Zhongchao Inc. Launches Breast Cancer Follow-up Visit and Health Management Patient Guide Program on Breast Cancer Awareness Day

SHANGHAI, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), a platform-based internet technology company offering services for patients with cancer and other major diseases, today announced that its Zhongxin platform launched a WeChat mini program of Breast Cancer Follow-up Visit and Health Management Patient Guide (the "Guide") on Breast Cancer Awareness Day. The Guide aims to provide comprehensive reference for breast cancer patients and support their health management and disease recovery through every stage of their medical journey.

Breast cancer is the leading malignancy diagnosed among women. The 2015 statistics from the American Cancer Society indicate that among female patients diagnosed with malignant tumors, nearly one-third are breast cancer. However, the advance in multidisciplinary treatments, the introduction of innovative medications, and the standardization of therapeutic approaches have contributed to a notable increase in the five-year survival rates for breast cancer patients transitioning breast cancer patient care approach into a chronic disease management phase.

Consistent follow-up visits in chronic diseases management of breast cancer can promote early detection of signs of potential disease recurrence, metastasis, secondary tumors, complications related to treatment, and associated diseases. Standardized guidance could promote recovery throughout medical journey. Zhongchao believes that a standardized guidance during follow-up visits should take a holistic approach to health management, emphasizing side effects and health issues that may arise at different stages during breast cancer treatment. With this understanding, Zhongxin designed the patient-centric Guide, which is available on Zhongchao's WeChat mini program "Zhongxin." The Guide details 15 essential follow-up checkpoints structured around the timeline of breast cancer post-treatment, offering clarity on the importance and rationale behind each to elevate patient awareness in health management. Additionally, it provides guidance on specific issues faced by patients who have undergone treatments such as endocrine therapy and radiation, addressing areas like cardiac health, lipid levels, bone health, and pulmonary health concerns.

Zhongchao believes that the Guide will promote patients' adherence, subsequently improving their survival terms and overall quality of life. As techniques in breast cancer follow-up and health management continue to evolve, the Guide will be updated periodically, ensuring it remains a trusted and up-to-date resource for patients.

Zhongchao Inc. is an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It consolidates the financial results of a variable interest entity, Zhongchao Medical Technology (Shanghai) Limited, and its subsidiaries (the "PRC operating entities") through a series of contractual arrangements. Zhongchao Inc. is a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with oncology and other major diseases. The PRC operating entities provide online healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under their "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org), offer patient management services in the professional field of tumor and rare diseases through Zhongxin, offer internet healthcare services through Zhixun Internet Hospital, and pharmaceutical services through Xinjiang Medical and operate an online information platform, Sunshine Health Forums, to general public. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

