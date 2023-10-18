ikeGPS Releases IKE PoleForeman Structural Analysis Software

The newest iteration of the industry-standard software includes enhanced features while retaining its intuitive interface and reputation for defendable data.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ikeGPS (IKE), a leading provider of grid infrastructure data acquisition and analysis tools for electric utilities, communications companies, and engineering firms in the U.S., proudly announces the release of IKE PoleForeman structural analysis software.

The software builds on PoleForeman's twenty-two-year-old reputation for allowing users to conduct defendable pole load analysis that complies with or exceeds National Electrical Safety Code (NESC) standards for overhead pole line design.

Invented by IKE's Senior VP of Structural Analysis Malcolm Young in the early 2000s, PoleForeman has become one of the most widely used structural analysis software programs for designing and maintaining overhead power distribution pole lines. It is trusted by many of the largest communications companies and seven of the ten largest investor-owned electric utilities in the US.

IKE PoleForeman adds multiple-pole analysis, enhanced 3D graphics, 2023 NESC, a secure modern code base, a self-administered database admin portal, and other exciting features and enhancements.

The software's release comes as the grid modernizes and the industry seeks to optimize investments in pole assets while complying with the 2023 NESC, ensuring the highest levels of safety to protect workers, facilities, and the public during the installation, operation, and maintenance of communication and supply infrastructure.

Chief Engineer of Distribution Engineering for one of the nation's largest engineering firms Scott G Gudeman believes the new software will be a boon to his organization's productivity, "The added functionality of IKE PoleForeman will reduce the time it takes to analyze poles, making us more efficient."

"The current explosion of broadband internet and the subsequent joint-use attachment requests along with storm hardening requirements means utilities, engineering firms, and communication companies bear an even greater burden designing the system," says IKE PoleForman's creator Malcolm Young. "IKE's structural analysis software is an indispensable tool for those who are engineering tomorrow's grid."

Malcolm Young will host a live webinar titled "Introducing…IKE PoleForeman" on November 7, 2023, during which he will give an overview of the software, explain some of its key features, and answer questions from attendees.

For more information on ikeGPS, visit: www.ikegps.com

About ikeGPS:

We're IKE, the PoleOS™ Company. For more than a decade and a half, IKE and its suite of industry-leading grid infrastructure data acquisition and analysis tools have helped electric utilities, communications companies, and their engineering service providers efficiently acquire and dependably analyze the data needed to properly assess, build, and maintain their outside plant infrastructures. IKE's suite of tools allows its customers to increase speed, quality, and safety for the construction and maintenance of distribution assets. Visit: www.ikegps.com to learn more.

