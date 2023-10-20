Presented the 1000 Miglia 2024: five legs FROM TUESDAY 11 to SATURDAY 15 June

anti-clockwise route, a stop in Turin and passage through Genoa for the 42nd re-enactment of the race

BRESCIA, Italy, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, the 1000 Miglia has some surprises in store. The passage through Genoa, with a view of the port and a parade along the seafront, will be the absolute novelty of the coming edition. The month of June and the five race days confirmed, the more than 400 cars will cross seven Italian regions travelling anticlockwise, as in 2021.

After starting in Brescia on Tuesday afternoon, 11 June, and passing through Bergamo, Novara and Vercelli, the first leg will end in Turin.

On the second day, from Turin, the convoy will descend southwards, passing through the Langhe and through the centre of Alba before heading towards Genoa, the 2024 European Capital of Sport for the first race lunch. After lunch, the race will leave the Riviera di Levante for the Tyrrhenian coast where it will reach Viareggio, the site of the arrival of the second day of the race.

The descent towards Rome will characterise the third leg, which will initially see a deviation into the Tuscan hinterland with the passage through Lucca, before returning to the coast at Livorno and continuing until the lunch break in Castiglione della Pescaia. In the afternoon, passing through Grosseto, entering Lazio and descending along Lake Bolsena, the day will end with a parade in Via Veneto.

After the halfway point in Rome, on the fourth day the crews will drive up to Orvieto before stopping for lunch in Solomeo, a characteristic medieval village nestling in the Umbrian hills, from where they will set off again towards Siena and Prato. Before reaching the leg finale in Bologna, drivers and navigators will cross the Futa and Raticosa passes. From Bologna, the last leg will include Ferrara and Mantua, and again Lake Garda with the Valtenesi and Salò before the classic parade in Viale Venezia in Brescia.

To enter for the 1000 Miglia, cars must hold or have applied for a certificate from the Registro 1000 Miglia.

List of eligible cars https://www.registro1000miglia.it/requirements

The Ferrari Tribute, the 1000 Miglia Green, the Self-drive Car and the Charity Car will precede the competition of the historic cars.

Entries as from 7th of November, info on 1000miglia.it.

