Book it! TGI Fridays® Launches New Party Hosting Service, Re-establishing the Brand as a Hospitality and Entertainment Destination

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The originator of the modern-day singles bar, TGI Fridays has long been in the business of social gatherings. Now, the brand is helping Guests bring their celebratory gatherings to life in TGI Fridays restaurants – driving an estimated $5 million in projected incremental revenue in Q4 alone. Addressing a gap in the casual dining space, the brand is one of the first in the category to bring party hosting services to its restaurant.

The new offering, which is part of the brand's transformative growth strategy led by newly appointed CEO Brandon Coleman III, is focused on evolving TGI Fridays into an experiential hospitality and entertainment destination. With celebration packages that are perfect for business events and birthday parties to anniversaries and school functions, TGI Fridays anticipates the new service has the potential to account for 10% of the brand's business.

Available for Guests to book for groups of ten or more, Fridays Guests can choose from three flexible party packages that provide delicious food and drinks at an affordable price: the Appetizers Pack, serving a custom selection of apps, and the 2-Course and 3-Course Menu packages, which include a variety of entrées for Guests to choose from. All packages include complimentary non-alcoholic beverages with free refills and bar packages are also available for purchase to add to any package. Providing service in-restaurant, TGI Fridays has trained a newly established white glove service team that is dedicated to delivering elevated service to its Guests.

"When people think about TGI Fridays, they immediately think about great food and drinks, but our secret sauce has always been the atmosphere and experience we offer our Guests every time they visit," said Jeff Cleary, TGI Fridays VP of Global Operations Services and Sales. "We're excited to provide Guests with new party packages that will take any celebration to another level. We want our Guests to kick back and enjoy the party, whether it's work-related, with family or a get-together with friends – TGI Fridays has it covered."

In a stage of brand revitalization, TGI Fridays plans to continue innovating its party package offerings with customizable and themed packages to choose from, bringing new and unique experiences to Guests when they host their party at Fridays.

Do you want TGI Fridays to be a part of your celebration? You can visit TGIFridays.com/events to host your next party at Fridays or have Fridays cater your next event.

