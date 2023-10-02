Remedios Varo Exhibition at Art Institute of Chicago Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Through Art

Reverend Jesse Jackson Joins Prominent Figures to Celebrate Hispanic Contributions

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Institute of Chicago came alive with the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month hosted by We Are All Human Foundation (WAAH), a leading global nonprofit dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The event, "Discovering Hispanic Contributions to America through Art: Remedios Varo: Science Fictions," drew over 60 leaders from various industries to explore the rich and vibrant legacy of the Hispanic community in the United States. The gathering was marked by the presence of Reverend Jesse Jackson, a renowned civil rights leader, who shared a powerful message of unity and appreciation for the Hispanic community's invaluable contributions.

The night was centered around the "Remedios Varo: Science Fictions" exhibition at The Art Institute of Chicago, offering attendees the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Hispanic art. This exhibition marks the first US exhibition on Remedios Varo since 2000 and a rare exhibition at the Art Institute to offer gallery text in both Spanish and English.

One of WAAH's primary goals is to elevate self-regard and social recognition within the Hispanic community. This mission is driven by the belief that understanding their values and culture is crucial in defining what it means to be Latino in America.

Distinguished Speakers and Co-Hosts

The event featured notable speakers, including Minerva Anguiano, an Art Historian and Anthropologist from Mexico City, and Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder & CEO of the We Are All Human Foundation. Co-hosts for the evening included Richard Edelman (Edelman), Martin Cabrera (Cabrera Capital Markets), Beth Brady (Chief Outsiders), Michael Fassnacht (World Business Chicago), and John Staines (DHR).

In a notable highlight of the evening, Reverend Jesse Jackson shared his perspective on Hispanic Heritage Month. He stated, "I am honored to celebrate the invaluable contributions of Latinos to the country during this Hispanic Heritage Month. Together, as a testament to the unity of the black and brown coalition, I stand alongside the Hispanic leader Claudia Romo Edelman, whom I have seen become a beacon of hope for Latinos."

In closing the night, the distinguished Co-Host Martin Cabrera highlighted that "in acknowledging the $2.8 trillion impact of Hispanics on the U.S. economy, we must underscore the equal relevance of our cultural contributions. It is imperative that we celebrate the contributions of women artists like Remedios Varo."

