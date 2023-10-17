HORACIO FACCA JOINS ORIGIN MERCHANT PARTNERS TO LEAD U.S TECHNOLOGY PRACTICE

Another seasoned investor banker with global experience joins Origin

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Origin Merchant Partners ("Origin"), an independent North American investment bank, is pleased to announce that Horacio Facca has joined the firm as Managing Director. Based in Boston, Mr. Facca will build on the success of Origin's technology practice, with a focus on the U.S. and select international markets. Drawing on his 20+ years of global experience in the technology sector, Mr. Facca adds immediate breadth and expertise to the firm's U.S. business, which has expanded over the past year following Origin's acquisition of Chicago-based InterOcean Advisors.

Mr. Facca joins Origin from Capstone Partners (now Huntington Bancshares – NASDAQ: HBAN) where he built an extensive network of domestic and international client relationships, and originated and led capital advisory and M&A transactions with a particular focus on the technology sector. Previously, Mr. Facca was the Founding Managing Partner at Venture Marketeers, a well-known Silicon Valley advisory practice. On the operating side, Mr. Facca served as VP of Marketing and Business Development at C-COR (now CommScope – NASDAQ: COMM), one of the world's leading global suppliers of advanced IP-based networks.

"It is exciting to bring another top professional like Horacio Facca to the Origin team," said Jim Osler. "We have known Horacio for nearly a decade, and his client-first approach, industry knowledge, global network and extensive deal experience further enrich the services we bring to our clients."

"With over 45 successful technology transactions completed to date, the technology sector has been a key focus for Origin, and we are excited to expand our capabilities in the U.S. market," said Mario Di Pietro, Managing Director and Canadian technology practice lead. "Mr. Facca has a wealth of expertise across the technology sector, including fintech and enterprise SaaS, which will be instrumental in building out a North American technology M&A Advisory platform."

"I am thrilled to join Origin's team as Managing Director," said Mr. Facca. "Origin has developed a unique expertise in helping founders, corporates and business owners achieve their strategic goals, supporting them in their acquisition, financing and succession transition strategies. The firm's Canadian technology practice serves as an outstanding example, and I am excited to build on this success both in the U.S. and international markets."

ORIGIN MERCHANT PARTNERS is an independent North American investment bank that brings innovative thinking and extensive experience to every transaction. With offices in Toronto, Montreal, and Chicago, the firm provides mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and finance advisory services delivered by a team of more than 50 professionals. Origin's 20 Managing Directors each bring more than 20 years of investment banking and/or financial sector experience, with expertise across a broad range of industries. Since inception in 2011, Origin's investment banking team has completed more than 250 transactions with an aggregate deal value exceeding $11 billion. For more information, please visit www.originmerchant.com.

