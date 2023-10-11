Pratt & Whitney Canada Achieves 200th Engine Type Certification - the PW127XT-L Regional Turboprop

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney Canada, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, announced today that Transport Canada Civil Aviation has type certified the PW127XT-L regional turboprop engine. This marks another significant milestone for the company as its 200th type certification since the introduction of the original and now ubiquitous PT6 engine in 1963.

Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PW127XT engine series (PRNewswire)

"Achieving 200 engine type certifications within a 60 year period is truly a singular accomplishment in the world of aviation," said Irene Makris, vice president for customer service at Pratt & Whitney Canada. "This milestone is a testament to the dedication, devotion and technical acumen of generations of Pratt & Whitney Canada employees, as we look forward to many more engine certifications in the decades ahead."

The PW127XT-L will power the ATR 42-600S regional turboprop aircraft capable of short take-off and landing, providing a higher thrust rating to enable the aircraft to take off from runaways as short as 800 meters.

"This certification is a significant milestone for the ATR 42-600S programme, as modifications to the engines are part of the major technical changes we are bringing to the aircraft – in addition to the rudder and avionics – with a huge influence on take-off performance," said Daniel Cuchet, senior vice-president of engineering at ATR. "This great achievement comes as a reward after many months of hard work and constant collaboration between the ATR and Pratt & Whitney Canada teams."

The PW127XT engine series is the new standard in regional turboprop aviation, offering 40% more time on wing, 20% reduction in maintenance costs and a 3% improvement in fuel efficiency. The PW127XT-L joins the previously certified PW127XT-M engines which powers ATR's latest generation of aircraft. Another derivative of the engine, the PW127XT-S, has been selected by Deutsche Aircraft to power the D328eco regional turboprop with planned entry into service in 2026.

Pratt & Whitney Canada engines have achieved more than one billion hours of flight across the entire fleet, since the introduction of the PT6 in 1963. The PW100/150 engine families to which the PW127XT engine belongs has contributed over 220 million hours towards the fleet total. This underscores the trust and confidence placed in the engine series by aircraft operators worldwide. Read more about Pratt & Whitney's History of Innovation here.

