HOYA Vision Care Introduces Super HiVision® Meiryo™ EX4™, a Next Generation Premium Lens Coating with Unparalleled Patient Benefits

HOYA's latest innovation proves effective by comparison for lasting durability, easy cleanability, and superior clarity

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ophthalmic lens technology leader HOYA Vision Care announced today the U.S. launch of Super HiVision® Meiryo™ EX4™ anti-reflective treatment. The new lens treatment offers industry-leading scratch resistance, durability, and long-term cleanability as well as complete back-side UV protection that eye care providers and patients have come to expect.

"HOYA has a long tradition of high-quality innovative coatings backed by a dedicated team of innovators and industry-leading technology," said Eduardo Martins, President of HOYA Vision Care, North America. "The Super HiVision Meiryo EX4 anti-reflective treatment sets a new bar with multiple advancements in features. Its development demonstrates HOYA's commitment to lens technology research and our mission to improve life through vision."

"We developed testing to push the limits of long-term clarity," said Warren Modlin, Vice President of Technical Marketing at HOYA Vision Care. The company performed extensive testing across five unique categories to evaluate specific performance advantages over leading competitors and previous generations of their AR treatments. Testing was performed to assess visual clarity, durability, cleanability, scratch resistance, thermal resistance, and resistance to peeling. Three important results stood out:

Extreme durability: Up to 2.5x better scratch resistance than a major competitor's best coating 1

Easy to clean: Stays easy to clean 10x longer than a major competitor's best coating 3

Superior clarity: 56% lower reflectance than a major competitor's best coating2, 4

More information on the tests conducted is in HOYA's white paper, "Exploring key features that work together to create the ultimate coating," is available on HOYAVision.us and upon request. HOYA Territory Sales Managers can also provide product availability, staff training, and access to sales aids and patient brochures.

Super HiVision Meiryo EX4 will be eligible for EyeMed orders on October 31, 2023, and through VSP on November 15, 2023. And from October 1, 2023, through March 31, 2024, Visionary Alliance members will have the opportunity to earn additional rewards on Super HiVision Meiryo EX4 orders.

1 HOYA data on file. Product assessment report – Hi-Vision Meiryo. 03/2023. Compared to several competitor coatings including major competitor's best coatings. Passed 2.5kg SWSC test when most competitive lenses tested did not pass 1kg in the SWSC.

2 HOYA data on file. Product assessment report – Hi-Vision Meiryo. 03/2023. The reflection has been calculated based on the reflection values measured in the Luminous reflectance Rv evaluation.

3 HOYA data on file. Product assessment report – Hi-Vision Meiryo. 03/2023. Hi-Vision Meiryo (HVLL 2.0) maintains Hydrophobic performance more than 10X that of major competitor.

4 HOYA data on file. Product assessment report – Hi-Vision Meiryo. 03/2023. Hi-Vision Meiryo lasts longer than all major competitors. 56% lower reflectance than major competitor's best coating resulting in exceptional clarity. Hi-Vision Meiryo maintains Hydrophobic performance up to 5X that of closest competitors.

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens business. With a presence in more than 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has proven expertise in lens designs and freeform surfacing technology, combined with a leading position in high-performance, quality AR coating. HOYA Vision Care's solid market portfolio includes VISION EASE, SEIKO, and PENTAX optical lenses, as well as innovative products such as Yuniku, the world's first vision-centric, 3D-tailored eyewear. The company employs over 16,000 employees worldwide, with mass production facilities in Asia & Europe and over 40 local Rx laboratories globally. For more information, visit hoyavision.com .

About HOYA Corporation

HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is committed to becoming a leading company in niche markets through creativity and innovation. As part of this philosophy, we continue to research and develop quality products utilized in the healthcare and information technology fields. Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA has over 160 offices and subsidiaries worldwide and currently employs a multinational workforce of over 37,000 people. For more information, please visit hoya.com .

