RevOps 2.0: Rattle Reinvents Role With Smarter Process Automation

New Tools Offer More Control, Visibility, Speed for Popular Function

From its humble beginnings as a sales-team aide, the role has lately matured into an important function for efficiency-minded revenue teams. In fact, LinkedIn has cited Head of RevOps as the fastest-growing job in the country.

But there's always been a catch: RevOps have not been able to perform the high-value tasks their teams need, particularly in this economic climate. Turns out, they've been too bogged down with other work.

Just before LinkedIn's report, Rattle — a Process Automation Platform SaaS — ran an industry survey, asking RevOps what the greatest disparities were between the tasks they expected to be doing and what they were actually doing. The results: RevOps didn't expect all the tactical work (e.g. reminding sellers to update CRM data); they wanted to be more strategic.

The greatest blocker, RevOps said, were their teams weren't following their processes, leaving their revenue processes unoptimized and filled with revenue-leaking gaps.

Today, Rattle is thrilled to announce an end to this problem and the evolution of RevOps with the debut of two products, Atlas and Digest.

Sahil Aggarwal, Rattle CEO, said these tools are as significant for revenue orgs as some familiar names: "Slack transformed how teams connect. Platforms like Trello redefined project management. In that spirit, with these new tools, we're ushering in a new era where businesses tap into the immense potential of an efficient, automated process. It is a tremendous competitive advantage to have your sales team do what you need them to, when you need them to, how you want them to."

Atlas, a first-of-its-kind visualization tool, provides RevOps the means to map their processes in real-time, unveiling bottlenecks ripe for optimization.

"I can visualize and manage our entire alert ecosystem," said Kieran Snaith, VP of Revenue Operations at Qualified. "We've got a very clear idea of what's running, what's going well, what's going wrong, and where we could make additional workflows into that alerting lifecycle."

Digest, then, offers RevOps a lifeline for better CRM hygiene, providing an unparalleled experience in quickly capturing crucial data required for accurate revenue tracking and forecasting.

"We're capturing [data] more often and we're getting more accurate information from the fields," said Mark Gremban, head of RevOps at Abnormal Security, "I can tell you our meeting notes increased significantly. And now it's incredibly rare that an opportunity is missing a next step or that next step is out of date. We just make it so easy that the AE doesn't have a choice."

Aggarwal added these tools signal Rattle's dedication to accelerating revenue and helping teams achieve flawless execution of strategy.

"We think about it holistically," he said. "This is about allowing teams to quickly, confidently test different strategies, instantly solve gaps and make their strategies real."

"With RevOps taking center stage in the modern enterprise," Aggarwal said. "Rattle now promises to be the main catalyst for a new, more powerful brand of operational excellence. We couldn't be more excited to share this automation with the revenue world."

Rattle stands as a premier Process Automation Platform, redefining and uplifting Revenue Operations for businesses across the globe. With a commitment to providing next-gen automated process solutions, Rattle's tools are at the forefront of enhancing efficiency, boosting productivity, and ensuring seamless team collaboration. Learn more at gorattle.com.

