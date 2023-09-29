Introducing Sharper Image Revel Hair Tools, thoughtfully designed to make salon quality hair styling attainable at home

The Sharper Image Revel Multi-Styler and Hair Dryer combine timeless design, cutting edge technology, and ease-of-use. Both launching exclusively on QVC.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sharper Image®, an iconic brand known for merging forward-thinking design with clever functionality, announces the launch of Sharper Image Revel Hair Tools on QVC®, a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"). With ergonomic design and leading-edge technology, the Sharper Image Revel Multi-Styler and Hair Dryer reduce the time and tools needed to dry and style hair at home without excessive high heat.

"Sharper Image has been developing products that are clever, visionary, and timeless for 46 years and we are excited to introduce the brand's signature ingenuity to the beauty industry with a leading retailer such as QVC," says Johann Clapp, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer. "Every product Sharper Image creates is rooted in meticulous research and the Sharper Image Revel Hair Tools are no different. A team of female engineers and designers spent two years conducting consumer-focused research for this product line and the result is premium hair styling tools that will empower you to love and celebrate your hair."

Key features of the Sharper Image Revel Multi-Styler include:

Six unique hair attachments allowing you to dry, detangle, smooth, curl, and style hair effortlessly

Coanda effect that gently attracts and wraps hair around the barrel, allowing you to style hair quickly and without excessive, potentially-damaging heat

High-speed brushless motor with 120,000 RPM for faster drying times and quieter operation

Three adjustable heat and three speed settings for personalized styling

Press and release cool-shot function to lock in your desired style

Ionic technology to reduce frizz, static electricity, and flyaways for shinier, smoother looking hair

Thermal sensor that regulates heat temperature every millisecond to help ensure consistent temperature

Ergonomic soft-touch silicone finish that is easy to clean and easy to hold

Key features of the Sharper Image Revel Hair Dryer include:

Advanced airflow system and high-speed brushless motor with 110,000 RPM so you can experience faster drying times and quieter operation.

Three heat levels and three speeds for customized hair care

Diffuser and concentrator attachments to target drying and distribute heat evenly

Press and release cool-shot function to lock in your desired style

Ionic technology to reduce frizz, static electricity, and flyaways for shinier smoother looking hair

Ergonomic soft touch silicone finish that is stain resistant and easy to clean

"We are excited to expand the Sharper Image offerings into our beauty assortment and bring new and innovative product to our customers," said Anna Baker, Vice President, General Merchandise Manager of Beauty, QVC. "For more than 45 years, Sharper Image has been a trendsetter developing unique, problem-solving products with cutting-edge technology. Sharper Image Revel Hair Tools combine sleek, functional design with leading-edge technology to help improve the hair styling process. Our unique video commerce model offers a powerful platform for Sharper Image to reach new customers, demonstrate how these hair tools work and showcase the technology behind them. We are thrilled to be the first retailer to introduce this new innovation and bring our customers the latest in new beauty products and tools."

Both the Sharper Image Revel Multi-Styler and Hair Dryer (MSRP: $299.99 and $199.99, respectively) will be available exclusively on QVC.

Also launched by Sharper Image on QVC is the SpaStudio™ Vanity Plus 10" LED Mirror

Mirror with Storage (MSRP: $199.99). More Sharper Image products are scheduled to launch on the video commerce platform later this year.

For more details on Sharper Image Revel Hair Tools, visit celebrateyourhair.com.

About Sharper Image

Sharper Image reimagines the future. Founded in 1977, the iconic brand develops everyday products that perform in extraordinary ways to help enrich your lifestyle. Sharper Image goes beyond innovation to the place where timeless design meets smart functionality, and leading-edge technology meets ease-of-use across a product range that includes technology, health, wellness, home, and toys.

