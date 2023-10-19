BrainCheck Appoints Jennifer Cobb as Vice President of Partnerships

Accomplished leader to establish strategic alliances with value-based care organizations, strengthening the company's commitment to improving comprehensive cognitive care

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainCheck, Inc. today announced the appointment of Jennifer Cobb as Vice President of Partnerships. In this role, Ms. Cobb will spearhead BrainCheck's efforts to establish strategic alliances with value-based care organizations, strengthening the company's commitment to improving comprehensive cognitive care. The announcement follows several recent pivotal developments in cognitive health, including the FDA approval of a new treatment for early Alzheimer's disease and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) release of new first-in-kind payment models and amended policies that support early diagnosis and caregiving for patients and their families.

"We cannot address the challenges of cognitive impairment effectively until we bridge the concerning gap between its prevalence and accurate diagnosis. At BrainCheck, we are committed to closing this disparity through accessible and reliable cognitive assessments and monitoring, ensuring timely interventions for those in need," said Kim Rodriguez, CEO of BrainCheck.

"Value-based care is at the forefront of healthcare innovation, and BrainCheck recognizes the importance of forging partnerships that align with this transformative approach. Jennifer's proven track record of developing strategic alliances and deep understanding of government healthcare programs will be integral as we execute on our mission to optimize patient outcomes, streamline cognitive assessments, and improve the overall healthcare experience," said Ms. Rodriguez.

Ms. Cobb is an accomplished healthcare leader with more than 15 years of experience in risk adjustment, value-based care, and managing government programs. She comes to BrainCheck from Aetna, where she specialized in revenue optimization and medical loss ratio management. Prior to this role, she held senior executive positions at Signify Health, Priority Health, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Advertising and Electronic Media from Northern Arizona University and a Master of Public Administration from Arizona State University.

"I am thrilled to join the accomplished team at BrainCheck and contribute to the company's mission of revolutionizing cognitive healthcare at a broader scale," said Ms. Cobb. "BrainCheck empowers clinicians with valuable and actionable insights about their patients' brain health, optimizing care coordination to improve health outcomes. I look forward to collaborating with the team and our partners to elevate the value we deliver to patients, providers, and the healthcare system as a whole."

BrainCheck's platform provides the most comprehensive solution commercially available across the cognitive care continuum, including screening, assessment, care planning, and monitoring – eliminating the burden of paper-based tests and elevating the insights of digital solutions. Trusted by hundreds of the country's most prestigious providers and specialists, BrainCheck provides the first line of defense against signs of decline, which may have association with dementias including Alzheimer's. The technology offers rapid, reliable resources to support accurate assessments, stratify individual risk, and deliver actionable insights that can help preserve patient brain health – all while improving operational workflow and increasing practice profitability.

