Trinity Consultants Acquires Waid Environmental

Waid Environmental strengthens Trinity's expertise in air quality and environmental compliance for Texas clients.

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm providing services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets, today announced the acquisition of Waid Environmental, a Texas-based engineering and environmental services firm specializing in air quality, emissions control, permitting, and compliance.

Since its inception in 1978, Waid has helped clients navigate an increasingly complex environmental landscape by developing and expediting permitting strategies and reviews, helping resolve compliance issues, providing comprehensive solutions to environmental challenges and on-site support, reducing liabilities by identifying potential noncompliant situations, and optimizing and automating compliance management procedures. This acquisition will further strengthen Trinity's position as a market leader in the EHS space.

"Waid shares our ambition and promise to deliver project excellence, with a culture of responsiveness, quality, and value, ensuring that our people have the technical capabilities and expertise needed to quickly solve the most complex environmental challenges," said Shishir Mohan, Trinity Consultants' managing director of the Gulf/South region. "We are excited about the cultural synergies presented by their highly experienced staff and strong client base, and delighted to welcome the Waid team to the Trinity family."

The Waid leadership team, including president and principal engineer Jason Graves, will remain intact, and the teams will merge their offices in both Houston and Austin, Texas.

"We're thrilled to join forces with a global environmental consulting firm that will build on and extend our ability to help clients navigate the highly complex regulatory landscape and deploy and execute solutions to their most complicated air quality challenges," Graves said. "This partnership allows us to provide high-impact, high-value services and the technical rigor we're known for, on a larger scale."

AEC Advisors advised Waid on its sale to Trinity Consultants.

About Waid Environmental

Waid Environmental (formerly Waid and Associates) is an engineering and environmental services firm founded in 1978. With offices in Texas and clients across the nation, the company specializes in air quality services, including emissions control, permitting, and compliance as well as wastewater and environmental information management. Waid's insight on environmental rules and interpretations, upcoming trends in environmental compliance, and experienced technical staff provides economical, high-quality, timely, and comprehensive solutions to environmental requirements.

About Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm, provides services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets. Founded in 1974, Trinity has the technical expertise, industry depth, and capabilities to help clients achieve their goals across the natural and built environments.

