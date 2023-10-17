MIXBOOK LAUNCHES AI-POWERED DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO EFFORTLESSLY TRANSFORM PHOTOS INTO PERSONAL STORIES

The Leading Photo Book Brand Develops Powerful AI Tech to Redefine Photo Storytelling for Everyone

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixbook , the #1 rated photo book company, launches game-changing features to its innovative Mixbook Studio–the brand's suite of creative storytelling tools. With millions of pictures taken daily and billions stored on mobile devices, the struggle of curating and preserving important memories can feel next to impossible.

The new upgrades focus on improving three key areas of story creation beginning with initial photo organization and suggested themes in the iOS app followed by a suite of new design tools, layouts, and finally, AI-powered recommendations in Mixbook Studio. Leveraging the power of advanced machine learning technology–and with a fresh new Mixbook look and feel–Mixbook Studio now makes it easier and more fun than ever to turn photos getting lost in devices into personalized stories.

"Today, we're at the crossroads of two major trends: the AI revolution and a post-pandemic desire to connect more deeply with the people we love. Our customers make photo books to share and preserve memories, but that process wasn't easy before today. Mixbook Studio harnesses breakthroughs in Generative AI that make personal storytelling with photos more intuitive and achievable," said Andrew Laffoon, CEO at Mixbook. "We're harnessing AI for good, empowering creativity, and inspiring people to use these amazing new tools to reawaken the joy of photo product creation and tell their authentic stories."

The Easiest Way to Start a Photo Book

Mixbook provides more unique themes than any other photo book company. To save time, Mixbook now offers the ability to test drive your photos on mobile web with hundreds of different themes with a click of a button. Plus, users can change themes at any point in the design process without losing previous design decisions.

AI-Powered Story Creation

Advanced machine learning technologies make it easier than ever to generate photo books using photos gathering digital dust. Building on Mixbook's existing photo analysis capabilities–which takes into account image size, quality, aspect ratio, subject composition, and more–the latest iteration takes it a step further by instantly compiling photos into a complete story to review. After analyzing the photos, Mixbook automatically shows users how these photos look in various covers, layouts, orientations, and more. This streamlines the design process and reduces the need for retroactive changes. If users dislike the suggested layout, they can still swap photo selections as needed to fit their preferred narrative. This also works across two-page spreads, making it even easier to create seamless, uninterrupted narratives for high-quality, lay flat books.

Mixbook's new AI-based feature includes a caption generator–rolling out in Q4 2023–which analyzes individual and clustered photos to automatically suggest written captions to accompany the story. By employing the power of generative AI, Mixbook is able to better understand photo context, and summarize that context, helping provide the right words to support storytelling. As an example, if a user chooses a wedding theme to create a baby photo book, the caption generator is still able to generate relevant words and phrases relating to infants because it is analyzing the individual photos to produce the most tailored captions.

Improved iOS Application Functionality

The latest app update incorporates the full potential of Mixbook Studio and its AI-design features to supercharge performance. Further, the refresh builds on the popular "Memories" feature, which instantly organizes camera rolls into photo stories, enabling users to start a photo book in seconds with just a few taps. New app enhancements streamline the process of uploading, designing and creating Mixbook photo products, through an intuitive user experience. To reduce complexity and maximize fun, the new app features captivating product visuals that guide users step-by-step. This new experience improves how creators navigate book type, shapes and finishes, building confidence around the quality of their final product.

"With Mixbook's next generation storytelling technology and Studio creation experience, we transformed a lengthy photo book process into something fun and effortless. We merged the power of Generative AI with a joyfully simple creation experience that brings memories to life," said David Newhoff, chief product officer at Mixbook. "With these innovations we're making it easy to create on mobile. And, we're just getting started. These are our first steps on a journey to establish Mixbook as the leading photo storytelling platform, making it easier than ever to tell your unique story with a fully personalized creation experience."

The latest Mixbook app and updates are currently available on the Apple App Store and at www.mixbook.com . The caption generator will be available before the holidays.

Mixbook offers special discounted rates and coupons for select press to try the new tools. Interested parties should reach out to mixbook@havasformula.com . Mixbook will also be at Pepcom Holiday Spectacular on October 19 in NYC where live demonstrations of the updated features will be presented.

About Mixbook:

Mixbook, the #1 rated photo book brand, makes it easy to turn your memories into beautiful photo books, cards, and calendars that bring you and your loved ones closer together. Our secret? The award-winning Mixbook Studio, an AI-powered creative platform with the best design choices and fun storytelling tools that are simple, yet surprisingly intelligent.

Co-founded in 2006 by Andrew Laffoon and Aryk Grosz, Mixbook has received more than 30,000 5-star customer reviews and partnered with well-known brands like Martha Stewart, Crayola, Hallmark, and PetSmart. Everything we do is driven by our mission to inspire meaningful connections and celebrate the people and moments we love. We're here to help turn memories into one-of-a-kind mementos that can be shared again and again, because life is better together. Follow our story at mixbook.com.

