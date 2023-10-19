Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

S&T BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 NET INCOME

Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $33.5 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $34.5 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 and net income of $37.2 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.)
S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Third Quarter of 2023 Highlights:

  • Solid return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.42%, return on average equity (ROE) of 10.84% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 15.78% compared to ROA of 1.51%, ROE of 11.23% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 16.32% for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) was 1.99% compared to 2.30% for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest margin (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) remains strong at 4.09% compared to 4.22% in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Total portfolio loans increased $196.3 million, or 10.6% annualized, compared to June 30, 2023.
  • Total deposits of $7.2 billion remain relatively unchanged compared to June 30, 2023.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased $1.6 million to $16.4 million, or 0.22% of total loans plus other real estate owned, or OREO, compared to 0.25% at June 30, 2023.
  • Net charge-offs of $3.7 million, or 0.20% of average loans (annualized), compared to net charge-offs of $11.0 million, or 0.60% of average loans (annualized), in the second quarter of 2023.

"Our third quarter performance was strong with solid return metrics," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "While recognizing there are challenges across the industry, we are very proud of the core earnings growth we have had in this rising interest rate environment. Our net interest margin remains strong at 4.09%. Deposit balances stabilized during the quarter and the shift in the mix of our deposits slowed considerably compared to earlier in the year. We believe our team's efforts around our customer-focused initiatives are paying off in this competitive environment."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $87.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $88.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease of $0.7 million in net interest income was driven by higher funding costs, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) was 4.09% compared to 4.22% in the prior quarter. The yield on total average loans increased 14 basis points to 6.15% compared to 6.01% in the second quarter of 2023 due to higher interest rates. Average loan balances increased $126.5 million to $7.4 billion compared to $7.3 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Total interest-bearing deposit costs increased 33 basis points to 2.04% compared to 1.71% in the second quarter of 2023. Higher interest-bearing deposit costs primarily related to an increase in interest rates and a continued shift in the mix of deposits with higher balances in certificates of deposit, or CDs. Average CD balances increased $147.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. Total borrowing costs increased 25 basis points to 5.77% compared to 5.52% in the second quarter of 2023. Average borrowings increased $58.8 million to $675.3 million compared to $616.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 due to average loan growth that exceeded average deposit growth.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets decreased $1.6 million to $16.4 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $18.0 million at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO decreased 3 basis points to 0.22% at September 30, 2023 compared to 0.25% at June 30, 2023. Net loan charge-offs were $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to net loan charge-offs of $11.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses was $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in the provision for credit losses primarily related to higher net charge-offs in the second quarter compared to the third quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses was $108.2 million, or 1.44% of total portfolio loans, as of September 30, 2023 compared to $105.8 million, or 1.44%, at June 30, 2023.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $2.0 million to $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $14.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease mainly related to lower other income from changes in valuation adjustments of $1.6 million and due to a gain on OREO of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense increased $3.2 million to $52.8 million compared to $49.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. Salaries and employee benefits increased $2.1 million mainly due to higher incentives compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.5 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to $9.3 billion at June 30, 2023. Total portfolio loans increased $196.3 million, or 10.6% annualized, compared to June 30, 2023. The consumer loan portfolio increased $112.8 million with growth in residential mortgages of $97.4 million compared to June 30, 2023. The commercial loan portfolio increased $83.5 million with growth in commercial real estate of $62.1 million and commercial construction of $25.4 million compared to June 30, 2023. Total deposits increased $81.7 million compared to June 30, 2023. CDs increased $154.7 million mainly due to an increase in brokered CDs of $75.0 million and a continued shift from other deposit types compared to June 30, 2023. Total borrowings increased $94.7 million to $718.7 million compared to $624.0 million at June 30, 2023 primarily related to loan growth.

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Conference Call

S&T will host its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp, Inc.'s Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at www.stbancorp.com for 12 months.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.5 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was named by Forbes as a 2023 Best-in-State Bank. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and employees; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; environmental, social and governance practices and disclosures, including climate change, hiring practices, the diversity of the work force, and racial and social justice issues; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholder's equity, PPNR to average assets, efficiency ratio, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2023


2023


2022



Third


Second


Third


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loans, including fees

$114,258


$108,699


$83,035


Investment Securities:







Taxable

7,857


7,806


6,305


Tax-exempt

213


215


380


Dividends

631


613


115


Total Interest and Dividend Income

122,959


117,333


89,835









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits

24,910


20,102


5,197


Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other

10,662


9,108


840


Total Interest Expense

35,572


29,210


6,037









NET INTEREST INCOME

87,387


88,123


83,798


Provision for credit losses

5,498


10,529


2,498


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

81,889


77,594


81,300









NONINTEREST INCOME







Net gain on sale of securities



198


Debit and credit card

4,690


4,645


4,768


Service charges on deposit accounts

4,060


3,928


4,333


Wealth management

3,003


3,185


3,212


Mortgage banking

294


289


425


Other

135


2,144


1,824


Total Noninterest Income

12,182


14,191


14,760









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits

27,521


25,391


26,700


Data processing and information technology

4,479


4,177


4,220


Occupancy

3,671


3,710


3,490


Furniture, equipment and software

3,125


3,192


2,915


Professional services and legal

1,965


2,069


1,851


Other taxes

1,831


1,322


1,559


Marketing

1,741


1,459


1,367


FDIC insurance

1,029


1,032


598


Other

7,441


7,281


6,933


Total Noninterest Expense

52,803


49,633


49,633


Income Before Taxes

41,268


42,152


46,427


Income tax expense

7,800


7,685


9,178


Net Income

$33,468


$34,467


$37,249









Per Share Data







Shares outstanding at end of period

38,244,309


38,241,918


39,012,773


Average shares outstanding - diluted

38,336,016


38,614,022


38,975,145


Diluted earnings per share

$0.87


$0.89


$0.95


Dividends declared per share

$0.32


$0.32


$0.30


Dividend yield (annualized)

4.73 %


4.71 %


4.09 %


Dividends paid to net income

36.55 %


35.98 %


31.39 %


Book value

$31.99


$31.72


$29.56


Tangible book value (1)

$22.14


$21.85


$19.87


Market value

$27.08


$27.19


$29.31









Profitability Ratios (Annualized)







Return on average assets

1.42 %


1.51 %


1.64 %


Return on average shareholders' equity

10.84 %


11.23 %


12.47 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(2)

15.78 %


16.32 %


18.46 %


Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(3)

1.99 %


2.30 %


2.15 %


Efficiency ratio (FTE)(4)

52.68 %


48.21 %


50.19 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







Nine Months Ended September 30,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2023


2022


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loans, including fees



$325,681


$218,646


Investment Securities:







Taxable



23,120


17,236


Tax-exempt



642


1,346


Dividends



1,752


315


Total Interest and Dividend Income



351,195


237,543









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits



59,915


8,840


Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other



26,979


1,978


Total Interest Expense



86,894


10,818









NET INTEREST INCOME



264,301


226,725


Provision for credit losses



16,949


5,190


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



247,352


221,535









NONINTEREST INCOME







Net gain on sale of securities




198


Debit and credit card



13,708


14,587


Service charges on deposit accounts



12,064


12,488


Wealth management



9,136


9,701


Mortgage banking



884


1,906


Other



3,771


3,736


Total Noninterest Income



39,563


42,616









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits



80,513


75,223


Data processing and information technology



12,914


12,759


Occupancy



11,216


11,006


Furniture, equipment and software



9,178


8,631


Professional services and legal



5,855


6,180


Marketing



5,053


4,252


Other taxes



4,943


4,778


FDIC insurance



3,073


2,417


Other



21,390


20,225


Total Noninterest Expense



154,135


145,471


Income Before Taxes



132,780


118,680


Income tax expense



25,046


23,430









Net Income



$107,734


$95,250









Per Share Data







Average shares outstanding - diluted



38,668,964


39,049,151


Diluted earnings per share



$2.78


$2.43


Dividends declared per share



$0.96


$0.89


Dividends paid to net income



34.43 %


36.61 %









Profitability Ratios (annualized)







Return on average assets



1.56 %


1.38 %


Return on average shareholders' equity



11.80 %


10.73 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(5)



17.20 %


15.91 %


Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(6)



2.17 %


1.79 %


Efficiency ratio (FTE)(7)



50.42 %


53.75 %























S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2023


2023


2022



Third


Second


Third


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


ASSETS







Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits

$238,453


$227,867


$134,903


Securities, at fair value

955,262


970,372


997,428


Loans held for sale

257


541


1,039


Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate

3,286,272


3,224,180


3,134,841


Commercial and industrial

1,635,354


1,639,332


1,714,714


Commercial construction

388,470


363,100


390,093


Total Commercial Loans

5,310,096


5,226,612


5,239,648


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage

1,384,133


1,286,771


1,043,973


Home equity

649,122


645,897


642,937


Installment and other consumer

115,379


115,634


126,629


Consumer construction

57,188


44,697


43,729


Total Consumer Loans

2,205,822


2,092,999


1,857,268


Total Portfolio Loans

7,515,918


7,319,611


7,096,916


Allowance for credit losses

(108,206)


(105,757)


(99,694)


Total Portfolio Loans, Net

7,407,712


7,213,854


6,997,222


Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost

38,576


31,271


10,900


Goodwill

373,424


373,424


373,424


Other assets

452,393


435,593


421,053


Total Assets

$9,466,077


$9,252,922


$8,935,969









LIABILITIES







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$2,276,009


$2,330,237


$2,663,176


Interest-bearing demand

868,624


875,174


847,825


Money market

1,615,445


1,583,717


1,818,642


Savings

974,940


1,018,936


1,128,169


Certificates of deposit

1,487,879


1,333,146


952,785


Total Deposits

7,222,897


7,141,210


7,410,597









Borrowings:







Short-term borrowings

630,000


530,000


35,000


Long-term borrowings

39,396


39,513


14,853


Junior subordinated debt securities

49,343


54,483


54,438


Total Borrowings

718,739


623,996


104,291


Other liabilities

300,909


274,863


267,900


Total Liabilities

8,242,545


8,040,069


7,782,788









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Total Shareholders' Equity

1,223,532


1,212,853


1,153,181


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,466,077


$9,252,922


$8,935,969









Capitalization Ratios







Shareholders' equity / assets

12.93 %


13.11 %


12.90 %


Tangible common equity / tangible assets(9)

9.31 %


9.42 %


9.06 %


Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.12 %


11.12 %


10.75 %


Common equity tier 1 capital

13.11 %


13.07 %


12.53 %


Risk-based capital - tier 1

13.43 %


13.47 %


12.93 %


Risk-based capital - total

15.01 %


15.06 %


14.43 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2023


2023


2022




Third


Second


Third



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)








ASSETS








Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$144,303

4.93 %

$132,900

5.61 %

$158,700

2.05 %


Securities, at fair value

964,928

2.64 %

983,349

2.54 %

1,051,534

2.28 %


Loans held for sale

207

6.70 %

92

6.87 %

1,032

5.36 %


Commercial real estate

3,243,056

5.83 %

3,176,154

5.62 %

3,159,543

4.63 %


Commercial and industrial

1,646,572

7.22 %

1,684,944

7.13 %

1,704,271

5.10 %


Commercial construction

373,111

7.80 %

384,329

7.63 %

405,460

5.05 %


Total Commercial Loans

5,262,739

6.41 %

5,245,427

6.25 %

5,269,274

4.81 %


Residential mortgage

1,332,913

4.66 %

1,229,129

4.52 %

1,005,139

4.12 %


Home equity

645,949

6.80 %

647,070

6.59 %

629,827

4.34 %


Installment and other consumer

115,111

8.52 %

118,641

8.28 %

123,010

6.10 %


Consumer construction

52,783

4.89 %

42,879

4.26 %

40,975

3.47 %


Total Consumer Loans

2,146,756

5.52 %

2,037,719

5.39 %

1,798,951

4.31 %


Total Portfolio Loans

7,409,495

6.15 %

7,283,146

6.01 %

7,068,225

4.69 %


Total Loans

7,409,702

6.15 %

7,283,238

6.01 %

7,069,257

4.69 %


Total other earning assets

42,645

6.97 %

37,003

7.26 %

8,398

4.55 %


Total Interest-earning Assets

8,561,578

5.74 %

8,436,490

5.61 %

8,287,889

4.33 %


Noninterest-earning assets

763,243


740,299


721,480



Total Assets

$9,324,821


$9,176,789


$9,009,369











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Interest-bearing demand

$868,782

0.91 %

$847,776

0.58 %

$872,302

0.07 %


Money market

1,595,964

2.34 %

1,599,051

2.13 %

1,861,389

0.69 %


Savings

996,999

0.47 %

1,037,924

0.38 %

1,131,575

0.10 %


Certificates of deposit

1,382,532

3.54 %

1,235,496

3.06 %

962,898

0.61 %


Total Interest-bearing Deposits

4,844,277

2.04 %

4,720,247

1.71 %

4,828,164

0.43 %


Securities sold under repurchase agreements

— %

— %

12,668

0.10 %


Short-term borrowings

585,196

5.65 %

529,013

5.39 %

10,379

3.16 %


Long-term borrowings

39,458

4.47 %

32,980

4.14 %

17,278

2.25 %


Junior subordinated debt securities

50,649

8.16 %

54,474

7.62 %

54,428

4.78 %


Total Borrowings

675,303

5.77 %

616,467

5.52 %

94,753

3.52 %


Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities

62,584

5.33 %

49,572

5.06 %

— %


Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

5,582,164

2.53 %

5,386,286

2.18 %

4,922,917

0.49 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,517,752


2,559,888


2,901,290



Shareholders' equity

1,224,905


1,230,615


1,185,162



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,324,821


$9,176,789


$9,009,369











Net Interest Margin(10)


4.09 %


4.22 %


4.04 %










S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







Nine Months Ended September 30,



(dollars in thousands)



2023


2022



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)








ASSETS








Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$139,248

4.91 %

$478,896

0.60 %


Securities, at fair value



982,831

2.56 %

1,026,131

2.19 %


Loans held for sale



142

6.63 %

1,326

4.15 %


Commercial real estate



3,184,270

5.64 %

3,204,371

4.14 %


Commercial and industrial



1,680,640

7.03 %

1,700,923

4.47 %


Commercial construction



382,020

7.55 %

406,513

4.05 %


Total Commercial Loans



5,246,930

6.23 %

5,311,807

4.24 %


Residential mortgage



1,236,310

4.54 %

947,454

4.04 %


Home equity



647,785

6.56 %

598,595

3.80 %


Installment and other consumer



118,846

8.20 %

117,388

5.64 %


Consumer construction



47,203

4.63 %

31,407

3.41 %


Total Consumer Loans



2,050,144

5.39 %

1,694,844

4.05 %


Total Portfolio Loans



7,297,074

5.99 %

7,006,651

4.19 %


Total Loans



7,297,216

5.99 %

7,007,977

4.19 %


Total other earning assets



38,152

6.98 %

8,869

3.86 %


Total Interest-earning Assets



8,457,447

5.58 %

8,521,873

3.75 %


Noninterest-earning assets



752,326


706,640



Total Assets



$9,209,773


$9,228,513











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Interest-bearing demand



$847,222

0.61 %

$945,733

0.07 %


Money market



1,621,726

2.11 %

1,948,653

0.32 %


Savings



1,041,346

0.38 %

1,119,739

0.06 %


Certificates of deposit



1,224,704

2.99 %

1,011,228

0.41 %


Total Interest-bearing deposits



4,734,998

1.69 %

5,025,353

0.24 %


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



— %

47,912

0.10 %


Short-term borrowings



522,448

5.36 %

3,498

3.16 %


Long-term borrowings



29,133

4.05 %

20,535

2.06 %


Junior subordinated debt securities



53,180

7.75 %

54,413

3.79 %


Total Borrowings



604,761

5.50 %

126,358

2.09 %


Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities



55,637

5.01 %

— %


Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



5,395,396

2.15 %

5,151,711

0.28 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,593,683


2,890,375



Shareholders' equity



1,220,694


1,186,427



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,209,773


$9,228,513











Net Interest Margin(8)




4.21 %


3.58 %


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





2023


2023


2022




Third


Second


Third



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Nonaccrual Loans








Commercial loans:


% Loans


% Loans


% Loans


Commercial real estate

$1,735

0.05 %

$1,859

0.06 %

$8,556

0.27 %


Commercial and industrial

3,468

0.21 %

4,842

0.30 %

3,847

0.22 %


Commercial construction

384

0.10 %

384

0.11 %

384

0.10 %


Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans

5,587

0.11 %

7,085

0.14 %

12,787

0.24 %


Consumer loans:








Residential mortgage

4,139

0.30 %

4,167

0.32 %

7,357

0.70 %


Home equity

2,617

0.40 %

2,700

0.42 %

2,216

0.34 %


Installment and other consumer

334

0.29 %

367

0.32 %

417

0.33 %


Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans

7,090

0.32 %

7,234

0.35 %

9,990

0.54 %


Total Nonaccrual Loans

$12,677

0.17 %

$14,319

0.20 %

$22,777

0.32 %





2023


2023


2022



Third


Second


Third


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Charge-offs

$4,077


$12,222


$1,239


Recoveries

(367)


(1,255)


(529)


Net Loan Charge-offs

$3,710


$10,967


$710









Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate

(13)


(1,030)


304


Commercial and industrial

3,389


11,296


80


Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs

3,376


10,266


384


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage

(11)


(1)


41


Home equity

71


(12)


111


Installment and other consumer

274


714


174


Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs

334


701


326


Total Net Loan Charge-offs

$3,710


$10,967


$710


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





Nine Months Ended September 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2023


2022


Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Charge-offs



$20,758


$9,899


Recoveries



(11,196)


(8,213)


Net Loan Charge-offs



$9,562


$1,686









Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Commercial loans:







Customer fraud



($9,329)


$—


Commercial real estate



(1,068)


356


Commercial and industrial



18,633


285


Commercial construction



(2)


(1)


Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs



8,234


640


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage



(3)


135


Home equity



90


97


Installment and other consumer



1,241


814


Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs



1,328


1,046


Total Net Loan Charge-offs



$9,562


$1,686










2023


2023


2022



Third


Second


Third


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Asset Quality Data







Nonaccrual loans

$12,677


$14,319


$22,777


OREO

3,715


3,666


6,022


Total nonperforming assets

16,392


17,985


28,799


Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)*



3,860


Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)*



8,925


Total troubled debt restructurings*



12,785


Nonaccrual loans / total loans

0.17 %


0.20 %


0.32 %


Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO

0.22 %


0.25 %


0.41 %


Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans

1.44 %


1.44 %


1.40 %


Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans

854 %


739 %


438 %


Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$3,710


$10,967


$710


Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) / average loans

0.20 %


0.60 %


0.04 %



*TDR's were eliminated as of January 1, 2023 as part of implementing ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures.





Nine Months Ended September 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2023


2022


Asset Quality Data







Net loan charge-offs



$9,562


$1,686


Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans



0.18 %


0.03 %


S&T  Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited




 Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





2023


2023


2022



Third


Second


Third


(dollars and shares in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)







Total shareholders' equity

$1,223,532


$1,212,853


$1,153,181


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(376,883)


(377,144)


(377,961)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$846,649


$835,709


$775,220


Common shares outstanding

38,244


38,242


39,013


Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

$22.14


$21.85


$19.87


Tangible book value is a preferred industry metric used to measure our company's value and commonly used by investors and analysts.









(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)







Net income (annualized)

$132,779


$138,248


$147,781


Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax

1,034


1,046


1,181


Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$133,813


$139,294


$148,962









Average total shareholders' equity

$1,224,905


$1,230,615


$1,185,162


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(377,020)


(377,280)


(378,154)


Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$847,885


$853,335


$807,008


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

15.78 %


16.32 %


18.46 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a key profitability metric used by management to measure financial performance.









(3) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)







Income before taxes

$41,268


$42,152


$46,427


Plus: Provision for credit losses

5,498


10,529


2,498


Total

$46,766


$52,681


$48,925


Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)

$185,538


$211,302


$194,106


Average assets

$9,324,821


$9,176,789


$9,009,369


Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)

1.99 %


2.30 %


2.15 %


Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses. We believe this to be a

preferred industry measurement to help evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.









(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)







Noninterest expense

$52,803


$49,633


$49,633









Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

87,387


88,123


83,798


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

674


639


521


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$88,061


$88,762


$84,319


Noninterest income

12,182


14,191


14,760


Less: net gains on sale of securities



(198)


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$100,243


$102,953


$98,881


Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

52.68 %


48.21 %


50.19 %


 The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which

ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice. 

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







Nine Months Ended September 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2023


2022


(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)







Net income (annualized)



$144,040


$127,350


Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax



1,055


1,217


Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)



$145,095


$128,567









Average total shareholders' equity



$1,220,694


$1,186,427


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(377,290)


(378,454)


Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$843,404


$807,973


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



17.20 %


15.91 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a key profitability metric used by management to measure financial performance.









(6) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)







Income before taxes



$132,780


$118,680


Plus: Provision for credit losses



16,949


5,190


Total



$149,729


$123,870


Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)



$200,186


$165,614


Average assets



$9,209,773


$9,228,513


Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



2.17 %


1.79 %


Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses. We believe this to be a preferred industry

measurement to help evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.









(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)







Noninterest expense



$154,135


$145,471









Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



264,301


226,725


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,868


1,520


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$266,169


$228,245


Noninterest income



39,563


42,616


Less: net gains on sale of securities




(198)


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$305,732


$270,663


Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



50.42 %


53.75 %


The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which ensures comparability of net

interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.









(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Interest income and dividend income



$351,195


$237,543


Less: interest expense



(86,894)


(10,818)


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$264,301


$226,725


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,868


1,520


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$266,169


$228,245


Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)



$355,867


$305,163


Average interest-earning assets



$8,457,447


$8,521,873


Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)



4.21 %


3.58 %


The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis

(non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the

federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant

comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited




Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





2023


2023


2022



Third


Second


Third


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)







Total shareholders' equity

$1,223,532


$1,212,853


$1,153,181


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(376,883)


(377,144)


(377,961)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$846,649


$835,709


$775,220









Total assets

$9,466,077


$9,252,922


$8,935,969


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(376,883)


(377,144)


(377,961)


Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$9,089,194


$8,875,778


$8,558,008


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.31 %


9.42 %


9.06 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a preferred industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.









(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Interest income and dividend income

$122,959


$117,333


$89,835


Less: interest expense

(35,572)


(29,210)


(6,037)


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$87,387


$88,123


$83,798


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

674


639


521


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$88,061


$88,762


$84,319


Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

$349,373


$356,022


$334,526


Average interest-earning assets

$8,561,578


$8,436,490


$8,287,889


Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

4.09 %


4.22 %


4.04 %



The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-bancorp-inc-announces-third-quarter-2023-net-income-301961332.html

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.