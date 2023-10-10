Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA) Unveils Groundbreaking Solutions to Transform Patient Care and Agency Productivity

SHOREVIEW, Minn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA), the leading post-acute consulting firm, is proud to introduce two revolutionary products designed to elevate patient care and streamline agency operations.

nanaConnect is a state-of-the-art solution designed for Home Health and Hospice agencies, transforming patient care. It features daily text messages, a user-friendly rating system, customizable messaging, and a comprehensive dashboard for timely and efficient patient care. The alert system ensures immediate notifications for patients requiring special attention. As Tom Maxwell, Chairman at Maxwell Healthcare Associates, states, "nanaConnect redefines patient care, providing peace of mind for both caregivers and patients, seamlessly integrating into agency workflows."

In today's digital age, where texting has become a ubiquitous means of communication, leveraging this familiarity can be immensely advantageous. By simply asking patients to rate how they feel on a scale of 1 to 5 via text, clinicians can swiftly and effectively respond to those in immediate need. This approach taps into the convenience and ease of texting, ensuring that patients' needs are promptly addressed, enhancing the overall quality of care provided. Together, these advancements mark a significant stride towards improving patient care and accessibility in the healthcare landscape.

Additionally, by conducting daily check-ins with patients, nanaConnect focuses on understanding how the patient feels, a vital aspect of care. This approach allows for quick responses to the patient's needs, whether they are related to behavioral health, pain management, fall risk, or other aspects of their care, ensuring their well-being remains the top priority. This patient-centered approach aligns perfectly with the evolving expectations and demands of modern healthcare.

nanaConnect is poised to disrupt the remote patient monitoring industry with its user-friendly interface, complete adaptability for all patients, remarkable accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. By offering a solution that can be easily adopted by every agency, nanaConnect empowers healthcare providers to perform regular check-ins on every single patient efficiently. In the pursuit of ensuring Nana's safety and well-being, nanaConnect's technology emerges as the perfect fit for the industry, modernizing the way clinicians monitor and care for patients, making quality healthcare more accessible to all.

Alongside an innovative, text-based texting tool, Maxwell Healthcare Associates is thrilled to introduce the game-changing, Caregiver Accelerator, tailored specifically for homecare and Hospice agencies. The tool's dynamic dashboard empowers users to filter and sort caregivers by type, allowing for easy identification of productivity across teams. Tailored filtering options further enable the identification of areas where additional training or support may be needed.

"Our tool is set to change the industry, surpassing existing tools' limitations and empowering agencies with real-time data and customizable dashboards," said Scott Beard, Chief Strategy Officer of MHA." This translates to enhanced patient care, cost reductions, and revenue growth."

By leveraging these innovative solutions, agencies can elevate patient care, reduce costs, and increase revenue. Maxwell Healthcare Associates continues to lead the way in revolutionizing healthcare technology, providing agencies with the tools they need to thrive.

About Maxwell Healthcare Associates

Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA) is a leading provider in the post-acute space, with an average of 20 years of experience. With their deep industry knowledge, MHA understands the ever-evolving landscape and the current trends that shape the healthcare industry. MHA offers a wide range of services to home health and hospice agencies, aiming to strategize, optimize, and transform agencies across the nation. For those interested in learning more about MHA's products and services, contact us at sales@maxwellhca.com or visit www.maxwellhca.com.

