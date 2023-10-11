Snappy Closes Oversubscribed Series A Financing to Bolster North American Expansion of Restaurant SaaS Offering

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Snappy, a Canadian all-in-one restaurant management Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, today announced that it has closed an oversubscribed Series A funding round. The investment, led by Texas-based Golden Section Ventures, follows an investment by Celtic House Venture Partners and Celtic House Asia Partners in 2021. The funding will be used to expand Snappy's market presence in North America as Snappy continues to power restaurants globally with its cost-effective and efficiency-driving restaurant software tools.

Snappy is a Toronto-based SaaS platform for restaurants to manage operations efficiently and maximize revenue (CNW Group/Snappy) (PRNewswire)

"We are at an exhilarating time on the restaurant digital transformation path when the need to improve operational efficiency, customer experience, and staff management has never been stronger," said Ricky Wang, Co-founder & CEO of Snappy. "We are pleased to partner with Golden Section Ventures to continue the expansion of our business in North America through regional offices in the US and Canada, as we work with restaurateurs to streamline their operations and boost digital presence and customer experience. Snappy remains committed to finding innovative ways to help restaurant operators run their businesses more efficiently and become more profitable."

"Even though the restaurant software vertical has some major players, it's still an incredibly fractured market," said Andrew Smith, Executive Director of Golden Section. "Snappy's cloud-based, nimble, modular solution is a flexible option for independent restaurants and large chains alike. We think Snappy will be the market leader in short order."

Snappy serves as a technology partner for restaurateurs, elevating the dining experiences through a suite of modules including point of sale, payment processing, omnichannel ordering, 3rd party delivery apps integration, reservation, loyalty and targeted marketing. Independent restaurants and chains can tailor their subscription to include any one or multiple modules ensuring a fit for their unique operational needs. Snappy continuously invests in technology, education, and training programs to contribute to the restaurant community. The Toronto-based technology firm operates in 8 countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, and is excited to continue expanding. "We want our restaurateurs to focus on their food and services, leaving the rest to us," said Ricky Wang.

"We are pleased to have Golden Section join the investor syndicate at Snappy," said David Adderley, Partner at Celtic House Venture Partners. "Snappy's ability to scale its operations in Canada and now expand into the US, while maintaining excellent performance metrics, has been impressive. All this has been done in a capital-efficient manner through innovation rather than buying market share with investor capital. This round's additional funding will allow Snappy to continue its mission of providing restaurant operators with the most cost-effective and easy-to-deploy all-in-one restaurant management SaaS."

"As Snappy's first institutional seed investor, we are pleased to welcome Golden Section as a co-investor," said Larry Liu, Managing Partner at Celtic House Asia Partners. "The restaurant industry is at a critical inflection point as it undergoes a massive digital transformation. Snappy's cloud-based platform and pre-built modular solutions solve key challenges across numerous restaurant types and use cases. With this funding, Snappy is strongly positioned to execute amidst these market tailwinds."

For more information about Snappy's innovative restaurant SaaS offering, visit https://gosnappy.io/

About Snappy

Snappy offers technology products that allow restaurants to manage every touchpoint of the guest experience with ease. Streamline customer operations to one platform, increase direct sales through your online storefront, and build customer loyalty with improved means of restaurant-to-guest communication. You choose what you'd like to automate to serve your customers better and expect to be up and running in a snap. https://gosnappy.io

About Golden Section

Golden Section is a B2B software investor based in Houston, Texas but investing globally in founders solving tangible problems for today's workforce. Golden Section exists to journey together with entrepreneurs on the path to creating lasting companies, investing pre-seed to post exit. See more at https://www.goldensection.com

About Celtic House Venture Partners

Drawing from its 20 years of experience as an active investor in technology and innovation, Celtic House Venture Partners collaborates with exceptional founding teams with strong track records and a data-driven mindset to build category-leading technology companies. These collective efforts have resulted in over 25 IPO and M&A transactions. For more information, visit http://www.celtic.vc

About Celtic House Asia Partners

Celtic House Asia Partners is an active investor in technology companies across North America and China, with a focus on B2B SaaS, consumer marketplaces, FoodTech and digital health. Celtic House Asia's investments include tech unicorns ApplyBoard, Cerebral, and GrubMarket, as well as Fantuan, Snappy, Mappedin, Uniuni and numerous other early and later-stage technology start-ups. For more information, visit http://www.celticvc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Snappy