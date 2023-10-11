HUBER+SUHNER to unveil NACS High Power Charging Solution for electric vehicles in 2024

HERISAU, Switzerland, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUBER+SUHNER is proud to announce the expansion of its High Power Charging (HPC) product portfolio to include its very own North American Charging System (NACS) solution. These charging prototypes will be available for field testing and validation in Q1 2024.

As a leading supplier of cooled cable technology for the HPC market, the company can leverage its field-proven and widely deployed direct liquid cooled technology platform, to develop a safe, ergonomic and lightweight NACS product for North American customers. These charging solutions will be fully backward compatible with the installed base of its renowned RADOX® HPC500 CCS1 system and meet the highest international safety standards.

This news comes just 5 months after HUBER+SUHNER announced a successful field test of its own megawatt charging system, the RADOX MCS1500.

"With our entry into NACS, we are providing an innovative and future-proof solution for our customers," said Stefan Buri, Vice President and Market Manager for HPC at HUBER+SUHNER. "As more auto manufacturers adopt the NACS standard for the North American market, the backward compatibility of our NACS solution provides charging point operators (CPOs) with the flexibility they need while minimizing installation time and cost."

"As always, HUBER+SUHNER strives not only to stay on top of technological innovations, but also to provide our customers with real value."

The new RADOX® HPC NACS system is optimized for reduced installation time and reliability in the field, alongside a maintenance-free system and comprehensive serviceability options to guarantee extended service life.

HUBER+SUHNER Group

The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives - even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide.

