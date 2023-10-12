MasterClass Announces Bumble Founder & CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd on How to Rewrite the Rules of Success

Shares ways to design a meaningful career and discover the next step forward

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced that Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of Bumble Inc. and youngest self-made woman billionaire, will teach a class on how to rewrite the rules and move ahead—in life and work. Wolfe Herd will give members an inside look into her journey of launching the women-first dating and social networking app Bumble, and share advice on how to follow your ambition with confidence, build a viral brand and redefine success. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers have unlimited access to all 185+ instructors with an annual membership.

In this class, members will learn how Wolfe Herd rewrote the rules of starting and growing a business with Bumble, how the company got its name and how the team used unconventional marketing tactics to stretch every dollar. Wolfe Herd will also share her leadership approach and why it's important to be vulnerable and lead with authenticity. Whether members are looking to take the lead on a new project at work or build their own dream business, they will walk away from the class with the confidence to advocate for themselves, identify and launch a big idea and become their own kind of leader.

"My playbook is different. I didn't read a single business book. I followed my passion, commitment and deep care for the customer to build my company," Wolfe Herd said. "With my class, I will help members define what matters to them, and design a life and career around those values."

In 2021, Wolfe Herd became the youngest woman to take a company public. She has redefined the dynamics of online connections by empowering women to make the first move in dating, friendships and professional networking, and under her leadership, Bumble has grown into a multibillion-dollar platform. Her commitment to creating a safer, kinder online environment has garnered widespread acclaim, and her passion for innovation and positive change continues to help her shape the future of social networking and technology. Wolfe Herd and Bumble proudly support Vital Voices Global Partnership, a global non-profit that invests in women leaders taking on the world's greatest challenges and creating change in their communities. MasterClass has committed to providing 12,000 annual subscriptions to the organization as part of its grants program.

