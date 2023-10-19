ELTON JOHN PINBALL AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE NOW

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Jack Pinball (JJP) has partnered with musical icon Elton John on its latest masterpiece, Elton John Pinball, now available for purchase!

JERSEY JACK PINBALL ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH MUSICIAL ICON ELTON JOHN!

This remarkable pinball machine—designed and manufactured in the United States by JJP in close collaboration with Elton John—ushers in a new era of kinetic entertainment, featuring state-of-the-art technology, innovative design, and a dynamic music experience, including songs such as Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, Bennie And The Jets, and many more of Elton's greatest hits.

Hall of Fame game designer Steve Ritchie and his team have created a pinball experience that will delight casual players, collectors, and enthusiasts alike, showcasing Elton John's legendary career through the inventiveness and quality that are synonymous with Jersey Jack Pinball. Arcades and collectors can now own a cherished piece of musical history and pinball artistry, melded into one exceptional collectible.

"Having Elton John actively involved in the creative process sets a new standard for pinball machines and showcases the passion and artistry that go into every aspect of JJP games," says Steve Ritchie.

Featuring Elton John's iconic songs, legendary performances, and dazzling stage presence, Elton John Pinball machine takes players on a pinball journey inspired by his illustrious career. The game is a playable masterpiece, merging cutting-edge sound, video, and game design with groundbreaking technology. Players are transported to the front row of his live performances as they groove to 16 full-length studio master tracks delivered through a 120-Watt, 2.1 stereo sound system. The game further comes to life with over 1,000 interactive LED lights and multiple LCD displays. Animations and exclusive footage from Elton's remarkable career complete the overall package.

Elton John Pinball can be purchased directly through an authorized Jersey Jack Pinball distributor. A complete list of distributors can be found here.

Award-Winning Designs

Get ready for a fast-paced pinball experience from Jersey Jack Pinball designer Steve Ritchie, widely known as the King of Pinball and the Master of Flow. Ritchie's celebrated and award-winning pinball designs include such titles as Star Wars, Elvis, AC/DC, and more. The machine features hand-drawn artwork packages from artists Christopher Franchi, John Youssi, and Jean-Paul De Win. Rules and software design were led by industry veteran Bill Grupp.

This game is truly music to your ears, with 16 Elton John studio master tracks with custom voice callouts by Elton himself. Platinum and Collector's Edition playfields are packed with features, including an interactive Elton John toy, a rocket sculpture with LED flames, a Tiny Dancer motorized toy, a Crocodile Rock physical lock toy, a grand piano three-ball lock with diverter, a micro LED piano marquee, 14 multi-LED star inserts, Rocka-Box three-bank drop targets, three multi-LED Bennie and the Jets bumpers, two rapid spinner targets, and more!

Platinum and Collector's Editions

The Platinum and Collector's Edition models are now available for purchase.

The Platinum Edition includes Platinum metallic armor, Sparkle RadCals with an exclusive cabinet art package by artist Christopher Franchi, inner-art blades, a dual layer acrylic LED topper, 1,294+ individually controllable RGB LEDs, company founder Jack Guarnieri signature card, and an individually numbered Platinum Edition plaque. The Platinum Edition is available for purchase at $12,000 USD.

The highly anticipated Collector's Edition includes an interactive dual-monitor "SUPERSTAR" topper with laser light show, golden metallic laser-cut armor, gold sparkle RadCals with an exclusive CE art package by John Youssi and Jean-Paul De win, inner-art blades, a sparkle playfield, a mirrored backglass, 1,570 individually controlled RGB LEDs, interactive cabinet light show with 260+ individually controlled RGB LEDs, a holographic bottom arch, a laser-cut action button plate, designer Steve Ritchie's signature card, and an individually numbered Collector's Edition plaque. The Collector's Edition is limited to only 1,000 units and is available for purchase at $15,000 USD.

About Elton John

Elton's career achievements to date are unsurpassed in their breadth and longevity. Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time. In the UK and US charts alone he has 1 diamond, 33 platinum or multi-platinum, and 22 gold albums as well as over 85 Top 40 hits. He has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

He holds the record for the biggest-selling physical single of all time, "Candle in the Wind 1997", which sold over 33 million copies. Released in 2017 'Diamonds' the Ultimate Greatest Hits album, became Elton's 43rd UK Top 40 album and has spent over 300 consecutive weeks in the top 75 of the UK album charts, over 190 of these in the top 20. This release celebrated 50 years of his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin. It reached a UK peak position of No. 2 in July 2023, achieving 4 times platinum status in the process and is the longest charting album of Elton's career 62-deep catalogue.

August 2018 saw Elton named as the most successful male solo artist in the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart history, having logged 67 entries, including nine No. 1s and 29 Top 10s. 'The Lockdown Sessions', an album of collaborations recorded during the COVID-19 Pandemic, was released in October 2021 and went straight to No. 1 in the UK album Charts, becoming Elton's 8th UK No. 1 album in the process. Its lead single "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) with Dua Lipa" became a bona fide global hit, reaching No. 1 in over 20 charts world-wide, including the UK and Australia. Its success meant that Elton became the first ever solo artist to score a UK Top 10 hit single in six consecutive decades. In America, he holds the record for longest span between Billboard top 40 hits at 50 years. He currently has logged 71 entries, including nine No. 1s and 29 Top 10s. Elton also holds the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart record with 18 No. 1s and 76 total songs. Summer of 2022 saw another global smash single, as Elton and Britney Spears released 'Hold Me Closer', a Top 5 hit in the UK and a No. 1 hit in the Australian single charts.

Elton announced the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at New York's Gotham Hall in January 2018. The tour kicked off on 10th September 2018 in North America and subsequently saw Elton play 330 shows to over 6.25 million fans across the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia. The shows marked his retirement from touring after more than 50 years on the road. In 2019 it was named Billboard's Top Rock Tour and Pollstar's Major Tour Of The Year. The U.S. leg of the tour concluded with 3 sell out shows at Dodger Stadium. The concert was live streamed on Disney + in every single territory the channel broadcasts in, a global first. Elton headlined Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in June 2023, the final UK show before the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour concludes. The Sunday night closer was widely heralded as one of the greatest performances in the festival's rich history, attracting one of the largest crowds ever witnessed at the festival. It also received the biggest ever televised audience for a Glastonbury set, reaching 7.6m overnight on BBC1. Elton has delivered more than 4,600 performances in more than 80 countries since launching his first tour in 1970.

2019 also saw the release of 'Rocketman' and global bestselling autobiography, 'ME'. An epic fantasy musical motion picture of Elton's life, 'Rocketman' has been a commercial and critical hit, taking close to $200m at the box office. It has won an Oscar, two Golden Globe Awards and a Critics' Choice Award and garnered four BAFTA nominations .The soundtrack was also nominated for a GRAMMY Award.

Among the many awards and honours bestowed upon him are six GRAMMYs, including a GRAMMY Legend award, a Tony and two Oscars, a Best British Male Artist BRIT Award, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Kennedy Center Honor, Legend of Live Award, 13 Ivor Novello Awards and a knighthood from HM Queen Elizabeth II for "services to music and charitable services".

In 1992, Elton established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which today is a leader in the global fight against HIV/AIDS. So far the Foundation has raised more than $565 million for HIV/AIDS grants, funding more than 3,000 projects in over 90 countries. In June 2019 President Emmanuel Macron presented Elton the Légion d'honneur, France's highest award, for his lifetime contribution to the arts and the fight against HIV/AIDS. Elton was awarded the Companion of Honour in the 2021 New Year Honours list in the UK. The highest acknowledgement in the list, Elton became one of only 64 people to hold the Honour. September 2022 saw President Biden awarding him the National Humanities Medal in recognition of his storied career and advocacy work to end AIDS.

Always a tireless champion of new artists, Elton has been a leading industry voice in lobbying the government for young artists visa-free touring rights in Europe post Brexit.

About Jersey Jack Pinball

From its founding in 2011, Jersey Jack Pinball (JJP) has earned its reputation as the industry leader in collectable pinball machines, creating the most desirable titles in the modern pinball era. Designed and manufactured in the USA at its Chicago headquarters, JJP is led by an award-winning design team. Easy to play, difficult to master—JJP's games both honor the rich history of pinball and lead it into the future, with uncompromising standards of design and engineering that are certain to entertain players both old and new.

Industry-Leading Innovation

JJP introduced several industry firsts, including the use of LCD screens, RGB LED lighting, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, camera integration, and other innovative technology. From its first offering, The Wizard of Oz, JJP has continued to revolutionize the pinball experience with groundbreaking releases, including: The Hobbit, Dialed In!, Pirates of the Caribbean, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Guns N' Roses: Not In This Lifetime, Toy Story 4, The Godfather 50th Anniversary, and now, Elton John.

Learn more about Jersey Jack Pinball at jerseyjackpinball.com.

