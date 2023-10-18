Highland Electric Fleets Has Provided One Million Miles of Healthier Air to America's Children

On the heels of National School Bus Safety Week, the nation's leading electric school bus provider reinforces its mission of providing cleaner, healthier student transportation to all

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Electric Fleets , the leading provider of school bus fleet Electrification-as-a Service in North America, today announced that the company has provided over one million miles of clean, healthy air to children across America and their communities. In honor of this year's National School Bus Safety Week , Highland's landmark milestone is equivalent to the company's electric school buses circling the Earth's circumference nearly 40 times, or taking two trips back and forth between the Earth and the Moon.

"Electric school buses are an easy and accessible way for students, faculty and communities to have immediate access to clean transportation and improved air quality," said Duncan McIntyre, CEO and founder at Highland. "Our electric school buses have now driven the equivalent of 3,000 trips between New York City and Los Angeles – removing an estimated 1,800,000 pounds of equivalent CO2 from the air while providing cleaner air to all along their routes. Highland looks forward to continuing to electrify America and bringing communities their next million miles of clean air."

With active partnerships with school districts across the United States, ranging from Maryland's Baltimore City Public Schools to more rural areas including Illinois's Hardin County Community Unit School District #1, Highland Electric Fleets has a proven history of working with all communities to ensure their students, and communities, receive cleaner transportation. Highland partners with North American bus manufacturers Thomas Built Buses, Blue Bird, IC, Lion and Collins, and is committed to providing the safe and reliable transportation for all school districts that choose to upgrade their fleets to electric.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of electrification-as-a-service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit www.highlandfleets.com .

