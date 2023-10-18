Transcap Appoints Bonnie Castillo as New President

CLEVELAND, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcap, a leading freight factoring provider announced today that Bonnie Castillo has been named the company's new President effective September 2023. Castillo brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for driving growth within the transportation factoring industry.

Previously, Castillo started and led CoreFund Capital, a transportation factoring company that skyrocketed to the #2 spot on DAT's Best Freight Factoring Companies list. "I envision Transcap being just as prominent of a player by strengthening technology and strategic partnerships to streamline and improve the carrier factoring experience," said Castillo.

"Transcap is poised for continued growth as the business matures and we continue to expand our carrier network across the country. Bonnie's 25+ years in the industry will bring new depth to our current offerings, and we're excited to have a leader of her caliber join our team" said CEO Joel Adelman.

"The founders of Transcap have laid a reputable, sustainable foundation in the factoring industry. Being part of a company with shared values, a focus on client experience, and reliable ownership is important from a professional and personal level," Castillo says.

In an industry where carriers have many funding options, Transcap is thrilled to have such a trusted leader like Castillo to guide its all-US based team in delivering the level of service and partnership carriers are looking for.

