F.N.B. Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

Period-End Loans and Deposits Linked-Quarter Growth of 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) reported earnings for the third quarter of 2023 with net income available to common stockholders of $143.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share. Comparatively, third quarter of 2022 net income available to common stockholders totaled $135.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, and second quarter of 2023 net income available to common stockholders totaled $140.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share.
On an operating basis, third quarter of 2023 earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) was also $0.40. By comparison, the third quarter of 2022 was $0.39 per diluted common share (non-GAAP) on an operating basis, excluding $2.1 million (pre-tax) in merger-related significant items. The second quarter of 2023 was $0.39 per diluted common share (non-GAAP) on an operating basis, excluding $0.2 million (pre-tax) of merger-related significant items.
"We are pleased with F.N.B. Corporation's third quarter financial results, reporting $0.40 of earnings per diluted common share and an 18.2% return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP). In addition, we continued to outperform the industry with our quarterly loan and deposit growth of 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively, while adhering to our conservative risk management standards," said F.N.B. Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr. "Our capital ratios remained at good levels as tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) finished the quarter at 7.54%, CET1 totaled 10.2%, and tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $9.02 at September 30th, an increase of $1.00, or 12.5%, year over year. FNB's focus on internal capital generation provides support for our effort to grow loan and deposit share across our footprint. Given the strength of our performance, FNB is well-prepared to meet the needs of our consumer and business clients with a broad array of products and services, a strong balance sheet, ample liquidity and a commitment to achieving success for all of our stakeholders."
Third Quarter 2023 Highlights
(All comparisons refer to the third quarter of 2022, except as noted)
- Period-end total loans and leases increased $3.4 billion, or 11.7%, which includes the UB Bancorp (Union) acquisition that closed in the fourth quarter of 2022. Commercial loans and leases increased $2.0 billion, or 10.8%, and consumer loans increased $1.4 billion, or 13.3%. FNB's organic loan growth was driven by the continued success of our strategy to grow high-quality loans and deepen customer relationships across our diverse geographic footprint.
- On a linked-quarter basis, period-end total loans and leases increased $796.4 million, or 2.5%, as commercial loans and leases increased $470.0 million and consumer loans increased $326.4 million with strong seasonal contributions from the Physicians First mortgage program. Average loans and leases increased $691.2 million, or 2.2%, linked quarter, with growth of $449.4 million in average consumer loans and $241.8 million in average commercial loans and leases.
- On a linked-quarter basis, period-end total deposits increased $790.6 million, or 2.3%. The mix of non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits was relatively stable and equaled 31% at September 30, 2023, compared to 32% at June 30, 2023. FNB ended the quarter with approximately 78% of total deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or collateralized.
- Total average deposits grew $507.3 million, or 1.5%, led by increases in average time deposits, that offset the decline in other deposit categories as customers continue to migrate deposits into higher-yielding deposit products.
- Net interest income increased $29.5 million, or 9.9%, to $326.6 million primarily due to the benefit of growth in earning assets, the impact from the higher interest rate environment, and deposit growth accompanied by prudent management of deposit betas.
- Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 7 basis points to 3.26% as a result of higher yields on loans, investment securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks reflecting the higher interest rate environment, partially offset by increased cost of funds. On a linked-quarter basis, net interest margin (non-GAAP) decreased 11 basis points, largely due to the increases in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits and total borrowings offsetting the increases in yields on earnings assets.
- The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO increased 4 basis points to 0.36%. Total delinquency increased 4 basis points to 0.63%, compared to 0.59% at September 30, 2022. Both measures continue to remain at historically low levels.
- The provision for credit losses of $25.9 million supported loan growth and included $18.8 million in additional provision for the previously disclosed $31.9 million isolated commercial loan that was downgraded to non-performing status late in the second quarter of 2023 based upon initial indications of allegedfraud. Upon later findings uncovered during our ongoing investigation, including subsequent bankruptcy filings by our borrower and its primary supplier in the third quarter of 2023, the outstanding balance was fully charged-off.
- The third quarter of 2023 reflected net charge-offs of $37.7 million, or 0.47% annualized of total average loans. Excluding the previously mentioned charge-off, net charge-offs would have been $5.8 million, or 0.07% annualized of total average loans (non-GAAP).
- The effective tax rate was 11.5% primarily due to renewable energy investment tax credits recognized as part of a solar project financing transaction originated by our commercial leasing business.
- The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) remained at a good level of 51.7% compared to 49.4% for the year-ago quarter.
- Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) regulatory capital ratio was 10.2% (estimated), compared to 9.7% at September 30, 2022, and 10.1% at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) of $9.02 increased $1.00, or 12.5%, compared to September 30, 2022, and $0.23, or 2.6%, compared to June 30, 2023. Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss (AOCI) reduced the tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $1.06 as of September 30, 2023, primarily due to the impact of higher interest rates on the fair value of available-for-sale (AFS) securities, compared to a reduction of $1.08 as of September 30, 2022, and $0.99 as of June 30, 2023.
Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release. For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the discussion herein under the caption, Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators.
Quarterly Results Summary
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
Reported results
Net income available to common stockholders (millions)
$ 143.3
$ 140.4
$ 135.5
Net income per diluted common share
0.40
0.39
0.38
Book value per common share (period-end)
16.13
15.92
15.11
Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (millions)
190.1
197.6
184.5
Operating results (non-GAAP)
Operating net income available to common stockholders (millions)
$ 143.3
$ 140.5
$ 137.2
Operating net income per diluted common share
0.40
0.39
0.39
Operating pre-provision net revenue (millions)
190.1
197.8
186.6
Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands)
361,778
362,626
354,654
Significant items impacting earnings1 (millions)
Pre-tax merger-related expenses
$ —
$ (0.2)
$ (2.1)
After-tax impact of merger-related expenses
—
(0.1)
(1.7)
Total significant items pre-tax
$ —
$ (0.2)
$ (2.1)
Total significant items after-tax
$ —
$ (0.1)
$ (1.7)
Capital measures
Common equity tier 1 (2)
10.2 %
10.1 %
9.7 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (period-end) (non-GAAP)
7.54
7.47
7.02
Tangible book value per common share (period-end) (non-GAAP)
$ 9.02
$ 8.79
$ 8.02
(1) Favorable (unfavorable) impact on earnings.
(2) Estimated for 3Q23.
Third Quarter 2023 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter
(All comparisons refer to the third quarter of 2022, except as noted)
Net interest income totaled $326.6 million, an increase of $29.5 million, or 9.9%, compared to $297.1 million, as total average earning assets increased $2.8 billion, or 7.4%, including a $3.3 billion increase in average loans and leases from organic origination activity and acquired Union loans. Total average borrowings increased $2.0 billion partially due to maintaining additional liquidity on the balance sheet following the banking industry disruption earlier this year. In addition to the growth in average earning assets, net interest income benefited from the repricing impact of the higher interest rate environment on earning asset yields, which was partially offset by the higher cost of interest-bearing deposits given that customer preferences migrated toward time deposits.
The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 7 basis points to 3.26%, as the yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) increased 144 basis points to 5.11%, primarily due to higher yields on loans, investment securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks reflecting the higher interest rate environment. The total cost of funds increased 143 basis points to 1.93% with a 179 basis point increase in interest-bearing deposit costs to 2.36%, as well as an increase of 106 basis points in long-term debt costs. Between September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2023, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised the target Federal Funds interest rate by 225 basis points.
Average loans and leases totaled $31.7 billion, an increase of $3.3 billion, or 11.6%, including growth of $1.8 billion in commercial loans and leases and $1.5 billion in consumer loans. The increase in average commercial loans and leases included $955.7 million, or 8.8%, in commercial real estate growth and $718.6 million, or 10.8%, in commercial and industrial loan growth, driven primarily by organic growth in the Pittsburgh, Cleveland and North Carolina markets. The increase in average consumer loans included a $1.5 billion increase in residential mortgages largely reflecting adjustable-rate mortgages which we retained on the balance sheet and the continued success of the Physicians First mortgage program, as well as a $64.1 million increase in indirect auto loans.
Average deposits totaled $34.1 billion with growth in average time deposits of $2.7 billion more than offsetting the decline in average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $1.0 billion, average interest-bearing demand deposits of $908.2 million, and average savings deposits of $309.9 million as customers continued to migrate balances into higher-yielding products. The increase in average deposits resulted from organic growth in new and existing customer relationships and inflows from the Union acquisition. The funding mix has shifted compared to the year-ago quarter with non-interest-bearing deposits comprising 31% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to 35%.
Non-interest income totaled $81.6 million, a slight decrease of $0.9 million, or 1.1%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. Capital markets income totaled $7.1 million, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 26.3%, reflecting contributions from international banking offset by a decrease in swap fees, syndications and debt capital markets income as commercial customer transactions have slowed in this macroeconomic environment. Mortgage banking operations income decreased $1.2 million driven primarily by negative fair value marks on mortgage loans given the sharp increase in mortgage rates during the current quarter, which was partially offset by the loan sold volume increase of 56% compared to the year-ago quarter. Service charges decreased $1.2 million, or 3.3%, with strong treasury management services and interchange fees partially offsetting the impact of overdraft practice changes FNB implemented in the first quarter of 2023. Dividends on non-marketable securities increased $2.5 million, or 77.4%, reflecting higher Federal Home Loan Bank dividends due to additional borrowings. Wealth management revenues increased $1.8 million, or 11.4%, as securities commissions and fees and trust income increased 14.4% and 9.6%, respectively, through contributions across the geographic footprint and an increase in assets under management on a year-over-year basis.
Non-interest expense totaled $218.0 million, increasing $22.9 million, or 11.8%. On an operating basis (non-GAAP), non-interest expense increased $25.0 million, or 13.0%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. Salaries and benefits increased $6.7 million, or 6.3%, primarily from production-related commissions and normal annual merit increases. Net occupancy and equipment increased $6.7 million, or 19.3%, largely from the acquired Union expense base, as well as technology-related investments. Outside services increased $1.8 million, or 9.4%, with higher volume-related technology and third-party costs, including the impact of the inflationary macroeconomic environment. FDIC insurance increased $3.0 million, or 58.3%, reflecting the previously announced FDIC assessment rate increase which was effective in the first quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 51.7%, compared to 49.4%.
The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO increased 4 basis points to 0.36%. Total delinquency increased 4 basis points to 0.63%, compared to 0.59% at September 30, 2022. Both measures continue to remain at historically low levels.
The provision for credit losses was $25.9 million, compared to $11.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, with the current quarter's level reflecting loan growth and $18.8 million for the previously disclosed $31.9 million commercial loan that was downgraded to non-performing status in the second quarter of 2023 and fully charged-off during the third quarter of 2023 due to allegedfraud. The third quarter of 2023 reflected net charge-offs of $37.7 million, or 0.47% annualized of total average loans, compared to $2.8 million, or 0.04% annualized, due to the previously mentioned charge-off. Excluding the impact of this charge-off, the third quarter of 2023 net charge-offs would have been $5.8 million, or 0.07% annualized of total average loans (non-GAAP). The allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $400.6 million, an increase of $15.3 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases decreasing 9 basis points to 1.25%.
The effective tax rate was 11.5%, compared to 20.7% in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to renewable energy investment tax credits recognized in the third quarter of 2023 as part of a solar project financing transaction.
The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 10.2% (estimated) at September 30, 2023 and 9.7% at September 30, 2022. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $9.02 at September 30, 2023, an increase of $1.00, or 12.5%, from $8.02 at September 30, 2022. AOCI reduced the current quarter tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $1.06, compared to a reduction of $1.08 at the end of the year-ago quarter, largely due to the unrealized losses on AFS securities resulting from the higher interest rate environment. The growth in tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was driven by strong retained earnings with a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% in the third quarter of 2023.
Third Quarter 2023 Results – Comparison to Prior Quarter
(All comparisons refer to the second quarter of 2023, except as noted)
Net interest income totaled $326.6 million, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 0.8%, from the prior quarter total of $329.2 million, primarily due to higher deposit costs and migration to time deposits, as well as higher total average borrowings, largely offset by growth in earning assets and higher earning asset yields. Total average earning assets increased $640.7 million, or 1.6%, to $40.2 billion. The total yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) increased 17 basis points to 5.11%, due to higher yields on loans and investment securities. The total cost of funds increased 29 basis points to 1.93%, as the total cost of borrowings increased 21 basis points to 4.49% and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 39 basis points to 2.36%. The resulting net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 11 basis points to 3.26%, moderating from the 19 basis point decline reported last quarter. The FOMC raised the target Federal Funds interest rate by 25 basis points during the third quarter of 2023.
Average loans and leases totaled $31.7 billion, an increase of $691.2 million, or 2.2%, as consumer loans increased $449.4 million, or 4.0%, and commercial loans and leases increased $241.8 million, or 1.2%. Average commercial loans and leases was led by growth of $107.9 million, or 1.5%, in commercial and industrial loans and $94.6 million, or 0.8%, in commercial real estate. The organic quarterly growth in commercial loans and leases was led by the Pittsburgh, Mid-Atlantic and North Carolina markets. Consumer loan growth includes average residential mortgages increasing $453.9 million, or 7.8%, driven by growth in adjustable-rate mortgages and the seasonally strong production from the Physicians First mortgage program.
Average deposits totaled $34.1 billion, increasing $368.6 million, or 1.1%, primarily due to seasonal municipal deposit inflows and organic deposit growth. Period-end total deposits increased $790.6 million, or 2.3%. Period-end time deposits increased $457.8 million, or 8.6% and interest-bearing demand deposits increased $712.7 million, or 5.2%, which were partially offset by non-interest-bearing deposits declining $209.8 million, or 1.9%, and savings balances declining $170.1 million, or 4.5%, resulting from the shift in customers' preferences to higher-yielding deposit products. The mix of non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits was 31% at September 30, 2023, compared to 32%. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 92.9% at September 30, 2023, stable compared to 92.7%.
Non-interest income totaled $81.6 million, a $1.2 million, or 1.5%, increase from the prior quarter. Capital markets income increased $1.2 million, or 20.3%, led by international banking, with continued solid contributions from swap fees, syndications and debt capital markets income. Insurance commissions and fees decreased $0.9 million, or 15.8%, due to strong overall production in the prior quarter. Mortgage banking operations income decreased $1.0 million, or 20.2%, due to negative fair value marks given the sharp increase in mortgage rates during the third quarter.
Non-interest expense totaled $218.0 million, an increase of $6.0 million, or 2.9%. Net occupancy and equipment increased $3.5 million, or 9.3%, largely due to the impact of technology investments and the inflationary macroeconomic environment. Marketing expenses increased $1.5 million, or 37.4%, due to the timing of digital marketing campaigns which helped drive deposit growth and acquire additional households. FDIC insurance increased $0.5 million, or 7.1%, from loan growth and balance sheet mix changes. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 51.7%, compared to 50.0%.
The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO decreased 10 basis points to 0.36% and delinquency totaled 0.63%, a 12 basis point decrease. Both measures continue to remain at historically low levels. The provision for credit losses was $25.9 million, compared to $18.5 million. The provision for credit losses supported loan growth and included $18.8 million for the previously disclosed $31.9 million commercial loan that was downgraded to non-performing status in the second quarter of 2023 and fully charged-off during the third quarter of 2023 due to allegedfraud. The third quarter of 2023 reflected net charge-offs of $37.7 million, or 0.47% annualized of total average loans, compared to $8.7 million, or 0.11% annualized. Excluding the previously mentioned charge-off, the third quarter of 2023 net charge-offs would have been $5.8 million, or 0.07% annualized of total average loans (non-GAAP). The ACL was $400.6 million, a decrease of $12.1 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases totaling 1.25% at September 30, 2023 compared to 1.32% at June 30, 2023, reflecting strong loan growth and the previously mentioned charge-off activity.
The effective tax rate was 11.5%, compared to 20.5%, primarily due to renewable energy investment tax credits recognized in the third quarter of 2023 as part of a solar project financing transaction.
The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 10.2% (estimated), an increase from 10.1% at June 30, 2023, benefiting from retained earnings growth in the quarter. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $9.02 at September 30, 2023, an increase of $0.23 per share. AOCI reduced the current quarter-end tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $1.06 reflecting increased unrealized losses on AFS securities caused by the higher interest rate environment, compared to a reduction of $0.99 at the end of the prior quarter.
September 30, 2023 Year-To-Date Results – Comparison to Prior Year-To-Date Period
Year-to-Date Results Summary
2023
2022
Reported results
Net income available to common stockholders (millions)
$ 428.1
$ 293.6
Net income per diluted common share
1.18
0.83
Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (millions)
583.9
412.6
Operating results (non-GAAP)
Operating net income available to common stockholders (millions)
$ 429.9
$ 337.9
Operating net income per diluted common share
1.18
0.96
Operating pre-provision net revenue (millions)
586.1
449.5
Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands)
363,105
352,786
Significant items impacting earnings1 (millions)
Pre-tax merger-related expenses
$ (2.2)
$ (32.8)
After-tax impact of merger-related expenses
(1.8)
(25.9)
Pre-tax provision expense related to acquisition
—
(19.1)
After-tax impact of provision expense related to acquisition
—
(15.1)
Pre-tax branch consolidation costs
—
(4.2)
After-tax impact of branch consolidation costs
—
(3.3)
Total significant items pre-tax
$ (2.2)
$ (56.1)
Total significant items after-tax
$ (1.8)
$ (44.3)
(1) Favorable (unfavorable) impact on earnings.
Net interest income totaled $992.5 million, increasing $207.6 million, or 26.4%, as the higher interest rate environment benefited earning asset yields given the asset sensitive positioning of the balance sheet and the higher yields on new loan originations. The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 53 basis points to 3.39%. The yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) increased 172 basis points to 4.91%, reflecting higher yields on variable-rate loans, investment securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks. The cost of funds increased 124 basis points to 1.59% as the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 162 basis points to 1.95% from the impact of the higher interest rate environment and increased deposit competition, and the cost of borrowings increased 185 basis points primarily from increased borrowings for additional liquidity during the banking industry disruption in 2023.
Average loans totaled $31.1 billion, an increase of $3.8 billion, or 13.8%, including growth of $2.0 billion in commercial loans and leases and $1.8 billion in consumer loans. Growth in total average commercial loans included growth of $978.3 million, or 9.2%, in commercial real estate and $904.5 million, or 14.2%, in commercial and industrial loans. The organic growth in 2023 is primarily attributable to growth across our diverse footprint, with the largest increases noted in the Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Charlotte markets. Growth in total average consumer loans was due to an increase in residential mortgage loans of $1.4 billion, indirect installment loans of $206.3 million, and direct home equity installment loans of $106.2 million. Average loan growth also benefited from the addition of the Union-acquired loans in December 2022.
Average deposits totaled $34.0 billion, increasing $595.7 million, or 1.8%. Driven by solid organic growth in customer relationships, as well as the Union acquisition, time deposits increased $2.0 billion, more than offsetting the decline of $775.8 million in interest-bearing demand deposits, $539.6 million in non-interest-bearing deposits and $93.9 million in savings deposits.
Non-interest income totaled $241.2 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 0.7%. Capital markets decreased $5.5 million, or 21.9%, as swap activity declined consistent with lower commercial loan production in the current macroeconomic environment, partially offset by an increase in debt capital markets and international banking. Mortgage banking operations income decreased $4.3 million, or 23.7%, as secondary market revenue declined from 2022 due to the sharp increase in interest rates and the gain on sale margins moderating to historical levels. Service charges decreased $0.7 million, or 0.7%, with strong treasury management services, interchange fees and higher customer activity largely offsetting the impact of overdraft practice changes that FNB implemented in the first quarter of 2023. Dividends on non-marketable securities increased $7.2 million, or 87.7%, reflecting higher FHLB dividends due to additional borrowings. Wealth management revenues increased $5.6 million, or 11.9%, as securities commissions and fees and trust income increased 20.0% and 7.1%, respectively, through contributions across the geographic footprint and an increase in assets under management. Other non-interest income declined $2.6 million, or 20.0%, as Small Business Administration (SBA) premium income declined from elevated levels, reflecting the higher interest rate environment, reduced market premiums and correspondingly lower sold loan volumes. Additionally, Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) funds income decreased, reflecting normal fluctuations based on the performance of the underlying portfolio companies.
Non-interest expense totaled $649.9 million, an increase of $34.6 million, or 5.6%, from 2022. Excluding significant items totaling $2.2 million in 2023 and $36.9 million in 2022, operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) increased $69.3 million, or 12.0%. Salaries and employee benefits increased $24.9 million, or 7.7%, related to annual merit increases, reduced salary deferrals given lower loan origination volumes and the addition of the acquired Union expense base. Net occupancy and equipment increased $13.6 million, or 12.9%, primarily from technology-related investments and the acquired Union expense base. Outside services increased $7.4 million, or 13.9%, with higher volume-related technology and third-party costs, as well the impact of the inflationary macroeconomic environment. FDIC insurance increased $8.0 million, or 53.1%, driven by the previously announced FDIC assessment rate increase which was effective in the first quarter of 2023 as well as loan growth and balance sheet mix changes. Amortization of intangibles increased $4.9 million, or 47.3%, related to the Union core deposit intangible. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 50.8% on a year-to-date basis, compared to 54.7%, reflecting the strong 8% operating leverage gained on a year-to-date basis from higher revenue and disciplined expense management.
The provision for credit losses was $58.5 million, compared to $35.6 million year-to-date in 2022. The provision for credit losses in 2022 included $19.1 million of initial provision for non-purchase credit deteriorated (non-PCD) loans associated with the Howard acquisition. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by loan growth, charge-off activity and included $31.9 million in provision for the previously disclosed commercial loan that was downgraded to non-performing status in the second quarter of 2023 and fully charged-off during the third quarter of 2023 due to allegedfraud. Net charge-offs totaled $59.6 million, or 0.26% of total average loans, compared to $4.3 million, or 0.02%, in 2022. Excluding the previously mentioned charge-off, net charge-offs would have been $27.7 million, or 0.12% annualized of total average loans (non-GAAP), remaining at historically low levels. The ACL was $400.6 million at September 30, 2023, an increase of $15.3 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases decreasing 9 basis points to 1.25%, reflecting the strong loan growth and the previously mentioned charge-off activity.
The effective tax rate was 17.4% for 2023, compared to 20.5% in 2022, primarily due to renewable energy investment tax credits recognized in the third quarter of 2023 as part of a solar project financing transaction.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators
To supplement our Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating net income available to common stockholders, operating earnings per diluted common share, net loan charge-offs, excluding an isolated commercial loan charge-off due to allegedfraud (annualized) to total average loans and leases, return on average tangible equity, return on average tangible common equity, operating return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, pre-provision net revenue (reported), operating pre-provision net revenue, efficiency ratio, and net interest margin (FTE) to provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to assess their performance and trends.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included later in this release under the heading "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators to GAAP."
Management believes items such as merger expenses, initial provision for non-PCD loans acquired and branch consolidation costs are not organic to run our operations and facilities. These items are considered significant items impacting earnings as they are deemed to be outside of ordinary banking activities. The merger expenses and branch consolidation costs principally represent expenses to satisfy contractual obligations of the acquired entity or closed branch without any useful ongoing benefit to us. These costs are specific to each individual transaction and may vary significantly based on the size and complexity of the transaction.
To facilitate peer comparisons of net interest margin and efficiency ratio, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets (loans and investments) to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments (this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP). Taxable-equivalent amounts for the 2023 and 2022 periods were calculated using a federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
% Variance
3Q23
3Q23
For the Nine Months Ended
%
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
2023
2022
Var.
Interest Income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 455,975
$ 428,361
$ 297,033
6.4
53.5
$ 1,278,329
$ 760,382
68.1
Securities:
Taxable
37,373
35,481
30,899
5.3
21.0
108,567
82,072
32.3
Tax-exempt
7,178
7,227
6,584
(0.7)
9.0
21,549
19,880
8.4
Other
12,835
13,131
8,198
(2.3)
56.6
32,619
14,738
121.3
Total Interest Income
513,361
484,200
342,714
6.0
49.8
1,441,064
877,072
64.3
Interest Expense
Deposits
139,008
111,798
31,135
24.3
346.5
334,898
53,910
521.2
Short-term borrowings
23,207
22,041
6,135
5.3
278.3
54,992
17,697
210.7
Long-term borrowings
24,565
21,117
8,319
16.3
195.3
58,695
20,574
185.3
Total Interest Expense
186,780
154,956
45,589
20.5
309.7
448,585
92,181
386.6
Net Interest Income
326,581
329,244
297,125
(0.8)
9.9
992,479
784,891
26.4
Provision for credit losses
25,934
18,516
11,188
40.1
131.8
58,511
35,569
64.5
Net Interest Income After
Provision for Credit Losses
300,647
310,728
285,937
(3.2)
5.1
933,968
749,322
24.6
Non-Interest Income
Service charges
34,766
34,056
35,954
2.1
(3.3)
101,462
102,162
(0.7)
Trust services
10,526
10,630
9,600
(1.0)
9.6
31,767
29,662
7.1
Insurance commissions and fees
5,047
5,996
5,790
(15.8)
(12.8)
18,830
19,747
(4.6)
Securities commissions and fees
6,577
7,021
5,747
(6.3)
14.4
20,980
17,490
20.0
Capital markets income
7,077
5,884
9,605
20.3
(26.3)
19,754
25,279
(21.9)
Mortgage banking operations
3,914
4,907
5,148
(20.2)
(24.0)
13,676
17,935
(23.7)
Dividends on non-marketable equity securities
5,779
5,467
3,258
5.7
77.4
15,354
8,178
87.7
Bank owned life insurance
3,196
2,995
2,645
6.7
20.8
9,016
9,330
(3.4)
Net securities gains (losses)
(55)
(6)
—
—
—
(78)
48
(262.5)
Other
4,724
3,359
4,717
40.6
0.1
10,488
13,109
(20.0)
Total Non-Interest Income
81,551
80,309
82,464
1.5
(1.1)
241,249
242,940
(0.7)
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
113,351
113,946
106,620
(0.5)
6.3
347,544
322,679
7.7
Net occupancy
18,241
16,689
15,597
9.3
17.0
52,300
49,554
5.5
Equipment
23,332
21,345
19,242
9.3
21.3
66,749
55,934
19.3
Amortization of intangibles
5,040
5,044
3,547
(0.1)
42.1
15,203
10,323
47.3
Outside services
20,796
20,539
19,008
1.3
9.4
60,733
53,306
13.9
Marketing
5,419
3,943
3,196
37.4
69.6
13,063
11,080
17.9
FDIC insurance
8,266
7,717
5,221
7.1
58.3
23,102
15,090
53.1
Bank shares and franchise taxes
3,927
3,926
3,991
—
(1.6)
12,025
11,923
0.9
Merger-related
—
163
2,105
—
—
2,215
32,761
(93.2)
Other
19,626
18,643
16,530
5.3
18.7
56,936
52,607
8.2
Total Non-Interest Expense
217,998
211,955
195,057
2.9
11.8
649,870
615,257
5.6
Income Before Income Taxes
164,200
179,082
173,344
(8.3)
(5.3)
525,347
377,005
39.3
Income taxes
18,919
36,690
35,846
(48.4)
(47.2)
91,169
77,367
17.8
Net Income
145,281
142,392
137,498
2.0
5.7
434,178
299,638
44.9
Preferred stock dividends
2,010
2,010
2,010
—
—
6,030
6,030
—
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$ 143,271
$ 140,382
$ 135,488
2.1
5.7
$ 428,148
$ 293,608
45.8
Earnings per Common Share
Basic
$ 0.40
$ 0.39
$ 0.39
2.6
2.6
$ 1.19
$ 0.84
41.7
Diluted
0.40
0.39
0.38
2.6
5.3
1.18
0.83
42.2
Cash Dividends per Common Share
0.12
0.12
0.12
—
—
0.36
0.36
—
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
% Variance
3Q23
3Q23
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 409
$ 449
$ 458
(8.9)
(10.7)
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
1,228
1,255
1,818
(2.2)
(32.5)
Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,637
1,704
2,276
(3.9)
(28.1)
Securities available for sale
3,145
3,177
3,392
(1.0)
(7.3)
Securities held to maturity
3,922
3,988
3,820
(1.7)
2.7
Loans held for sale
110
94
149
17.0
(26.2)
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
32,151
31,354
28,780
2.5
11.7
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(401)
(413)
(385)
(2.9)
4.2
Net Loans and Leases
31,750
30,941
28,395
2.6
11.8
Premises and equipment, net
460
465
421
(1.1)
9.3
Goodwill
2,477
2,477
2,435
—
1.7
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net
74
79
52
(6.3)
42.3
Bank owned life insurance
660
657
629
0.5
4.9
Other assets
1,261
1,196
1,021
5.4
23.5
Total Assets
$ 45,496
$ 44,778
$ 42,590
1.6
6.8
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing demand
$ 10,704
$ 10,914
$ 11,752
(1.9)
(8.9)
Interest-bearing demand
14,530
13,818
15,251
5.2
(4.7)
Savings
3,588
3,758
3,991
(4.5)
(10.1)
Certificates and other time deposits
5,793
5,335
2,899
8.6
99.8
Total Deposits
34,615
33,825
33,893
2.3
2.1
Short-term borrowings
2,066
2,391
1,395
(13.6)
48.1
Long-term borrowings
1,968
1,981
1,059
(0.7)
85.8
Other liabilities
953
763
837
24.9
13.9
Total Liabilities
39,602
38,960
37,184
1.6
6.5
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock
107
107
107
—
—
Common stock
4
4
4
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
4,689
4,686
4,565
0.1
2.7
Retained earnings
1,664
1,564
1,275
6.4
30.5
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(382)
(355)
(378)
7.6
1.1
Treasury stock
(188)
(188)
(167)
—
12.6
Total Stockholders' Equity
5,894
5,818
5,406
1.3
9.0
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 45,496
$ 44,778
$ 42,590
1.6
6.8
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest
Interest
Interest
(Unaudited)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$ 1,223,226
$ 12,835
4.16 %
$ 1,234,026
$ 13,131
4.27 %
$ 1,570,094
$ 8,197
2.07 %
Taxable investment securities (2)
6,046,294
37,140
2.46
6,084,971
35,244
2.32
6,245,951
30,662
1.96
Non-taxable investment securities (1)
1,051,475
9,107
3.46
1,059,893
9,207
3.47
999,718
8,523
3.41
Loans held for sale
109,568
2,416
8.80
102,187
1,844
7.23
158,356
1,778
4.48
Loans and leases (1) (3)
31,739,561
454,780
5.69
31,048,352
428,043
5.53
28,431,137
296,470
4.14
Total Interest Earning Assets (1)
40,170,124
516,278
5.11
39,529,429
487,469
4.94
37,405,256
345,630
3.67
Cash and due from banks
445,341
427,287
435,258
Allowance for credit losses
(415,722)
(410,566)
(381,120)
Premises and equipment
461,598
459,966
411,306
Other assets
4,432,826
4,404,196
4,169,232
Total Assets
$ 45,094,167
$ 44,410,312
$ 42,039,932
Liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$ 13,997,552
75,840
2.15
$ 13,922,773
63,861
1.84
$ 14,905,755
24,044
0.64
Savings
3,676,239
9,875
1.07
3,843,785
9,117
0.95
3,986,090
2,366
0.24
Certificates and other time
5,698,129
53,293
3.71
5,003,024
38,820
3.11
2,966,630
4,725
0.63
Total interest-bearing deposits
23,371,920
139,008
2.36
22,769,582
111,798
1.97
21,858,475
31,135
0.57
Short-term borrowings
2,245,089
23,207
4.09
2,340,603
22,041
3.77
1,389,747
6,135
1.75
Long-term borrowings
1,974,017
24,565
4.94
1,703,667
21,117
4.97
851,432
8,319
3.88
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
27,591,026
186,780
2.69
26,813,852
154,956
2.32
24,099,654
45,589
0.75
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
10,772,923
11,006,705
11,779,069
Total Deposits and Borrowings
38,363,949
1.93
37,820,557
1.64
35,878,723
0.50
Other liabilities
850,382
756,569
654,260
Total Liabilities
39,214,331
38,577,126
36,532,983
Stockholders' Equity
5,879,836
5,833,186
5,506,949
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 45,094,167
$ 44,410,312
$ 42,039,932
Net Interest Earning Assets
$ 12,579,098
$ 12,715,577
$ 13,305,602
Net Interest Income (FTE) (1)
329,498
332,513
300,041
Tax Equivalent Adjustment
(2,917)
(3,269)
(2,916)
Net Interest Income
$ 326,581
$ 329,244
$ 297,125
Net Interest Spread
2.42 %
2.62 %
2.92 %
Net Interest Margin (1)
3.26 %
3.37 %
3.19 %
(1)
The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2)
The average balances and yields earned on taxable investment securities are based on historical cost.
(3)
Average balances for loans include non-accrual loans. Loans and leases consist of average total loans and leases less average unearned income.
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$ 1,093,206
$ 32,619
3.99 %
$ 2,465,800
$ 14,737
0.80 %
Taxable investment securities (2)
6,114,577
107,860
2.35
6,083,200
81,359
1.78
Non-taxable investment securities (1)
1,055,505
27,473
3.47
1,008,438
25,779
3.41
Loans held for sale
109,282
5,854
7.15
208,718
6,234
3.99
Loans and leases (1) (3)
31,070,965
1,276,718
5.49
27,313,051
757,133
3.70
Total Interest Earning Assets (1)
39,443,535
1,450,524
4.91
37,079,207
885,242
3.19
Cash and due from banks
438,456
427,118
Allowance for credit losses
(410,701)
(372,163)
Premises and equipment
454,738
396,804
Other assets
4,388,894
4,155,280
Total Assets
$ 44,314,922
$ 41,686,246
Liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$ 14,170,285
191,992
1.81
$ 14,946,096
37,915
0.34
Savings
3,846,225
26,832
0.93
3,940,100
3,106
0.11
Certificates and other time
4,966,835
116,074
3.12
2,961,870
12,889
0.58
Total interest-bearing deposits
22,983,345
334,898
1.95
21,848,066
53,910
0.33
Short-term borrowings
2,051,516
54,992
3.58
1,440,034
17,697
1.64
Long-term borrowings
1,589,842
58,695
4.94
758,373
20,574
3.63
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
26,624,703
448,585
2.25
24,046,473
92,181
0.51
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
11,061,043
11,600,639
Total Deposits and Borrowings
37,685,746
1.59
35,647,112
0.35
Other liabilities
813,745
574,336
Total Liabilities
38,499,491
36,221,448
Stockholders' Equity
5,815,431
5,464,798
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 44,314,922
$ 41,686,246
Net Interest Earning Assets
$ 12,818,832
$ 13,032,734
Net Interest Income (FTE) (1)
1,001,939
793,061
Tax Equivalent Adjustment
(9,460)
(8,170)
Net Interest Income
$ 992,479
$ 784,891
Net Interest Spread
2.66 %
2.68 %
Net Interest Margin (1)
3.39 %
2.86 %
(1)
The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2)
The average balances and yields earned on taxable investment securities are based on historical cost.
(3)
Average balances for loans include non-accrual loans. Loans and leases consist of average total loans and leases less average unearned income.
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2023
2022
Performance Ratios
Return on average equity
9.80 %
9.79 %
9.91 %
9.98 %
7.33 %
Return on average tangible equity (1)
17.80
17.93
18.43
18.32
13.76
Return on average tangible
common equity (1)
18.15
18.28
18.84
18.68
13.99
Return on average assets
1.28
1.29
1.30
1.31
0.96
Return on average tangible assets (1)
1.39
1.40
1.41
1.43
1.05
Net interest margin (FTE) (2)
3.26
3.37
3.19
3.39
2.86
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2)
5.11
4.94
3.67
4.91
3.19
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
2.36
1.97
0.57
1.95
0.33
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.69
2.32
0.75
2.25
0.51
Cost of funds
1.93
1.64
0.50
1.59
0.35
Efficiency ratio (1)
51.72
49.96
49.39
50.76
54.71
Effective tax rate
11.52
20.49
20.68
17.35
20.52
Capital Ratios
Equity / assets (period end)
12.96
12.99
12.69
Common equity / assets (period end)
12.72
12.75
12.44
Common equity tier 1 (3)
10.2
10.1
9.7
Leverage ratio
8.77
8.68
8.43
Tangible equity / tangible assets
(period end) (1)
7.78
7.72
7.28
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end) (1)
7.54
7.47
7.02
Common Stock Data
Average diluted common shares outstanding
361,778,425
362,626,182
354,654,479
363,104,936
352,786,125
Period end common shares outstanding
358,828,542
358,820,568
350,756,155
Book value per common share
$ 16.13
$ 15.92
$ 15.11
Tangible book value per common share (1)
9.02
8.79
8.02
Dividend payout ratio (common)
30.34 %
30.88 %
31.43 %
30.50 %
43.55 %
(1)
See non-GAAP financial measures section of this Press Release for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2)
The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(3)
September 30, 2023 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is an estimate and reflects the election of a five-year transition to delay the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital for two years, followed by a three-year transition period.
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
% Variance
3Q23
3Q23
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
Balances at period end
Loans and Leases:
Commercial real estate
$ 11,962
$ 11,689
$ 10,841
2.3
10.3
Commercial and industrial
7,462
7,248
6,709
3.0
11.2
Commercial leases
562
618
503
(9.1)
11.7
Other
160
121
127
32.2
26.0
Commercial loans and leases
20,146
19,676
18,180
2.4
10.8
Direct installment
2,754
2,747
2,797
0.3
(1.5)
Residential mortgages
6,434
6,089
4,959
5.7
29.7
Indirect installment
1,519
1,539
1,529
(1.3)
(0.7)
Consumer LOC
1,298
1,303
1,315
(0.4)
(1.3)
Consumer loans
12,005
11,678
10,600
2.8
13.3
Total loans and leases
$ 32,151
$ 31,354
$ 28,780
2.5
11.7
Note: Loans held for sale were $110, $94 and $149 at 3Q23, 2Q23, and 3Q22, respectively.
% Variance
Average balances
3Q23
3Q23
For the Nine Months Ended
%
Loans and Leases:
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
2023
2022
Var.
Commercial real estate
$ 11,787
$ 11,693
$ 10,832
0.8
8.8
$ 11,660
$ 10,681
9.2
Commercial and industrial
7,355
7,247
6,636
1.5
10.8
7,272
6,367
14.2
Commercial leases
626
591
496
6.0
26.3
584
482
21.1
Other
146
142
131
2.7
11.2
140
132
6.1
Commercial loans and leases
19,914
19,672
18,095
1.2
10.1
19,655
17,663
11.3
Direct installment
2,741
2,742
2,791
—
(1.8)
2,749
2,642
4.0
Residential mortgages
6,259
5,805
4,771
7.8
31.2
5,832
4,388
32.9
Indirect installment
1,527
1,531
1,463
(0.3)
4.4
1,533
1,327
15.5
Consumer LOC
1,297
1,297
1,311
—
(1.0)
1,302
1,293
0.7
Consumer loans
11,825
11,376
10,336
4.0
14.4
11,416
9,650
18.3
Total loans and leases
$ 31,740
$ 31,048
$ 28,431
2.2
11.6
$ 31,071
$ 27,313
13.8
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Dollars in millions)
% Variance
(Unaudited)
3Q23
3Q23
Asset Quality Data
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
Non-Performing Assets
Non-performing loans
$ 113
$ 143
$ 88
(21.0)
28.4
Other real estate owned (OREO)
3
5
6
(40.0)
(50.0)
Non-performing assets
$ 116
$ 148
$ 94
(21.6)
23.4
Non-performing loans / total loans and leases
0.35 %
0.45 %
0.30 %
Non-performing assets plus 90+ days past due / total loans and leases plus OREO
0.39
0.50
0.36
Delinquency
Loans 30-89 days past due
$ 80
$ 83
$ 73
(3.6)
9.6
Loans 90+ days past due
9
8
9
12.5
—
Non-accrual loans
113
143
88
(21.0)
28.4
Past due and non-accrual loans
$ 202
$ 234
$ 170
(13.7)
18.8
Past due and non-accrual loans / total loans and leases
0.63 %
0.75 %
0.59 %
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Dollars in millions)
% Variance
(Unaudited)
3Q23
3Q23
For the Nine Months Ended
%
Allowance on Loans and Leases and Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments Rollforward
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
2023
2022
Var.
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases
Balance at beginning of period
$ 412.7
$ 403.4
$ 378.0
2.3
9.2
$ 401.7
$ 344.3
16.7
Provision for credit losses
25.6
18.0
10.1
42.0
154.2
58.5
35.3
65.8
Net loan (charge-offs)/recoveries
(37.7)
(8.7)
(2.8)
333.3
1,271.9
(59.6)
(4.3)
1,300.6
Allowance for purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans and leases at acquisition
—
—
—
—
10.0
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
$ 400.6
$ 412.7
$ 385.3
(2.9)
4.0
$ 400.6
$ 385.3
4.0
Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments balance at beginning of period
$ 21.0
$ 20.5
$ 18.2
2.4
14.9
$ 21.4
$ 19.1
11.8
Provision (reduction in allowance) for unfunded loan commitments / other adjustments
0.4
0.5
1.1
(25.7)
(67.6)
(0.1)
0.2
(134.5)
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments
$ 21.3
$ 21.0
$ 19.3
1.7
10.2
$ 21.3
$ 19.3
10.2
Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and allowance for unfunded loan commitments
$ 421.9
$ 433.7
$ 404.6
(2.7)
4.3
$ 421.9
$ 404.6
4.3
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.25 %
1.32 %
1.34 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total non-performing loans
353.7
289.5
439.9
Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / total average loans and leases
0.47
0.11
0.04
0.26 %
0.02 %
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS TO GAAP
We believe the following non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and derived from amounts reported in our financial statements.
% Variance
3Q23
3Q23
For the Nine Months Ended
%
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2Q23
3Q22
2023
2022
Var.
Operating net income available to common stockholders:
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 143,271
$ 140,382
$ 135,488
$ 428,148
$ 293,608
Merger-related expense
—
163
2,105
2,215
32,761
Tax benefit of merger-related expense
—
(34)
(442)
(465)
(6,880)
Provision expense related to acquisitions
—
—
—
—
19,127
Tax benefit of provision expense related to acquisitions
—
—
—
—
(4,017)
Branch consolidation costs
—
—
—
—
4,178
Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs
—
—
—
—
(877)
Operating net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$ 143,271
$ 140,511
$ 137,151
2.0
4.5
$ 429,898
$ 337,900
27.2
Operating earnings per diluted common share:
Earnings per diluted common share
$ 0.40
$ 0.39
$ 0.38
$ 1.18
$ 0.83
Merger-related expense
—
—
0.01
0.01
0.09
Tax benefit of merger-related expense
—
—
—
—
(0.02)
Provision expense related to acquisitions
—
—
—
—
0.05
Tax benefit of provision expense related to acquisitions
—
—
—
—
(0.01)
Branch consolidation costs
—
—
—
—
0.01
Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs
—
—
—
—
—
Operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.40
$ 0.39
$ 0.39
2.6
2.6
$ 1.18
$ 0.96
22.9
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2023
2022
Return on average tangible equity:
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income (annualized)
$ 576,385
$ 571,131
$ 545,507
$ 580,495
$ 400,615
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized)
15,798
15,984
11,119
16,058
10,903
Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$ 592,183
$ 587,115
$ 556,626
$ 596,553
$ 411,518
Average total stockholders' equity
$ 5,879,836
$ 5,833,186
$ 5,506,949
$ 5,815,431
$ 5,464,798
Less: Average intangible assets (1)
(2,553,738)
(2,558,631)
(2,487,434)
(2,558,610)
(2,474,401)
Average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 3,326,098
$ 3,274,555
$ 3,019,515
$ 3,256,821
$ 2,990,397
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
17.80 %
17.93 %
18.43 %
18.32 %
13.76 %
Return on average tangible common equity:
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders (annualized)
$ 568,414
$ 563,073
$ 537,532
$ 572,432
$ 392,552
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized)
15,798
15,984
11,119
16,058
10,903
Tangible net income available to common stockholders (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$ 584,212
$ 579,057
$ 548,651
$ 588,490
$ 403,455
Average total stockholders' equity
$ 5,879,836
$ 5,833,186
$ 5,506,949
$ 5,815,431
$ 5,464,798
Less: Average preferred stockholders' equity
(106,882)
(106,882)
(106,882)
(106,882)
(106,882)
Less: Average intangible assets (1)
(2,553,738)
(2,558,631)
(2,487,434)
(2,558,610)
(2,474,401)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 3,219,216
$ 3,167,673
$ 2,912,633
$ 3,149,939
$ 2,883,515
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
18.15 %
18.28 %
18.84 %
18.68 %
13.99 %
(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.
Operating return on average tangible common equity:
(Dollars in thousands)
Operating net income available to common stockholders (annualized)
$ 568,412
$ 563,588
$ 544,132
$ 574,772
$ 451,771
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized)
15,798
15,984
11,119
16,058
10,903
Tangible operating net income available to common stockholders (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$ 584,210
$ 579,572
$ 555,251
$ 590,830
$ 462,674
Average total stockholders' equity
$ 5,879,836
$ 5,833,186
$ 5,506,949
$ 5,815,431
$ 5,464,798
Less: Average preferred stockholders' equity
(106,882)
(106,882)
(106,882)
(106,882)
(106,882)
Less: Average intangible assets (1)
(2,553,738)
(2,558,631)
(2,487,434)
(2,558,610)
(2,474,401)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 3,219,216
$ 3,167,673
$ 2,912,633
$ 3,149,939
$ 2,883,515
Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
18.15 %
18.30 %
19.06 %
18.76 %
16.05 %
Return on average tangible assets:
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income (annualized)
$ 576,385
$ 571,131
$ 545,507
$ 580,495
$ 400,615
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized)
15,798
15,984
11,119
16,058
10,903
Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$ 592,183
$ 587,115
$ 556,626
$ 596,553
$ 411,518
Average total assets
$ 45,094,167
$ 44,410,312
$ 42,039,932
$ 44,314,922
$ 41,686,246
Less: Average intangible assets (1)
(2,553,738)
(2,558,631)
(2,487,434)
(2,558,610)
(2,474,401)
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$ 42,540,429
$ 41,851,681
$ 39,552,498
$ 41,756,312
$ 39,211,845
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
1.39 %
1.40 %
1.41 %
1.43 %
1.05 %
(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
Tangible book value per common share:
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Total stockholders' equity
$ 5,894,280
$ 5,817,749
$ 5,406,485
Less: Preferred stockholders' equity
(106,882)
(106,882)
(106,882)
Less: Intangible assets (1)
(2,551,266)
(2,556,307)
(2,486,183)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 3,236,132
$ 3,154,560
$ 2,813,420
Common shares outstanding
358,828,542
358,820,568
350,756,155
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 9.02
$ 8.79
$ 8.02
Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end):
(Dollars in thousands)
Total stockholders' equity
$ 5,894,280
$ 5,817,749
$ 5,406,485
Less: Intangible assets (1)
(2,551,266)
(2,556,307)
(2,486,183)
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$ 3,343,014
$ 3,261,442
$ 2,920,302
Total assets
$ 45,495,958
$ 44,777,964
$ 42,590,050
Less: Intangible assets (1)
(2,551,266)
(2,556,307)
(2,486,183)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$ 42,944,692
$ 42,221,657
$ 40,103,867
Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end) (non-GAAP)
7.78 %
7.72 %
7.28 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end):
(Dollars in thousands)
Total stockholders' equity
$ 5,894,280
$ 5,817,749
$ 5,406,485
Less: Preferred stockholders' equity
(106,882)
(106,882)
(106,882)
Less: Intangible assets (1)
(2,551,266)
(2,556,307)
(2,486,183)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 3,236,132
$ 3,154,560
$ 2,813,420
Total assets
$ 45,495,958
$ 44,777,964
$ 42,590,050
Less: Intangible assets (1)
(2,551,266)
(2,556,307)
(2,486,183)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$ 42,944,692
$ 42,221,657
$ 40,103,867
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end) (non-GAAP)
7.54 %
7.47 %
7.02 %
(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
3Q23
2023
Net loan charge-offs, excluding isolated commercial loan charge-off due to allegedfraud
(annualized) / total average loans and leases
(Dollars in millions)
Net loan charge-offs
$ 37,699
$ 59,596
Less: Isolated commercial loan charge-off
(31,900)
(31,900)
Net loan charge-offs, excluding isolated commercial loan charge-off (non-GAAP)
$ 5,799
$ 27,696
Total average loans and leases
$ 31,739,561
$ 31,070,965
Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / total average loans and leases
0.47 %
0.26 %
Net loan charge-offs, excluding isolated commercial loan charge-off (annualized) / total average loans and leases (non-GAAP)
0.07 %
0.12 %
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
2023
2022
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
Pre-provision net revenue:
(Dollars in thousands)
Net interest income
$ 326,581
$ 329,244
$ 297,125
$ 992,479
$ 784,891
Non-interest income
81,551
80,309
82,464
241,249
242,940
Less: Non-interest expense
(217,998)
(211,955)
(195,057)
(649,870)
(615,257)
Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (non-GAAP)
$ 190,134
$ 197,598
$ 184,532
$ 583,858
$ 412,574
Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$ 754,336
$ 792,559
$ 732,112
$ 780,616
$ 551,610
Adjustments:
Add: Merger-related expense (non-interest expense)
—
163
2,105
2,215
32,761
Add: Branch consolidation costs (non-interest expense)
—
—
—
—
4,178
Operating pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
$ 190,134
$ 197,761
$ 186,637
$ 586,073
$ 449,513
Operating pre-provision net revenue (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$ 754,336
$ 793,213
$ 740,464
$ 783,577
$ 600,997
Efficiency ratio (FTE):
(Dollars in thousands)
Total non-interest expense
$ 217,998
$ 211,955
$ 195,057
$ 649,870
$ 615,257
Less: Amortization of intangibles
(5,040)
(5,044)
(3,547)
(15,203)
(10,323)
Less: OREO expense
(317)
(492)
(485)
(1,366)
(1,233)
Less: Merger-related expense
—
(163)
(2,105)
(2,215)
(32,761)
Less: Branch consolidation costs
—
—
—
—
(4,178)
Adjusted non-interest expense
$ 212,641
$ 206,256
$ 188,920
$ 631,086
$ 566,762
Net interest income
$ 326,581
$ 329,244
$ 297,125
$ 992,479
$ 784,891
Taxable equivalent adjustment
2,917
3,269
2,916
9,460
8,170
Non-interest income
81,551
80,309
82,464
241,249
242,940
Less: Net securities (gains) losses
55
6
—
78
(48)
Adjusted net interest income (FTE) + non-interest income
$ 411,104
$ 412,828
$ 382,505
$ 1,243,266
$ 1,035,953
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)
51.72 %
49.96 %
49.39 %
50.76 %
54.71 %
(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation