Abbott Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Results and Raises Midpoint of Full-Year EPS Guidance Range

- Sales of $10.1 billion driven by strong underlying base business performance
- Reported sales decreased 2.6 percent due to anticipated decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales versus prior year
- Organic sales growth for underlying base business of 13.8 percent, reflects double-digit growth in each of the four major businesses
ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023.
- Third-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.82 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.14, which excludes specified items.
- Abbott narrowed its full-year 2023 EPS guidance range. Abbott projects full-year diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of $3.14 to $3.18 and projects adjusted diluted EPS of $4.42 to $4.46, which represents an increase at the midpoint of the guidance range.
- Abbott continues to project full-year 2023 organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales1, to be in the low double-digits2.
- In July, Abbott obtained CE Mark for its AVEIR™ single-chamber leadless pacemaker for treating patients with slow heart rhythms. Unlike traditional pacemakers, leadless pacemakers do not require an incision in the chest to implant or leads (wires) to deliver therapy.
- In September, Abbott acquired Bigfoot Biomedical, a leader in developing insulin management systems, furthering Abbott's efforts to develop connected solutions for making diabetes management even more personal and precise.
- In September, Abbott expanded its existing collaboration with global biotech leader mAbxience Holdings S.L. to commercialize several biosimilar molecules, with the goal of broadening access to these therapies for people in emerging markets.
- In September, Abbott published an analysis showing a complementary relationship between the company's FreeStyle Libre® continuous glucose monitoring system and GLP-1 medications. The analysis also showed that a growing number of people are using these tools together to support behavior change to optimize the treatment of diabetes and improve overall health.
"The investments we made during the pandemic continue to drive broad-based growth across our underlying base business," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We're on track to deliver on the financial commitments we set at the beginning of the year, and the momentum we're building across the portfolio positions us well as we head into 2024."
THIRD-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange, the impact of exiting the pediatric nutrition business in China, and the impact of the acquisition of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI), is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the core underlying performance of the business. Management further believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis excluding COVID-19 tests is an appropriate way for investors to best understand underlying base business performance as the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted to an endemic state, resulting in significantly lower demand for COVID-19 tests.
Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.
Third Quarter 2023 Results (3Q23)
Sales 3Q23 ($ in millions)
Total Company
Nutrition
Diagnostics
Established
Pharmaceuticals
Medical Devices
U.S.
3,817
860
1,013
—
1,940
International
6,326
1,213
1,436
1,368
2,309
Total reported
10,143
2,073
2,449
1,368
4,249
% Change vs. 3Q22
U.S.
(6.8)
25.4
(40.8)
n/a
14.6
International
0.2
9.3
(25.6)
3.2
18.4
Total reported
(2.6)
15.5
(32.7)
3.2
16.6
Impact of foreign exchange
(1.4)
(1.4)
(0.8)
(7.9)
0.6
Impact of CSI acquisition
0.5
—
—
—
1.3
Impact of business exit
(0.2)
(1.2)
—
—
—
Organic
(1.5)
18.1
(31.9)
11.1
14.7
Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (3)
(15.3)
—
(42.0)
—
—
Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests)
13.8
18.1
10.1
11.1
14.7
U.S.
15.3
25.4
13.7
n/a
11.8
International
13.0
13.4
8.2
11.1
17.1
First Nine Months 2023 Results (9M23)
Sales 9M23 ($ in millions)
Total Company
Nutrition
Diagnostics
Established
Pharmaceuticals
Medical Devices
U.S.
11,503
2,553
3,309
—
5,631
International
18,365
3,563
4,145
3,844
6,813
Total reported
29,868
6,116
7,454
3,844
12,444
% Change vs. 9M22
U.S.
(17.4)
20.2
(51.8)
n/a
14.3
International
(6.5)
1.3
(34.5)
4.0
11.8
Total reported
(11.0)
8.4
(43.5)
4.0
12.9
Impact of foreign exchange
(2.4)
(2.8)
(1.4)
(7.6)
(1.7)
Impact of CSI acquisition
0.3
—
—
—
0.8
Impact of business exit
(0.2)
(1.5)
—
—
—
Organic
(8.7)
12.7
(42.1)
11.6
13.8
Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (3)
(20.5)
—
(49.3)
—
—
Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests)
11.8
12.7
7.2
11.6
13.8
U.S.
12.9
20.2
6.3
n/a
12.6
International
11.2
8.0
7.7
11.6
14.8
Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue to reported revenue.
Nutrition
Third Quarter 2023 Results (3Q23)
Sales 3Q23 ($ in millions)
Total
Pediatric
Adult
U.S.
860
506
354
International
1,213
495
718
Total reported
2,073
1,001
1,072
% Change vs. 3Q22
U.S.
25.4
41.8
7.7
International
9.3
5.1
12.4
Total reported
15.5
20.9
10.8
Impact of foreign exchange
(1.4)
(1.4)
(1.6)
Impact of business exit
(1.2)
(2.6)
—
Organic
18.1
24.9
12.4
U.S.
25.4
41.8
7.7
International
13.4
11.5
14.8
Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 15.5 percent on a reported basis and 18.1 percent on an organic basis in the third quarter. Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue to reported revenue.
In Pediatric Nutrition, global sales increased 20.9 percent on a reported basis and 24.9 percent on an organic basis. In the U.S., sales growth of 41.8 percent was primarily driven by continued market share recovery in the infant formula business following a voluntary recall of certain products last year.
In Adult Nutrition, global sales increased 10.8 percent on a reported basis and 12.4 percent on an organic basis, which was led by strong global growth of Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand.
First Nine Months 2023 Results (9M23)
Sales 9M23 ($ in millions)
Total
Pediatric
Adult
U.S.
2,553
1,472
1,081
International
3,563
1,477
2,086
Total reported
6,116
2,949
3,167
% Change vs. 9M22
U.S.
20.2
32.8
6.4
International
1.3
(0.9)
2.9
Total reported
8.4
13.5
4.1
Impact of foreign exchange
(2.8)
(2.1)
(3.3)
Impact of business exit
(1.5)
(3.5)
—
Organic
12.7
19.1
7.4
U.S.
20.2
32.8
6.4
International
8.0
8.1
7.9
Diagnostics
Third Quarter 2023 Results (3Q23)
Sales 3Q23 ($ in millions)
Total
Core Laboratory
Molecular
Point of Care
Rapid
Diagnostics *
U.S.
1,013
317
38
97
561
International
1,436
997
95
43
301
Total reported
2,449
1,314
133
140
862
% Change vs. 3Q22
U.S.
(40.8)
12.7
(42.0)
5.7
(55.9)
International
(25.6)
6.3
(19.9)
21.8
(64.1)
Total reported
(32.7)
7.8
(27.8)
10.2
(59.2)
Impact of foreign exchange
(0.8)
(1.9)
(0.3)
0.4
(0.3)
Organic
(31.9)
9.7
(27.5)
9.8
(58.9)
Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (3)
(42.0)
(0.7)
(23.9)
—
(72.0)
Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests)
10.1
10.4
(3.6)
9.8
13.1
U.S.
13.7
13.4
(15.9)
5.7
20.1
International
8.2
9.5
1.7
20.4
2.9
As expected, Diagnostics sales growth in the third quarter was negatively impacted by year-over-year declines in COVID-19 testing-related sales3. Worldwide COVID-19 testing sales were $305 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $1.671 billion in the third quarter of the prior year.
Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, global Diagnostics sales increased 8.8 percent on a reported basis and 10.1 percent on an organic basis.
First Nine Months 2023 Results (9M23)
Sales 9M23 ($ in millions)
Total
Core Laboratory
Molecular
Point of Care
Rapid
Diagnostics *
U.S.
3,309
917
128
289
1,975
International
4,145
2,872
293
127
853
Total reported
7,454
3,789
421
416
2,828
% Change vs. 9M22
U.S.
(51.8)
9.7
(58.7)
1.9
(63.7)
International
(34.5)
3.0
(42.2)
14.6
(70.8)
Total reported
(43.5)
4.6
(48.4)
5.5
(66.2)
Impact of foreign exchange
(1.4)
(3.5)
(0.9)
(0.4)
(0.6)
Organic
(42.1)
8.1
(47.5)
5.9
(65.6)
Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (3)
(49.3)
(1.1)
(36.2)
—
(73.8)
Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests)
7.2
9.2
(11.3)
5.9
8.2
U.S.
6.3
10.6
(19.5)
1.9
7.7
International
7.7
8.8
(7.7)
16.0
9.0
*The Acelis Connected Health business was internally transferred from Rapid Diagnostics to Heart Failure on January 1, 2023. As a result, $30 million of sales in the third quarter of 2022 and $87 million in the first nine months of 2022 were moved from Rapid Diagnostics to Heart Failure.
Established Pharmaceuticals
Third Quarter 2023 Results (3Q23)
Sales 3Q23 ($ in millions)
Total
Key Emerging
Markets
Other
U.S.
—
—
—
International
1,368
987
381
Total reported
1,368
987
381
% Change vs. 3Q22
U.S.
n/a
n/a
n/a
International
3.2
(1.4)
17.2
Total reported
3.2
(1.4)
17.2
Impact of foreign exchange
(7.9)
(10.2)
(1.2)
Organic
11.1
8.8
18.4
U.S.
n/a
n/a
n/a
International
11.1
8.8
18.4
Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 3.2 percent on a reported basis and 11.1 percent on an organic basis in the third quarter.
Key Emerging Markets include several emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies decreased 1.4 percent on a reported basis and increased 8.8 percent on an organic basis, led by growth in several geographies and therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic, women's health, and central nervous system/pain management.
First Nine Months 2023 Results (9M23)
Sales 9M23 ($ in millions)
Total
Key Emerging
Markets
Other
U.S.
—
—
—
International
3,844
2,889
955
Total reported
3,844
2,889
955
% Change vs. 9M22
U.S.
n/a
n/a
n/a
International
4.0
1.3
13.2
Total reported
4.0
1.3
13.2
Impact of foreign exchange
(7.6)
(8.7)
(3.9)
Organic
11.6
10.0
17.1
U.S.
n/a
n/a
n/a
International
11.6
10.0
17.1
Medical Devices
Third Quarter 2023 Results (3Q23)
Sales 3Q23 ($ in millions)
Total
Rhythm
Management
Electro-
physiology
Heart
Failure *
Vascular
Structural
Heart
Neuro-
modulation
Diabetes
Care
U.S.
1,940
271
246
217
251
223
188
544
International
2,309
292
298
67
421
264
39
928
Total reported
4,249
563
544
284
672
487
227
1,472
% Change vs. 3Q22
U.S.
14.6
3.7
9.1
5.0
17.5
7.6
20.9
28.5
International
18.4
8.2
22.5
30.9
7.3
23.8
7.4
24.8
Total reported
16.6
6.0
16.0
10.2
10.9
15.8
18.3
26.2
Impact of foreign exchange
0.6
0.2
(0.8)
1.0
0.2
1.1
(0.5)
1.7
Impact of CSI acquisition
1.3
—
—
—
7.9
—
—
—
Organic
14.7
5.8
16.8
9.2
2.8
14.7
18.8
24.5
U.S.
11.8
3.7
9.1
5.0
(4.1)
7.6
20.9
28.5
International
17.1
7.8
24.0
26.3
6.5
21.6
9.9
22.3
Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 16.6 percent on a reported basis and 14.7 percent on an organic basis in the third quarter. Sales growth was led by double-digit organic growth in Diabetes Care, Electrophysiology, Structural Heart, and Neuromodulation. Several recently launched products and new indications contributed to the strong performance, including Amplatzer® Amulet®, Navitor®, TriClip®, and AVEIR.
In Electrophysiology, internationally, sales grew more than 20 percent on a reported and organic basis, which includes mid-teens growth in Europe.
In Diabetes Care, FreeStyle Libre sales were $1.4 billion, which represents sales growth of 30.5 percent on a reported basis and 28.5 percent on an organic basis.
First Nine Months 2023 Results (9M23)
Sales 9M23 ($ in millions)
Total
Rhythm
Management
Electro-
physiology
Heart
Failure *
Vascular
Structural
Heart
Neuro-
modulation
Diabetes
Care
U.S.
5,631
800
729
661
733
652
528
1,528
International
6,813
873
873
199
1,271
794
122
2,681
Total reported
12,444
1,673
1,602
860
2,004
1,446
650
4,209
% Change vs. 9M22
U.S.
14.3
3.4
9.3
8.3
12.7
7.9
15.8
31.1
International
11.8
5.1
13.0
19.2
3.5
19.1
8.5
15.6
Total reported
12.9
4.3
11.3
10.7
6.7
13.8
14.4
20.8
Impact of foreign exchange
(1.7)
(1.7)
(2.8)
(0.2)
(2.1)
(1.5)
(1.1)
(1.5)
Impact of CSI acquisition
0.8
—
—
—
4.9
—
—
—
Organic
13.8
6.0
14.1
10.9
3.9
15.3
15.5
22.3
U.S.
12.6
3.4
9.3
8.3
(0.5)
7.9
15.8
31.1
International
14.8
8.6
18.3
20.1
6.2
21.9
14.1
17.9
*The Acelis Connected Health business was internally transferred from Rapid Diagnostics to Heart Failure on January 1, 2023. As a result, $30 million of sales in the third quarter of 2022 and $87 million in the first nine months of 2022 were moved from Rapid Diagnostics to Heart Failure.
ABBOTT'S EARNINGS-PER-SHARE GUIDANCE
Abbott projects full-year 2023 diluted earnings per share under GAAP of $3.14 to $3.18. Abbott forecasts specified items for the full-year 2023 of $1.28 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, costs associated with acquisitions, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share would be $4.42 to $4.46 for the full-year 2023.
ABBOTT DECLARES 399TH CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
On Sept. 21, 2023, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share. Abbott's cash dividend is payable Nov. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 13, 2023.
Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 51 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.
About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.
Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.
Abbott will live-webcast its third-quarter earnings conference call through its Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com at 8 a.m. Central time today. An archived edition of the webcast will be available later in the day.
— Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 —
A Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.
1
For the full-year 2022, COVID-19 testing-related sales were $8.368 billion and total worldwide sales were $43.653 billion. For the full-year 2023, Abbott projects COVID-19 testing-related sales of approximately $1.5 billion.
2
Abbott has not provided the related GAAP financial measure for organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict the impact of foreign exchange due to the unpredictability of future changes in foreign exchange rates, which could significantly impact reported sales growth.
3
Diagnostic sales and COVID-19 testing-related sales in 2023 and 2022 are summarized below:
Sales 3Q23
COVID Tests Sales 3Q23
($ in millions)
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total Diagnostics
1,013
1,436
2,449
207
98
305
Core Laboratory
317
997
1,314
2
3
5
Molecular
38
95
133
5
3
8
Rapid Diagnostics
561
301
862
200
92
292
Sales 3Q22
COVID Tests Sales 3Q22
($ in millions)
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total Diagnostics
1,711
1,930
3,641
1,002
669
1,671
Core Laboratory
281
938
1,219
4
7
11
Molecular
65
118
183
26
28
54
Rapid Diagnostics
1,273
839
2,112
972
634
1,606
Sales 9M23
COVID Tests Sales 9M23
($ in millions)
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total Diagnostics
3,309
4,145
7,454
1,031
267
1,298
Core Laboratory
917
2,872
3,789
6
10
16
Molecular
128
293
421
19
17
36
Rapid Diagnostics
1,975
853
2,828
1,006
240
1,246
Sales 9M22
COVID Tests Sales 9M22
($ in millions)
U.S.
Int'l
Total
U.S.
Int'l
Total
Total Diagnostics
6,864
6,328
13,192
4,722
2,577
7,299
Core Laboratory
836
2,788
3,624
12
39
51
Molecular
308
507
815
174
201
375
Rapid Diagnostics
5,436
2,923
8,359
4,536
2,337
6,873
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
3Q23
3Q22
% Change
Net Sales
$10,143
$10,410
(2.6)
Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense
4,605
4,629
(0.5)
Amortization of intangible assets
496
498
(0.4)
Research and development
672
782
(14.0)
Selling, general, and administrative
2,723
2,731
(0.3)
Total Operating Cost and Expenses
8,496
8,640
(1.7)
Operating Earnings
1,647
1,770
(7.0)
Interest expense, net
69
86
(20.9)
Net foreign exchange (gain) loss
(10)
19
n/m
Other (income) expense, net
(83)
(93)
(10.8)
Earnings before taxes
1,671
1,758
(4.9)
Taxes on earnings
235
323
(27.4)
Net Earnings
$1,436
$1,435
0.1
Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below
$2,000
$2,036
(1.8)
1)
Diluted Earnings per Common Share
$0.82
$0.81
1.2
Diluted Earnings per Common Share,
excluding Specified Items, as described below
$1.14
$1.15
(0.9)
1)
Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options
1,748
1,764
NOTES:
See table tilted "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information.
n/m = Percent change is not meaningful.
See footnotes on the following page.
1)
2023 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $564 million, or $0.32 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses.
2022 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $601 million, or $0.34 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to the impairment of R&D intangible assets, expenses associated with acquisitions, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives and other net expenses.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
9M23
9M22
% Change
Net Sales
$29,868
$33,562
(11.0)
Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense
13,419
14,549
(7.8)
Amortization of intangible assets
1,485
1,517
(2.1)
Research and development
2,041
2,163
(5.6)
Selling, general, and administrative
8,225
8,275
(0.6)
Total Operating Cost and Expenses
25,170
26,504
(5.0)
Operating Earnings
4,698
7,058
(33.4)
Interest expense, net
182
309
(41.3)
Net foreign exchange (gain) loss
17
16
5.0
Other (income) expense, net
(370)
(253)
46.2
Earnings before taxes
4,869
6,986
(30.3)
Taxes on earnings
740
1,086
(31.9)
1)
Net Earnings
$4,129
$5,900
(30.0)
Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below
$5,708
$7,655
(25.4)
2)
Diluted Earnings per Common Share
$2.35
$3.32
(29.2)
Diluted Earnings per Common Share,
excluding Specified Items, as described below
$3.25
$4.31
(24.6)
2)
Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options
1,750
1,768
NOTES:
See table tilted "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information.
n/m = Percent change is not meaningful.
See footnotes on the following page.
1)
2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $59 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.
2022 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $20 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $36 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.
2)
2023 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.579 billion, or $0.90 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses.
2022 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.755 billion, or $0.99 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to a voluntary recall and the impairment of R&D intangible assets, acquisition-related costs and other net expenses.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information
Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
3Q23
As
Reported
(GAAP)
Specified
Items
As
Adjusted
Intangible Amortization
$ 496
$ (496)
$ —
Gross Margin
5,042
542
5,584
R&D
672
(46)
626
SG&A
2,723
(43)
2,680
Other (income) expense, net
(83)
(23)
(106)
Earnings before taxes
1,671
654
2,325
Taxes on Earnings
235
90
325
Net Earnings
1,436
564
2,000
Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 0.82
$ 0.32
$ 1.14
Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $496 million and other net expenses of $158 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.
3Q22
As
Reported
(GAAP)
Specified
Items
As
Adjusted
Intangible Amortization
$ 498
$ (498)
$ —
Gross Margin
5,283
540
5,823
R&D
782
(146)
636
SG&A
2,731
(39)
2,692
Other (income) expense, net
(93)
(4)
(97)
Earnings before taxes
1,758
729
2,487
Taxes on Earnings
323
128
451
Net Earnings
1,435
601
2,036
Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 0.81
$ 0.34
$ 1.15
Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $498 million and other net expenses of $231 million associated with the impairment of R&D intangible assets, costs associated with acquisitions and other expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
9M23
As
Reported
(GAAP)
Specified
Items
As
Adjusted
Intangible Amortization
$ 1,485
$ (1,485)
$ —
Gross Margin
14,964
1,591
16,555
R&D
2,041
(144)
1,897
SG&A
8,225
(67)
8,158
Other (income) expense, net
(370)
34
(336)
Earnings before taxes
4,869
1,768
6,637
Taxes on Earnings
740
189
929
Net Earnings
4,129
1,579
5,708
Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 2.35
$ 0.90
$ 3.25
Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.485 billion and other net expenses of $283 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions and other expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.
9M22
As
Reported
(GAAP)
Specified
Items
As
Adjusted
Intangible Amortization
$ 1,517
$ (1,517)
$ —
Gross Margin
17,496
1,739
19,235
R&D
2,163
(211)
1,952
SG&A
8,275
(92)
8,183
Other (income) expense, net
(253)
(31)
(284)
Earnings before taxes
6,986
2,073
9,059
Taxes on Earnings
1,086
318
1,404
Net Earnings
5,900
1,755
7,655
Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 3.32
$ 0.99
$ 4.31
Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.517 billion and other net expenses of $556 million that includes charges for the impairment of R&D intangible assets, costs associated with a product recall, acquisition-related costs, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.
A reconciliation of the third-quarter tax rates for 2023 and 2022 is shown below:
3Q23
($ in millions)
Pre-Tax
Income
Taxes on
Earnings
Tax
Rate
As reported (GAAP)
$ 1,671
$ 235
14.0 %
Specified items
654
90
Excluding specified items
$ 2,325
$ 325
14.0 %
3Q22
($ in millions)
Pre-Tax
Income
Taxes on
Earnings
Tax
Rate
As reported (GAAP)
$ 1,758
$ 323
18.4 %
Specified items
729
128
Excluding specified items
$ 2,487
$ 451
18.1 %
A reconciliation of the year-to-date tax rates for 2023 and 2022 is shown below:
9M23
($ in millions)
Pre-Tax
Income
Taxes on
Earnings
Tax
Rate
As reported (GAAP)
$ 4,869
$ 740
15.2 %
1)
Specified items
1,768
189
Excluding specified items
$ 6,637
$ 929
14.0 %
9M22
($ in millions)
Pre-Tax
Income
Taxes on
Earnings
Tax
Rate
As reported (GAAP)
$ 6,986
$ 1,086
15.6 %
2)
Specified items
2,073
318
Excluding specified items
$ 9,059
$ 1,404
15.5 %
1)
2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $59 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.
2)
2022 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $20 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $36 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation
Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
($ in millions)
(unaudited)
3Q23
3Q22
% Change vs. 3Q22
Non-GAAP
Abbott
Reported
Impact
of CSI
acquisition (a)
Impact from
business
exit (b)
Adjusted
Revenue
Abbott
Reported
Impact from
business
exit (b)
Adjusted
Revenue
Reported
Adjusted
Organic
Total Company
10,143
(47)
(4)
10,092
10,410
(21)
10,389
(2.6)
(2.9)
(1.5)
U.S.
3,817
(46)
—
3,771
4,094
—
4,094
(6.8)
(7.9)
(7.9)
Intl
6,326
(1)
(4)
6,321
6,316
(21)
6,295
0.2
0.4
2.6
Total Nutrition
2,073
—
(4)
2,069
1,795
(21)
1,774
15.5
16.7
18.1
U.S.
860
—
—
860
686
—
686
25.4
25.4
25.4
Intl
1,213
—
(4)
1,209
1,109
(21)
1,088
9.3
11.0
13.4
Pediatric Nutrition
1,001
—
(4)
997
827
(21)
806
20.9
23.5
24.9
U.S.
506
—
—
506
357
—
357
41.8
41.8
41.8
Intl
495
—
(4)
491
470
(21)
449
5.1
9.1
11.5
Total Medical Devices
4,249
(47)
—
4,202
3,645
—
3,645
16.6
15.3
14.7
U.S.
1,940
(46)
—
1,894
1,694
—
1,694
14.6
11.8
11.8
Intl
2,309
(1)
—
2,308
1,951
—
1,951
18.4
18.4
17.1
Vascular
672
(47)
—
625
606
—
606
10.9
3.0
2.8
U.S.
251
(46)
—
205
213
—
213
17.5
(4.1)
(4.1)
Intl
421
(1)
—
420
393
—
393
7.3
6.9
6.5
9M23
9M22
% Change vs. 9M22
Non-GAAP
Abbott
Impact
of CSI
Impact from
exit (b)
Adjusted
Revenue
Abbott
Impact from
exit (b)
Adjusted
Reported
Adjusted
Organic
Total Company
29,868
(90)
(41)
29,737
33,562
(112)
33,450
(11.0)
(11.1)
(8.7)
U.S.
11,503
(85)
—
11,418
13,923
—
13,923
(17.4)
(18.0)
(18.0)
Intl
18,365
(5)
(41)
18,319
19,639
(112)
19,527
(6.5)
(6.2)
(2.0)
Total Nutrition
6,116
—
(41)
6,075
5,642
(112)
5,530
8.4
9.9
12.7
U.S.
2,553
—
—
2,553
2,124
—
2,124
20.2
20.2
20.2
Intl
3,563
—
(41)
3,522
3,518
(112)
3,406
1.3
3.4
8.0
Pediatric Nutrition
2,949
—
(41)
2,908
2,599
(112)
2,487
13.5
17.0
19.1
U.S.
1,472
—
—
1,472
1,108
—
1,108
32.8
32.8
32.8
Intl
1,477
—
(41)
1,436
1,491
(112)
1,379
(0.9)
4.2
8.1
Total Medical Devices
12,444
(90)
—
12,354
11,024
—
11,024
12.9
12.1
13.8
U.S.
5,631
(85)
—
5,546
4,927
—
4,927
14.3
12.6
12.6
Intl
6,813
(5)
—
6,808
6,097
—
6,097
11.8
11.7
14.8
Vascular
2,004
(90)
—
1,914
1,878
—
1,878
6.7
1.8
3.9
U.S.
733
(85)
—
648
650
—
650
12.7
(0.5)
(0.5)
Intl
1,271
(5)
—
1,266
1,228
—
1,228
3.5
3.1
6.2
(a)
Reflects the impact of the acquisition of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) on April 27, 2023.
(b)
Reflects the impact of exiting the pediatric nutrition business in China. This action was initiated in December 2022.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Details of Specified Items
Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Acquisition or
Divestiture-
related (a)
Restructuring
and Cost
Reduction
Initiatives (b)
Intangible
Amortization
Other (c)
Total
Specifieds
Gross Margin
$ 3
$ 19
$ 496
$ 24
$ 542
R&D
(1)
(13)
—
(32)
(46)
SG&A
(22)
(22)
—
1
(43)
Other (income) expense, net
5
—
—
(28)
(23)
Earnings before taxes
$ 21
$ 54
$ 496
$ 83
654
Taxes on Earnings (d)
90
Net Earnings
$ 564
Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 0.32
The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information".
a)
Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as legal and other costs related to business acquisitions.
b)
Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.
c)
Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products and charges for intangible asset impairments.
d)
Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Details of Specified Items
Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Acquisition or
Divestiture-
related (a)
Restructuring
and Cost
Reduction
Initiatives (b)
Intangible
Amortization
Other (c)
Total
Specifieds
Gross Margin
$ 15
$ 11
$ 498
$ 16
$ 540
R&D
(3)
(3)
—
(140)
(146)
SG&A
(13)
(5)
—
(21)
(39)
Other (income) expense, net
(4)
—
—
—
(4)
Earnings before taxes
$ 35
$ 19
$ 498
$ 177
729
Taxes on Earnings (d)
128
Net Earnings
$ 601
Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 0.34
The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information".
a)
Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for the integration of systems, processes and business activities.
b)
Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.
c)
Other includes charges related to an impairment of R&D intangible assets acquired in a business combination, incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device (IVDR) Regulations for previously approved products and costs related to certain litigation.
d)
Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Details of Specified Items
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Acquisition or
Divestiture-
related (a)
Restructuring
and Cost
Reduction
Initiatives (b)
Intangible
Amortization
Other (c)
Total
Specifieds
Gross Margin
$ 15
$ 51
$ 1,485
$ 40
$ 1,591
R&D
(13)
(5)
—
(126)
(144)
SG&A
(43)
(28)
—
4
(67)
Other (income) expense, net
46
—
—
(12)
34
Earnings before taxes
$ 25
$ 84
$ 1,485
$ 174
1,768
Taxes on Earnings (d)
189
Net Earnings
$ 1,579
Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 0.90
The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information".
a)
Acquisition-related expenses include legal and other costs related to business acquisitions as well as integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses.
b)
Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.
c)
Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for intangible asset impairments.
d)
Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.
Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries
Details of Specified Items
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Acquisition or
Divestiture-
related (a)
Restructuring
and Cost
Reduction
Initiatives (b)
Intangible
Amortization
Other (c)
Total
Specifieds
Gross Margin
$ 56
$ (1)
$ 1,517
$ 167
$ 1,739
R&D
(10)
(4)
—
(197)
(211)
SG&A
(31)
(5)
—
(56)
(92)
Other (income) expense, net
(15)
—
—
(16)
(31)
Earnings before taxes
$ 112
$ 8
$ 1,517
$ 436
2,073
Taxes on Earnings (d)
318
Net Earnings
$ 1,755
Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 0.99
The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information".
a)
Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for the integration of systems, processes and business activities.
b)
Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. The Gross Margin amount includes a credit associated with the charges taken in the second quarter of 2021 for a restructuring plan related to Abbott's manufacturing network for COVID-19 diagnostic tests.
c)
Other primarily relates to the net costs related to a voluntary recall within the Nutrition segment, charges associated with the impairment of R&D intangible assets acquired in a business combination, incremental costs to comply with the European Union's MDR and IVDR Regulations for previously approved products and costs related to certain litigation.
d)
Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items, excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation and net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.
