Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs and Silvercrest Advertising Announce Naming Rights Partnership

Silvercrest Advertising is the Official Naming Rights Partner of Acrisure Arena's Exclusive Premium Level, now known as Silvercrest Level

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class venue in Southern California, owned and operated by Oak View Group (OVG), the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds, and Silvercrest Advertising, a technology company that delivers sophisticated marketing and media solutions for brands, jointly announced a multi-year relationship that names Silvercrest Advertising as the official and exclusive naming rights partner of the Premium Level at Acrisure Arena. The Premium Level, now known as Silvercrest Level, represents one of Silvercrest Advertising's most exciting sports and entertainment partnerships to date.

Silvercrest Advertising is the official naming rights partner of the Premium Level at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs .

Said Silvercrest Advertising Founder and CEO, William Rodriguez, "Our company has a lot in common with Acrisure Arena. We are both the first of our kind in the greater Palm Springs area, we offer a world class experience with state-of-the-art service, and we are very multi-functional - providing everything required to fulfill your media, marketing and manufacturing needs." He added, "I'm thrilled to support and have our brand be a part of both the Arena and the Firebirds franchise. Together, we represent the big, bold, and impactful future of our Valley."

The 11,000-capacity arena's Silvercrest Level features 20 premium executive suites, sweeping views of the action, and world-class amenities including dedicated suite attendants, distinctive food and beverage options, premium bathrooms and exclusive plush seats in the horseshoe/end bow (sections 206-201 and 227-223); the Verizon Lounge; the UBS Club; and full access to two premium bars including the newly named Lexus Club and Ciroc Lounge.

Access is available to the public to purchase the exclusive plush seats with access to the Ciroc Club and Lexus Lounge in all section 206-200 and 227-223 seating on any non-Firebirds event. These may be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.

As an official naming rights partner of Acrisure Arena's Premium Level, Silvercrest Advertising receives branding integrations including permanent interior and exterior signage throughout the arena's premium level for all events, LED ring exposure on the arena floor, as well as an in-ice logo during hockey games.

"We're honored to team up with a prestigious Coachella Valley-based business and work to promote goodwill within the community," said John Page, Senior Vice President, Acrisure Arena, AHL Team & OVG360 Facilities. "The Silvercrest Level offers the most premium amenities of the arena and we're pleased to have William and the Silvercrest Advertising team onboard as partners."

With a focus on advertising campaigns that effectively engage cutting-edge technology to maximize traditional and non-traditional media buying, Silvercrest Advertising is known for its proprietary LMap Platform (Localized Media Automation Platform), the next generation in local marketing solutions, that provides franchisors, franchisees, and independently-owned local businesses a one-stop shop for creative customization, media selection, and execution.

The agreements with Silvercrest Advertising were negotiated in collaboration between Silvercrest Advertising and Oak View Group , the owners and operators and exclusive multimedia rightsholder for Acrisure Arena.

Acrisure Arena is a first-of-its-kind in the greater Palm Springs area. Annually, Acrisure Arena attracts more than one million visitors bringing year-round entertainment to the region and hosting sports, music, and family events. Acrisure Arena's partnership with Live Nation, the world's largest event promoter, serves as a world-class venue providing rehearsal space for artists launching major tours, a new routing model servicing the music needs on the West Coast and the next major destination for artist residencies – competing head-to-head with Las Vegas. Additionally, it is the home of the Seattle Kraken's American Hockey League (AHL) team, and the Coachella Valley Firebirds , and includes the adjoining Berger Foundation Iceplex that serves as a year-round community gathering space and the training center for the AHL team.

