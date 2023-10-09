Smidge Small Batch Supplements® launches grass-fed, Australian Emu Oil for real food vitamin K2

Emu Oil has naturally occurring vitamin K2 (MK-4) — 1,500 mg of 100% Emu Oil with no fillers, additives or common allergens

Sustainably sourced from grass-fed, heritage-bred Australian emus to support collagen production and skin, bone and dental health*

Provides the most bioavailable and absorbable form of vitamin K2, which is MK-4

Gentle, prompt, low-heat rendering process retains all of the oil's nutritional properties and cofactors for fresh, high-quality Emu Oil

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smidge® has recently added a new small-batch supplement to their premium, clean line product line that offers essential nutrients lacking in even the best whole foods diets:

These fresh, grass-fed Emu Oil softgels are sustainably sourced from robust, Heritage-bred emus that happily graze on the grassy pastures of Southeast Australia. And they contain a synergistic combination of unadulterated, natural nutrients — especially vitamin K2 (MK-4) and omega fatty acids (3,6,7 and 9).

Each serving contains 1,500 mg of 100% pure Smidge® Emu Oil, including 6.4 mcg of vitamin K2 (MK-4).

"The best part is the vitamin K2 in our Emu Oil doesn't require conversion like other forms of vitamin K (such as MK-7, the plant form). So your body can readily use and absorb it," says Smidge® co-owner Dan Corrigan. "You also won't find it at your local health food store. It's that precious."

Vitamin K2 supports collagen production, skin, bone and dental health, according to published scientific studies.* The emu is a grandiose, flightless bird native to Australia that has survived between 60 and 100 million years, as stated by zoological reports.

"We went through Herculean efforts to provide Heritage-bred Emu Oil. It's the best source of vitamin K2 because it's from animal fat, and our customers were asking for it," Corrigan added.

The Emu Oil is rendered promptly, at a gentle, low temperature, from the bird's fat. Emu fat stores nutrition and energy for when it's needed most: during drought, famine and reproduction phases.

"This process retains all of the oil's rich nutritional properties and cofactors, while other brands may remove the fat and freeze it for rendering later," Corrigan said. "And, we maintain quality and control over the entire process, from rendering to bottling the oil in fresh, small batches."

This product also has no fillers, additives, or common allergens.

The manufacturing facility's certifications include Australian Made, Australian Grown, ECASS Certified- ISO 9001, ECASS Certified – ISO 22716 and GMP Certified.

The Smidge® story

Corrigan co-owns and founded Smidge Small Batch Supplements® with Archie Welch and Karen Myers. All three founders' personal transformations to overcome significant health issues inspired them to make their own high-quality supplements, with a different approach.

With decades of scientific and holistic research and a deep understanding of traditional cultures and diets from pioneering the real food movement, the founders prioritized knowing their customers' needs and sensitivities. So, they gathered feedback from parents of children on the spectrum, people with chronic health issues, and those on special diets, listening to their desperate calls for help when no one else would.

The result is a line of products even the most sensitive of the sensitive can consume. But Smidge® supplements are not just for the sensitive. Due to their clean formulas, they've been the choice of professional practitioners for more than a decade. Biohackers, elite athletes and health-conscious people also use them as an integral part of their wellness routines — but just a smidge.

About Smidge Small Batch Supplements®

Smidge Small Batch Supplements®, a global company based out of Southfield, Michigan, supports healthy digestion by producing high-quality, premium supplements that help maximize the absorption of nutrients. Each small batch is carefully crafted, and close attention is paid to every detail in formulation, production and delivery. The Smidge® team ensures that each product is produced using only the cleanest formula to support robust health and offer users the critical nutrient profiles missing in today's standard American diet and difficult to get from even the healthiest real foods. The Smidge® team thoroughly vets all raw materials, and all product ingredients are tested for potency, purity and nutritional value in third-party labs. For more information, visit Smidge Small Batch Supplements® online at GetSmidge.com and @GetSmidge on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

