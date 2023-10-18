THE BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE GUILD® PUBLISHES NEW CASE STUDY WITH INSIGHT INTO HOW VSP VISION™ GAINED EXECUTIVE SUPPORT FOR BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, announced today the release of Business Architecture: A Journey of Acceptance, a new case study that reveals how VSP Vision overcame internal barriers to advance the adoption of business architecture and execute a unified strategy with leadership buy-in and organizational alignment.

Business architecture is the crucial link between strategy and execution. While the benefits are proven, not every business is familiar with the discipline and may resist change. Now available in the Business Architecture Guild Learning Center® this latest case study includes the challenges VSP's business architecture team encountered in their journey along with the best practices employed to overcome those challenges and gain executive support.

According to Gary Wright, Senior Manager and Business Architect, VSP Vision, "Today business architecture is integral to delivering VSP's mission with a unified strategy, purposeful innovation, and sustainable impact. While our journey took time, we overcame internal resistance by stepping away from the artifacts, thinking like our stakeholders and communicating value in business terms. As a result, we gained organizational acceptance and executive support for business architecture as a strategy and practice."

VSP Vision also contributed a one-page User Success Story to the Learning Center, which is frequently updated with fresh content, case studies, whitepapers and more. The one-page success stories are ideal for passing on to business leaders who may not have the time to review an entire case study.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business leaders, practitioners, and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.

About VSP Vision

At VSP Vision™, our purpose is to empower human potential through sight. As the first national not-for-profit vision benefits company, this is what drives everything we do. For nearly 70 years, VSP has been the leader in health-focused vision care. Every day, the people that power our complementary businesses work together to create a world where everyone can bring their best vision to life. Learn more at vspvision.com.

