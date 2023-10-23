REVIVELE LAUNCHES COMPREHENSIVE WOMEN'S SUPPLEMENT SYSTEM

Essentials by Revivele Takes the Guesswork out of Women's Supplementation with a System Designed to Support Cognitive Function, Balance Hormones, and Help Prevent Disease

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revivele, the pharmacist-founded healthcare company empowering women to take control of their own health, has launched Essentials by Revivele, a comprehensive, easy-to-use supplement system tailored specifically to help improve and support women's overall health and longevity, especially as they enter their perimenopausal and post-menopausal years.

Essentials by Revivele women's supplements were developed by Dr. Kavita Desai , Pharm. D.

Essentials by Revivele includes clinically proven ingredients and dosage amounts based on clinical studies linked to better long-term health outcomes and disease prevention. It is also economical and easy to use, as purchasing each ingredient as a separate supplement would require taking nearly 60 pills a day and cost more money overall.

Founder Dr. Kavita Desai, Pharm. D., a Doctor of Pharmacy, brain health advocate, and published author of "Lady Parts: Putting Women's Health Back Into Women's Hands," spent over two years formulating 48 science-backed vitamins, minerals, herbs, and functional mushrooms into an efficient and thoughtfully formulated supplement system that supports women's health. Essentials by Revivele is designed to address cognitive function, longevity, hormonal balance, and common symptoms associated with perimenopause and menopause, among other preventative aspects of women's health. This strategic supplement system is also aimed at reducing the risk of chronic diseases like Alzheimer's, which affects twice as many women as men worldwide.

Dr. Desai started her career as a hospital-based pharmacist, eventually opening her own integrated medical center and clinical pharmacy focused on pain management and preventative medicine. At that time in Dr. Desai's career, her mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. Dr. Desai learned first-hand about the many disease risks women face as they enter the perimenopausal years and how important it is for women to prioritize their own health. She pivoted her career to addressing symptom relief and disease prevention in women, with a special focus on improving brain health, and prevention of Alzheimer's and other chronic diseases. In 2021 she founded Revivele, which helps fill this gap in health care by providing tangible solutions, and is an educational resource for women.

"Through running my own integrated medical center, witnessing the decline of my mother's health and hearing from thousands of women in our Revivele online community, I'm aware of the challenges women face in prioritizing themselves and their health," says Dr. Desai. "I created Essentials by Revivele to take the guesswork out of supplementation for women, help them take a proactive approach to their health, and feel their best through their perimenopausal years and beyond."

The Essentials by Revivele system is comprised of six daily products carefully formulated to work in harmony and be taken throughout the day. Designed for enhanced tolerability and absorption, Essentials aims to help improve all facets of women's health, especially focusing on cognitive function, energy, sleep, mood, gut health, immunity and hormone balance. The products include:

Inhale (enteric-coated tablets) – A blend of herbs, vitamins, and minerals for improved energy production, reducing inflammation, burning fat, and boosting brain function. Key ingredients: Vitamin C, B-vitamins, choline, selenium, chromium, inositol, berberine, coenzyme Q10, whole coffee fruit extract, ashwagandha, alpha lipoic acid.

Flow (enteric-coated tablets) – A midday adaptogenic supplement designed for the ups and downs of a busy day. Flow helps to boost brain function, regulate energy and blood sugar, help the body cope with physical and chemical stressors, and boost immunity. Key ingredients: zinc, Ceylon cinnamon, berberine, ashwagandha, tulsi/holy basil, turmeric, piperine, rhodiola.

Enhance (soft-gels) – A rich mix of high-dose Omega-3 fish oils and vital fat-soluble vitamins designed for maximum absorption. These soft gels work to strengthen heart and brain functions, as well as improve mood, skin, and bone health. Key ingredients: Vitamin D₃, vitamin E, vitamin K₂-MK7, Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA, DHA).

Bloom (gummies) – An exclusive blend of seven functional mushrooms that are a tasty way to supercharge the immune system, boost energy levels, bolster daily resilience, reduce inflammation, while also improving brain and digestive functions. Naturally colored and flavored, these gummies have a delicious lemon soda taste, and are sugar-free. Key ingredients: Maitake, cordyceps, lion's mane, reishi, wild chaga, tremella, turkey tail mushrooms.

Flourish (capsules) – Consists of 48 billion beneficial microbes that work to strengthen the gut's lining, improving digestion and absorption of nutrients. This proprietary probiotic blend will help improve many dimensions of overall health. Key ingredients: Proprietary blend consisting of seven unique probiotic strains.

Exhale (capsules) – Fosters a relaxing and restorative sleep for body and mind alike. Encourages muscle relaxation and a reset of sleep cycles to enhance immune function and restore brain function. Key ingredients: Magnesium glycinate, L-theanine, melatonin.

"I'm proud that Essentials by Revivele greatly surpasses all other products on the market today, which often contain too few key ingredients needed to make a meaningful impact on one's health," said Dr. Kavita Desai, Pharm. D., Founder and CEO, Revivele. "Because a piecemeal approach to supplementation can be confusing, expensive and ineffective, I meticulously formulated this comprehensive supplement system to be easy to follow and offer maximum absorption and efficacy to support a woman's health throughout all the decades of her adult life."

At launch, a 30-day supply of Essentials by Revivele is available at Revivele.com, for $399, which equates to approximately $13 per day.

