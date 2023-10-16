SAFEbuilt Announces New Partnership with the City of Berkeley, Missouri, Uplifting Local Building Department Services

BERKELEY, Mo., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFEbuilt, a leading provider of community development solutions, proudly announces its new partnership with the City of Berkeley, Missouri. This strategic alliance is set to deliver a comprehensive suite of building department services, including plan review, next-day building inspections, and state-of-the-art online permitting software—all directly from the city hall.

SAFEbuilt partners with municipalities to provide comprehensive Community Development Services on a full time, supplemental or project basis. (PRNewswire)

SAFEbuilt announced a new partnership with the City of Berkeley in Missouri to provide full department services.

The immediate advantage for the city residents is clear: they no longer need to navigate county services or share resources with other communities. Instead, they can tap into SAFEbuilt's vast national expertise, complemented by a keen understanding of local needs. Furthermore, for all local inquiries concerning Building Department services, residents are encouraged to contact the appointed Chief Building Official, Mr. Neil Fick, directly at nflick@safebuilt.com. This ensures that residents and developers have a dedicated representative exclusively for the City of Berkeley, guaranteeing personalized, high-quality and efficient service.

Nathan Mai-Lombardo, City Manager, commented, "Choosing to collaborate with SAFEbuilt is about placing our residents and the development community at the forefront. It's vital for Berkeley to partner with a firm that understands and prioritizes the unique needs of our community. SAFEbuilt has showcased their dedication, and we're excited about the benefits this partnership will yield."

From the SAFEbuilt side, Steve Nero, Vice President of Sales, echoed the enthusiasm: "It's not just about bringing our services to a new city—it's about becoming an integral part of that community. The City of Berkeley is vibrant and filled with potential. Our team is thrilled to elevate building department services to unprecedented levels of quality here."

Joe DeRosa, President of SAFEbuilt, also emphasized the broader commitment of the firm, stating, "This latest partnership with Berkeley underscores SAFEbuilt's unwavering commitment to supporting thriving communities across the U.S. We're here to make them safer, stronger, and more prosperous."

By harnessing SAFEbuilt's renowned proficiency with Berkeley's inherent community strength, this collaboration promises to bring a transformative impact on local building department processes. The future looks brighter and even more promising for Berkeley residents and its development community.

About SAFEbuilt –

SAFEbuilt is a community development services company offering multi-disciplinary building and professional expertise in 37 states. The company employs approximately 1,700 employees serving more than 1,900 customers nationwide. SAFEbuilt offers the broadest array of community development services anchored by a sophisticated technology stack that is built to fit each customer's needs, including stabilizing budgets, maximizing building department efficiencies, improving the customer experience, and accelerating both the speed to revenue for both municipalities and developers. To learn more, visit SAFEbuilt.com.

SAFEbuilt logo (PRNewsfoto/SAFEbuilt) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SAFEbuilt