Reynold Lemkins Shines at "American Davos" with Ambition to Support HK IPO by Long-term Investment

HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milken Institute Asia Summit, often dubbed the "American counterpart to Davos," took place in Singapore from September 13 to 15, 2023 under the theme "Bridging Complexity and Opportunity". The event brought together over a thousand leaders from business, politics, academia, and emerging technology sectors, representing more than 20 countries and regions worldwide. Their discussions focused on how to drive economic development in Asia amid the current global landscape.

As a partner of the Milken Institute, The Reynold Lemkins Group ("Reynold Lemkins" or the "Group") was invited to attend the high-level summit as well as co-hosted one of the parallel forums focusing on global single family offices.

To round out the Asian Summit, prominent figures such as Ray Dalio, Founder and CEO of Bridgewater Associates; Lawrence Wong, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Jacqueline Poh, Managing Director of the Singapore Economic Development Board; and other political and business leaders, engaged in comprehensive discussions on the economy, environment, health, and human rights.

Through intensive discussions, they delved deeper into critical issues such as international competition and collaboration within the context of the global economic renewal cycle, wealth distribution, environmental conservation, and the future of humanity.

Reynold Lemkins also shares their perception of the Hong Kong IPO markets which they are currently focus on. "Most of the negatives have already been factored in. As consequences, companies' debuts on the public markets constrain at a rational price range and market cap. And limited offering percentage, along with significant presence of cornerstone and strategic investors in allocation, effectively mitigate the downside risk. We consider it to be the most favorable and certain opportunity for investing in Chinese equity stake at this time."

Beyond offering insight about the markets at the summit, the Group has also recently been actively investing in HK IPO deals, such as 4Paradigm, ZX Inc., and ImmuneOnco in this September. Notably, 4Paradigm, which is a leading Chinese artificial intelligence company with Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund Mubadala as its shareholder, and ZX Inc., which represents well-known gaming IP and new consumer trends in China, got listing on the same day, marking a reboot of market window. And 4Paradigm's IPO had the largest IPO market cap of exceeding HK$25 billion, making it top the HK IPOs of the year in TMT sector.

(PRNewswire)

Such investments reveal the Group's optimistic outlook and ambition for the Hong Kong stock market, especially IPO in the emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, healthcare, and TMT.

Singapore is home to ultra-high net worth individuals and family offices around the world. Another highlight of the Asia Summit was the Forum for Family Asset Management, and its parallel forum - The Global Family Offices Confluence, which aims to promote successful experience sharing and cultural exchange between single-family offices from different backgrounds in Asia and around the world.

Different from other types of institutions, family offices reconsidered and analyzed a series of elements such as investment strategy adjustment and risk prevention in the complex global situation, combined with the characteristics and practices of family office operations. At the same time, family members and executives have shown strong concern for sustainable finance, ESG and impact investment, which is also the inheritance of family spirit and the value of giving back to society.

Reynold Lemkins is known for its long-term perspective, underscoring the challenging and intricate capital markets and geopolitical environment currently encountered by the red-chip and H shares companies aiming to go public in Hong Kong. The Group also shows its dedication to social responsibility while continuously and proactively allocating capital and resources to support companies for a new stage in the global capital markets and investing for the long-term commercial and social contribution.

