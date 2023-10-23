Zenni® Optical Unveils New Exclusive Eyewear Collection with George and Claire Kittle

Zenni teams up with San Francisco 49ers star tight end, George, and his lifestyle influencer wife, Claire, on their highly anticipated, second Kittles x Zenni collection

NOVATO, Calif. , Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer and the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, today announced its second Kittles x Zenni collection designed in collaboration with George and Claire Kittle. This latest drop in their ongoing collaboration follows the hugely successful collection which debuted in 2020.

"Claire and I are thrilled to partner with Zenni on a new collection that captures our passion for both sports and style. We believe that eyewear should be a reflection of your personality, and we're excited to offer something for everyone," said George Kittle. "This new collection embodies the idea that eyewear can be a statement piece for your wardrobe, whether you're at a game or a red-carpet event. We've poured our hearts into these designs, and we can't wait for you to experience them."

George Kittle, one of the league's most dynamic players who is known for his flavorful fashion sense off the field, and Claire Kittle, a trendsetter with an eye for fashion and style, worked closely with Zenni to design each of the frames in the collection. With frames in a range of colors and materials — all available with prescription, sunglass and Blokz™ blue-light blocking lenses — the collection includes a variety of quality, affordable options for everyone.

Featuring 15 total frames, the collection reflects the couple's fashion-forward style from gameday to the runway to the everyday. Each frame in the latest Kittles x Zenni Collection has been meticulously designed by George and Claire and influenced by their personal tastes with names like "Sweet Corns" inspired by Iowa and one of George's favorite foods, and "The Gold Standard" which is a nod to the 49ers. Their creative touch combines the perfect blend of athletic aesthetics and contemporary style, ensuring eyeglass wearers stand out in any setting.

"George and Claire Kittle have been iconic ambassadors for Zenni, and their premier collection has remained one of our most popular and beloved," said Veronica Alcaro, VP Brand of Zenni. "We're excited to continue working with them and updating their collection in ways that reflect their trendsetting personas."

The new Kittles x Zenni Collection offers frames starting at $29.95 and is currently available for purchase only at Zenni.com . Every pair of The Kittles x Zenni Collection eyewear comes with a specially designed case and lens cloth to keep your glasses safe and clean.

For more information and to explore the full range of styles, visit zenni.com/kittles and follow for updates on social media at @ZenniOptical.

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personal style through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense for fashion and incredible selection. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, and averaging just over $40, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Columbus Crew and the Chicago Bulls. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, Cynthia Rowley, David Ortiz and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zennioptical.com/press.

The Kittles x Zenni collection is meticulously designed by George and Claire Kittle, combining the perfect blend of athletic aesthetics and contemporary style with affordable frames that seamlessly transition from game day to the runway to everyday life. (PRNewswire)

