-growth startups, including Samsung, Coca-Cola, Vodafone, GAP, MAC, Virgin, Burger King, Toyota, Santander, Allianz, Adidas, Singapore Airlines, CNN, Lenovo, Madeira Madeira, Marks & Spencer, and many more, to help global brands accelerate growth and deliver the fastest time to value.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider today announced the launch of Sirius AI ™, the world's most comprehensive, patent-pending, Generative AI solution for customer experience that combines the power of large language models and machine learning—to make marketing teams 60% more productive and drive new levels of growth.

With Sirius AI ™ , marketers can build targeted segments in a fraction of the time, orchestrate connected customer journeys based on preferred outcomes in seconds, generate copy automatically, and enable two-way conversations on autopilot. Sirius AI ™ solves marketers' biggest frustrations, which decelerates business growth and revenue. Sirius AI ™ removes weeks of manual effort and eliminates guesswork at every level of customer experience creation.

"Being an industry leader in the marketing technology space requires us to develop industry-leading solutions that solve marketers' greatest challenges —before they even arise. I am thrilled to announce the launch of Sirius AI ™ - the world's most comprehensive and end-to-end Generative AI solution for CX," said Hande Cilingir, Co-Founder & CEO at Insider. "For many brands, achieving true personalization - a totally unique experience per person - remains a challenge. This is largely caused by unmanageable workloads and manual effort required to launch programs. Our patent-pending Generative AI solutions are designed to make marketing teams more productive and efficient while helping them reach new levels of growth with high-performing customer experiences."

Sirius AI™ helps marketers launch faster with supercharged productivity

Sirius AI™ intelligently automates tasks such as segmentation, journey development, content creation, and optimization to achieve the desired outcome. This consolidated approach ensures the creation of seamless, safe, connected, high-performing experiences, significantly cutting down the time required to create, launch, test, and optimize marketing campaigns—from weeks or months to mere minutes.

Create ready-to-use segments 30X faster with AI-powered segment creation

Sirius AI™ helps brands build profitable audience segments for cross-channel customer experiences 30X faster. Segments are auto-generated with Generative AI based on the prompt given by the marketer.

Marketers can input their use case and expected outcome to create profitable segments in seconds. The use cases can range from cross-selling, replenishment reminders, converting first-time buyers into repeat customers, or driving product discovery, while expected outcomes could include driving repeat purchases, generating higher CLTV, increasing AOV, and more.

A simple prompt like "Show me an audience to maximize conversions and increase AOV" would produce a pre-populated segment based on complex rules and variables such as CLTV, likelihood to purchase, purchased products with higher AOV, and more. The outcome is a ready-to-use segment that can be saved and passed on to the journey orchestration step or used elsewhere.

Remove the guesswork and create cross-channel customer journeys at the click of a button

Sirius AI ™ removes complexity, alleviating marketers of repetitive and manual work. Instead, journeys are auto-generated, powered by unified data, machine learning, and generative AI. These journeys are accurate and efficient while ensuring the delivery of the right message to the right user at the right time. Additionally, Sirius AI ™ adds value to manual journey orchestrations by adding inputs like automatic starter elements and auto-complete journeys based on prompts to ensure the highest efficiency.

For example, a marketer wants to promote a new product launch to VIP customers to ensure maximum product discovery and conversion. With Sirius AI ™, all they need to do is draft a quick prompt, such as "Design a cross-channel journey for VIP customers for a launch to result in the highest product discovery and conversion".

Sirius AI ™ then looks at customer data and preferences to design a ready-to-use journey with the right starter element, wait time, and channel mix to help meet their objective.

Generate compelling content that inspires action automatically

Marketers can create click-worthy email subject lines and engaging campaign content for their campaigns, with a simple prompt like "generate a message to re-engage VIP users with an urgent tone". These messages are automatically customized to the channel and required outcome.

Prompts can include information about use cases, CTAs, the use of emojis, and more. Crucially, marketers can also give instructions on tone of voice, and ensure that messages are within brand guidelines. Marketers can enter a prompt like "Craft a WhatsApp message for holiday promotions to create urgency" to receive an output that includes promotions with discounts valid for the next 24 hours with a provision to add dynamic content to make it even more personalized.

Sirius AI ™ also includes a content scoring capability for messages that are handcrafted, helping marketers understand the performance of their campaigns before launching. Marketers can leverage alternatives that are suggested by Sirius AI ™ to improve the message quality.

Sirius AI™ enables trustworthy, two-way conversations between brands and consumers

Sirius AI ™ closes the engagement loop with auto-generated conversations on WhatsApp and other channels like web and app. Powered by Open AI, Sirius AI ™ bots can assume any persona based on a prompt that includes your branding guidelines to facilitate human-like conversations and align a brand's tone of voice. Sirius AI ™ eliminates security risks by empowering you to tune the AI engine with knowledge limits to help the bot avoid questions on certain off-limits topics.

Automated two-way conversations lead to a 100% response rate for customer-generated conversations. These conversations can even be followed up with a commerce flow, allowing consumers to complete a purchase without any redirects, and with the fewest clicks possible - consumers don't even need to leave the app.

Sirius AI™ also includes additional AI-led features powered by machine learning, NLP, and predictive AI to make marketing zen.

Other Sirius AI™ capabilities include:

Image Auto-Generator: Reduce design dependency and create relevant visuals for campaigns with prompts. For example, marketers can use the prompt: "Need an image for new sneaker launch" to access relevant copyright-free images of sneakers that can be inserted into their campaigns.

Sirius AI ™ automatically scores messages based on relevance and past performance stats, including alternate content recommendations. A low score means the copy might not be up to the mark and requires revision. Content Scoring:™ automatically scores messages based on relevance and past performance stats, including alternate content recommendations. A low score means the copy might not be up to the mark and requires revision.

AI-led Localization: Content translation for localization to generate multi-language messages in seconds for your global audience. Marketers can select the message that needs to be translated along with the language to generate a localized version of the message automatically.

Sirius AI ™ knows the best time to reach a particular user for optimum engagement. Send Time Optimization: Always reach the target audience at their preferred time to maximize engagement and open rates.™ knows the best time to reach a particular user for optimum engagement.

Next-Best-Channel: Automatically choose the best channel to reach a specific set of audiences to hit a certain journey goal without guessing the best channel for the campaign.

Sirius AI ™ will empower marketers by freeing their time, efforts, and energies from low-impact, manual execution and supercharging their productivity. By putting customer experience creation on autopilot at every level, marketers will be able to focus their attention on building a love-brand, and delighting customers with relevant messages, useful recommendations, and safe use of their data through personalized experiences. Unlike other Generative AI solutions, Sirius AI ™ offers automation, machine learning, and large language models at every level of customer experience creation, making it the world's most robust and comprehensive Generative AI solution for Customer Experience.

