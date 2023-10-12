Patriot Growth Insurance Services Expands in Florida with Two Twelve Benefits

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, is excited to announce it has partnered with Two Twelve Benefits. This partnership expands Patriot's ever-growing footprint in Florida. Patriot has more than 18 partner agencies in Florida offering risk management, property and casualty, employee benefits, and personal insurance solutions.

Founded in 1996 by Raymond Strickland, Jr., Two Twelve Benefits is now led by Adrienne Janssen, Joey Janssen, and Eric Ross. The agency provides employee benefits and wellness solutions tailored to each client based on their unique needs. They operate with the philosophy of finding a catalyst for improved employee engagement, better benefit utilization, and ultimate client and employee satisfaction.

"Embedded in our workplace culture is the belief that iron sharpens iron," said Adrienne Janssen, one of the three Agency Principals at Two Twelve Benefits. "We knew the collective experience and collaboration throughout the Patriot platform would allow us to grow and expand to serve our clients better than ever before. We now have even greater access to tools, technology, resources, and expertise to do what's best for our clients."

Formerly known as Benefit Advisors, Two Twelve Benefits changed its name June 1, 2021. The name Two Twelve represents the extra degree when still water turns to steam – steam powers the engine and the engine drives change. They have offices in St. Petersburg, and Ocala, Florida with their home office in Jacksonville, Florida where they were recently named one of the Best Places to Work for 2023.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome the entire Two Twelve Benefits team to the Patriot family," said Steve Carroll, Chief Acquisition Officer at Patriot. "As we expand throughout the state of Florida, Two Twelve is the perfect partner to drive our employee benefits expertise and capability in the region. Two Twelve has hit the ground running, collaborating with our local P&C partners, and building on their already impressive growth. We are excited to support the team during the next chapter of their growth journey."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 26th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 1,700 employees operating in 132 locations across 26 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please email Tammy Cameron at tcameron@patriotgis.com or visit www.patriotgis.com.

