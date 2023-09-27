Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

THE NEW 2024 WRX TR WILL DEBUT AT SUBIEFEST FLORIDA ON OCTOBER 7TH

Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the sharper and more enthusiast-focused 2024 WRX TR will debut at Subiefest Florida with the help of Travis Pastrana, Subaru Motorsports USA driver and extreme sport icon, and Bucky Lasek, legendary professional skateboarder and rallycross driver.

THE NEW 2024 WRX TR WILL DEBUT AT SUBIEFEST FLORIDA ON OCTOBER 7TH
THE NEW 2024 WRX TR WILL DEBUT AT SUBIEFEST FLORIDA ON OCTOBER 7TH(PRNewswire)

Subiefest Florida is the largest annual gathering of Subaru enthusiasts in the state and takes place at Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida on Saturday, October 7.

The event includes opportunities for fans to drive their own Subarus on specially designed autocross courses and test themselves while gaining valuable driving experience. Subaru will present a curated showcase of vintage and special edition vehicles, as well as Subaru Motorsports USA rally cars and Gymkhana display models. In addition, participants (registration required) and spectators will have the opportunity to enjoy an All-Subaru Car Show.

For more information, please visit: https://www.subiefest.com/florida/

About Subaru of America, Inc. 
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Todd Hill
Manager, Product Public Relations 
856.488.3234
thill@subaru.com

Charles Ballard 
Product & Technology Communications     
856.488.8759
cballard@subaru.com

Aaron Cole 
Product Communications 
720.231.0809
acole@subaru.com

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass...
Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-new-2024-wrx-tr-will-debut-at-subiefest-florida-on-october-7th-301940319.html

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.