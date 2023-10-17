Daudruy Van Cauwenberghe Adopts Infor's Cloud ERP for the Food and Beverage Industry

The French company specializing in the oils sector has chosen Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage solution and the expertise of its partner LTTD Consulting to support the growth of its activities by formalizing and improving its specific business processes

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that French company Daudruy, a major supplier of oils for almost 200 years, has chosen to deploy the Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage solution, a cloud-native enterprise resource planning (ERP) suite powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and specifically built for the food and beverage industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

The deployment will be carried out by Infor partner LTTD Consulting, a food industry expert and privileged partner from the outset of the project. The initiative is part of an information systems transformation at Daudruy, initiated by the company's management with headquarters in Dunkirk in Northern France.

Daudruy and its subsidiaries focus on oilseed-related businesses, offering customers vegetable and animal oils and fats, biodiesel and, more recently, biogas. The company is recognized for the quality of its products and for its strict social and environmental values. It has implemented rigorous traceability and tracking rules, addressing issues at the heart of modern business concerns. Daudruy is also recognized for its exceptional ability to offer made-to-measure products. Daudruy employs 200 people and generated €520 million in revenues in 2022.

Daudruy's legacy ERP had been in place for almost 20 years, and no longer met the dynamic requirements of the company's operations, nor those of modern commercial exchanges. Its maintenance was becoming increasingly hazardous, required costly and time-consuming specific developments, and offered no guarantee of longevity, whereas Daudruy is more than ever focused on the long term.

"The project we are carrying out with Infor and LTTD Consulting involves technological and business challenges, not to mention human considerations. The solution must absolutely meet with the unanimous approval of our team of 70 users, who are used to precise and efficient functional processes, but who, to our great satisfaction, have welcomed the change with enthusiasm," says Pierre-Louis Daudruy, co-manager of the Daudruy Cos. and the driving force behind the transformation project. "This is particularly important for our company, as we are welcoming new employees who want to perform their jobs with modern, intuitive and user-friendly tools, which will enable them to evolve within an ambitious environment at the same pace as our company."

Laurent Lebecque, ERP manager at Daudruy, points out: "Securing our business processes through validation workflows was a key element in the study of our information system transformation projects. We really wanted to improve this aspect with a solution dedicated to our business sector, while retaining the agility and precision we already have in terms of customization thanks to unique practices, controlled from end to end in terms of product quality, volumes and logistics."

"The 100 percent AWS multi-tenant cloud solution was the most attractive option in terms of security, process automation, infrastructure, agility and speed. The choice of Infor and its partner LTTD Consulting was obvious, based on their references in the food and beverage sector, and with its solution whose standard features may challenge our practices to some degree — which is what we also wanted — but which allows us to project ourselves into a modern dynamic in line with the uses and requirements of our times," concludes Lebecque.

The project to implement Infor's solution was launched in September 2023, followed by functional workshops in line with LTTD Consulting's methodology. It will continue with two implementation phases, one in November 2024, the other in June 2025. Thierry Bigot, LTTD's sales director, is delighted. "Our ability to offer Daudruy solutions designed for their industries means that they can benefit not only from standard business functionalities in the cloud, but also from best practices by combining our expertise and commitment."

For Infor, this project is part of a strong dynamic in the vertical and micro-vertical sectors of the food industry. "Our dedicated solution, backed by a number of prestigious references in France and abroad, is one of the major technological pillars for companies in the fast-moving food industry," says Philippe Maillet, channel sales director for Infor France & Iberia. "We are particularly pleased to be working with our partners AWS and LTTD Consulting on this project. Together with Daudruy, they are building an intelligent, scalable system based on our solution, adapted to the specific needs of businesses covered by our standard, and which will undoubtedly pave the way for controlled, secure business growth."

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-food-and-beverage

About Daudry Van Cauwenberghe

Specializing in the refining and blending of vegetable and animal oils and fats, the family-owned Ch. Daudruy Van Cauwenberghe is part of a group of nine entities. Working around two development axes: energy and food/ingredients, the companies are founded on family values of respect, responsiveness and commitment to employees, customers and suppliers. Awarded a gold medal for their CSR commitments, they are pursuing this approach by developing their infrastructures through numerous projects. Visit daudruy.fr/en/

About LTTD Consulting

Created in 2006, LTTD Consulting is a prime partner of Infor in France and is continuously involved in the reflections on the Infor M3 roadmap. The company has 100 employees and works throughout France and Europe with dynamic companies in many sectors: food, luxury, specialised distribution, fashion, etc. LTTD Consulting brings together the best Infor M3 specialists from all over the world, including engineers, developers and consultants, and is based on strong values of respect, commitment, knowledge and tolerance. Visit lttd-consulting.com/

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit Infor.com.

Media contact

Richard Moore

Senior PR Director, EMEA

Richard.moore@infor.com

+447976111243

Copyright ©2023 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor