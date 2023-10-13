PetSafe® Introduces the ScoopFree® Clumping Self-Cleaning Litter Box

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe® launches the newest addition to the ScoopFree family of self-cleaning litter boxes with the ScoopFree® Clumping Self-Cleaning Litter Box. While the original ScoopFree litter box uses a disposable crystal litter tray, ScoopFree Clumping is compatible with any clumping litter.

Since 1998, PetSafe has been trusted worldwide by pet parents for products to help them care for their pets and the ScoopFree line of self-cleaning litterboxes is part of that legacy. Now, with the addition of the ScoopFree Clumping Litter Box, clumping litter users can experience the convenience of never having to scoop and the benefit of having 3x better odor control than traditional litter boxes.

The ScoopFree Clumping Self-Cleaning Litter Box works in single or multi-cat households. The litter box comes assembled, so all cat parents have to do is fill the box with their cat's favorite litter and plug the box in. After a cat exits the ScoopFree Clumping Litter Box, motion sensors wait 10 minutes to automatically rake the waste and clumps out of site into the convenient removable waste bin.

ScoopFree Clumping Litter Box Features:

No more scooping or touching your cat's waste

Works with clumping litter and most other litter types – no trays needed

Offers superior odor control by trapping waste and unwanted odors in the covered waste bin

Detachable metal rake removes litter clumps and provides easy cleanup

High walls reduce tracking and help keep litter inside the box

Large, easy-to-clean litter area is designed for single and multi-cat households

Waste bin, litter tray and rake are easy to remove for cleaning and refilling

The ScoopFree Clumping Litter Box builds on the PetSafe brand catalog of revolutionary cat care product solutions trusted by millions of cat parents around the world.

About PetSafe

Since its founding in Knoxville, PetSafe has grown to become a global leader in innovative product solutions for dogs and cats, including pet fences, self-cleaning litter boxes, versatile training tools, interactive toys and so much more. Today, a new PetSafe product is purchased every second. Driven by the belief that nothing is more powerful than the unbreakable bond that pets share with their families, PetSafe is relentlessly committed to providing life-changing products and experiences designed to bring pets and people together for a lifetime of joy.

